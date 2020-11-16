Not everyone upgrades to the latest iPhone every year. If you are one of them and still rocking the iPhone 12 Pro Max in 2023, it might be the perfect time to consider buying a new case. Your iPhone 12 Pro Max may have gone through some wear and tear with scratches and dents, which is why it's an excellent opportunity to give it a fresh new look with a brand-new case.

In this article, we'll take a look at the best iPhone 12 Pro Max cases that are available on the market right now. Whether you're looking for a clear case or a durable option, we've got you covered!

Best iPhone 12 Pro Max Cases

iPhone 12 Pro Max Silicone Case with MagSafe Apple’s Silicone Case with MagSafe is a great way to protect your phone. It comes with a silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And on the inside, there’s a soft microfiber lining for even more protection against scratches and drops See at Amazon

iPhone 12 Pro Max Clear Case with MagSafe Apple’s Clear Case with MagSafe for the iPhone 12 Pro Max is designed to show off the colors of your device, while it provides extra protection with its thin, light and easy to grip design. It is MagSafe compatible and will fit nicely on your iPhone 12 Pro Max. See at Amazon

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case for iPhone 12 Pro Max Promoted Pick In partnership with Supcase The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case for iPhone 12 Pro Max is one of the best cases you can buy. This case will keep your phone safe from up to 20 ft drops, and its built-in screen protector will also help you keep scratches away from your display. See at Amazon

CASETiFY Impact Case for iPhone 12 Pro Max Casetify Impact case for iPhone 12 Pro Max offers a perfect blend of style and protection. It is made out of shock-resistant material and can protect your iPhone from up to 6.6ft drops. It is also MagSafe compatible. It is available in a variety of options, so you can pick the one that fits your style. See at Amazon

Spigen Mag Armor for iPhone 12 Pro Max The Spigen Mag Armor for iPhone 12 Pro Max features a comfortable TPU build that feels great in hand. It come with raised lips that safeguard the screen and camera. The air cushion technology absorbs all the shocks, and it also has tactile buttons that provide solid feedback. Additionally, it is MagSafe compatible. See at Amazon

dbrand Grip for iPhone 12 Pro Max If you're looking for a stylish yet protective case, then we recommend you to consider the dbrand iPhone 12 Pro Max Grip case. It uses advanced shock-absorbing polymers, providing military-grade impact protection with precise cutouts and raised edges to protect the screen and camera lens. The enhanced grip reduces chances of drops. See at dbrand

i-Blason Ares Case for iPhone 12 Pro Max Promoted Pick In partnership with i-Blason The i-Blason Ares Case for iPhone 12 Pro Max offers 360° protection from falls and drops. It has a built-in screen protector that doesn't compromise touch sensitivity and raised camera and screen bezels that provide extra protection. Additionally, it is compatible with both MagSafe and most other wireless chargers. See at Amazon

URBAN ARMOR GEAR UAG Civilian Protective Cover This case features military drop-test standards for increased shock protection, together with its soft core with impact resistant bumpers will keep your phone safe. Though it lacks a built-in screen protector, this UAG case comes with a honeycomb traction grip to prevent dropping in the first place. See at Amazon

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Style Series Case Designed for iPhone 12 Pro Max Promoted Pick In partnership with Supcase SUPCASE’s protective clear case will give your phone effective protection, at the same time that its compatible with MagSafe and most wireless chargers. It features raised edges to ensure that the screen and the camera are elevated from the surface in order to avoid scratches. It also features tactile button covers. See at Amazon

ESR Sidekick Hybrid Case for iPhone 12 Pro Max The ESR Sidekick Hybrid Case for iPhone 12 Pro Max offers excellent protection with its grippy, shock-absorbing frame that keeps your phone secure in your hand. It comes with raised edges that safeguard your screen and camera. Additionally, it features a HaloLock magnetic ring for a sturdy lock and seamless compatibility with MagSafe accessories. See at Amazon

OtterBox Symmetry Case for iPhone 12 Pro Max The OtterBox Symmetry Series Case features a sleek and stylish design. It features lasting antimicrobial technology that helps protect the case exterior against many common bacteria. The case offers durable protection against drops, bumps, and fumbles. Furthermore, it has a raised, beveled edge that helps safeguard the touchscreen. See at Amazon

TORRAS Magnetic iPhone 12 Pro Max Case The TORRAS Magnetic iPhone 12 Pro Max Case is a top-of-the-line option. Its features a magnet ring for faster wireless MagSafe charging. It also provides military-grade protection with X-SHOCK technology, has a slim and minimalist design, and ergonomic responsive clicky buttons. See at Amazon

Ringke Onyx Case for iPhone 12 Pro Max The Ringke Onyx case for iPhone 12 Pro Max is a durable and reliable option. Its TPU material provides heavy-duty protection, while its circular embossed sides and sleek metallic-style button covers enhance grip and extra protection. It also has a unique matte, granulate texture that is anti-skid and anti-fingerprin. See at Amazon

Caseology Legion Case for iPhone 12 Pro Max The Caseology Legion case for iPhone 12 Pro Max offers dual-layered protection with a flexible body and rigid outer shell made of military-grade materials. It's comes with detailed cutouts for easy access and tactile buttons. It is compatible with almost all the wireless charging accessories and screen protectors. See at Amazon

Which one should you buy?

If you're looking for best-in-class protection, then we recommend the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro case for iPhone 12 Pro Max. This case keeps your iPhone safe from up to 20 ft drops and features a built-in screen protector to keep the scratches away. You also get a built-in kickstand. Other great rugged case options for the iPhone 12 Pro Max include the UAG Civilian series case, Spigen Mag Armor, and the CASETiFY Impact case.

Those who are looking for a case that looks great and provide all-around protection, the i-Blason Ares series case is a great option. It lets you show off the color of your iPhone 12 Pro Max all while offering great protection. The Apple official Silicon case, ESR case, dbrand Grip, and the Torras Magnetic case are also popular options for everyday carry and offer great protection for your device.