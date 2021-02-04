Apple made a big leap when it comes to the camera capability of its smartphones with the iPhone 12 Pro Max, equipping it with standout hardware and some pro-grade camera features. The design was refined, 5G made its debut and the processor at its heart is blazing fast too. But what Apple didn’t upgrade was the rated battery capacity or longevity of the iPhone 12 Pro Max. If you’re worried that your pricey Apple might leave you hanging one day by running out of juice, there’s a cool solution – get a battery case. And to spare you the hassle, we’ve rounded up the best battery cases for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Have a look:

    Allezru iPhone 12 Pro Max battery case

    Value for money

    Rocking a soft-rubber grip, the Allezru chargingf case for iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 6,000mAh battery that is claoimed to offer an additional 32 hours of standby time
    alpatronix iphone 12 pro max battery case

    Versatile one

    The Alpatronix charging case for iPhone 12 Pro Max comes equipped with a 6,000mAh unit inside, has status LEDs at the back, and also throws wireless charging support into the mix.
    idealforce iphone 12 pro max battery case

    Clean looks

    If you’re looking for an iPhone 12 Pro Max charging that doesn’t look like a tank with a huge hump, the sleek-looking Idealforce case has a good mix of style and substance.
    luowan iphone 12 pro max battery case

    Right balance

    This iPhone 12 Pro MAx battery case by Luoawan has a 6,800mAh juicer inside, 4-stage smart LED indicators at the back reinforced corners for shock absorption.
    maxbear iphone 12 pro max charging case

    Form and function

    Not a fan of the boring and bulky charging cases? Maxbear offers some aesthetic respite with its dual-tone case that has a fairly capable 7,000mAh battery inside.
    punkcase punkjuice battery case

    Thin and light

    The Punkjuice battery case comes equipped with a 5,000mAh Li-ion unit. It has 10 built-in safety mechanisms, a metal aloy frame and LED light too.
    runsy iphone 12 prO MAX BATTERY CASE

    Easy on eyes

    Another charging case that won’t make your phone look like a black spaceship, this one has a minimalist design approach and offers a 6,000mAh Li-ion unit inside.
    zerolemon 5000mah battery case

    Functionally sturdy

    If you prefer the rugged design of Zerolemon’s huge 10,000mAh charging case, but want something smaller, there is also a 5,000mAh battery variant on the table too.
    zerolemon 10000mah battery case

    The beast

    If your primary concern is getting the maximum portable juice that you can lay your hands on, the Zerolemon case offers a huge 10,000mAh battery to get the job done.
    Mophie Juice Pack Connect

    Clever and functional

    Tired of bulky charging cases that make the already large iPhone 12 Pro Max look like a heavy-duty workshop item? With the Mophie Juice Pack Connect, you just slide the battery pack at the back of your iPhone 12 Pro Max, aligning with the card at the back, and let wireless charging handle the rest.

And with that, we conclude our list of the best battery cases for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Now, I am not a huge fan of slapping thick cases on phones, let one a device that looks as gorgeous as the iPhone 12 Pro Max. But if I were in the market looking for such an accessory in the first place, I would ideally look for something that can fully warrant its need. And with that approach in mind, I would go for the best and the biggest. And that search would eventually culminate with the Zerolemon 10,000mAh charging case.

However, if I were to strike the right balance between form and function, which means a decently large battery and a clean design, I would go with the Runsy 6,000mh battery case for iPhone 12 Pro Max. The best part? This one doesn’t have a huge bump at the back, but still offers reinforced corners and frame for maximum protection against bumps and accidental drops. 

Also, if you’re looking to protect that gorgeous OLED display on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, do check out our list of the best screen protectors for Apple’s flagship. And in case you prefer total protection for Apple’s best, we’ve also compiled a list of the best iPhone 12 Pro Max camera lens protectors too.

