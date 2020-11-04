Are you still holding on to your good-old iPhone 12 Pro in 2023? Despite the release of the newer iPhone 14 models — and rumors about the iPhone 15 already circulating — the iPhone 12 Pro remains a classic choice for many. If you're not ready to upgrade to the latest iPhone model just yet, and your trusty iPhone 12 Pro has endured its fair share of scratches and dents, it may be the perfect opportunity to revive its look with a new case.

In this article, we'll take a look at the best iPhone 12 Pro cases on the market in 2023. From rugged options to classic leather cases, we've got you covered with a variety of options to fit your style and budget.

It's also worth mentioning that all of the iPhone 12 Pro cases featured in this article are compatible with the standard iPhone 12 model. This means that if you have a friend or family member who owns an iPhone 12, you can easily share your case with them or recommend one of these top picks for their device as well.

SUPCASE UB Style Case Promoted Pick In partnership with Supcase The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Style Case is made out of scratch-resistant polycarbonate, and it is quite thin and minimalist. The TPU guards on the side can handle their fair share of bumps and accidental drops, while the raised edges on both faces ensure that the iPhone 12 Pro’s rear and front glass panels are protected from scratches in the long run. See at Amazon

Caseology Parallax Case This stylish case from Caseology blends strength and style quotient. It has a military-grade build that has been drop-test certified and features dual-layered bumpers to provide extra protection against accidental falls. This wireless charging compatible case features a unique 3D pattern on the back and promises a great in-hand feel. See at Amazon

CASETiFY Impact Case (iPhone 12 Pro) Protect your iPhone 12 Pro from drops of up to 6.6ft with CASETiFY's Impact Case. Made of shock-resistant qìtech 2.0, it features a camera ring and is wireless charger compatible. It's also eco-friendly, with 65% recycled materials and 100% recyclable packaging. See at Amazon

Supcase UB Pro Case Promoted Pick In partnership with Supcase SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro is for folks who desire nothing but the sturdiest protective solution for their iPhone 12 Pro. Made out of shock-absorbing TPU and drop-resistant materials, this case has been tested and verified to handle drops from a height of up to 20 meters. It has texturized grip, raised edges, built-in screen protector, and a useful kickstand too. See at Amazon

dbrand Grip for iPhone 12 Pro For style and substance, choose the dbrand Grip case for iPhone 12 Pro. It uses advanced shock-absorbing polymers, providing military-grade impact protection with precise cutouts and raised edges to protect the screen and camera lens. The enhanced grip feature reduces chances of drops. See at dbrand

iBlason Cosmo Series Case Promoted Pick In partnership with i-Blason If you’re looking for something inspired by stones and crystals, the i-Blason Cosmo Series Case is for you. It comes in a choice of marble, amethyst and ocean textures. The case is made out of flexible TPU, is drop-tested for a height of 10 feet, and has raised edges on both sides. It also has a screen protector and supports wireless charging too. See at Amazon

Tendlin Wood Grain iPhone 12 Pro Case The Tendlin Carbon Fiber Texture series case for the iPhone 12 Pro employs a blend of premium materials such as natural wood veneer, soft-touch synthetic leather and high-quality Thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPU) with carbon fiber finish. It has a shock-absorbent lining, supports wireless charging and looks quite elegant. See at Amazon

OtterBox Defender Series Case (iPhone 12 Pro) The OtterBox Defender Series Case for iPhone 12 Pro features multi-layer defense with a solid inner shell and soft outer cover. It includes a belt-clip holster that doubles as a kickstand for media viewing, port covers to keep out debris, and a limited lifetime warranty. See at Amazon

TORRAS Magnetic UPRO for iPhone 12 Pro The TORRAS Magnetic UPRO for iPhone 12 Pro offers super-strong magnetic lock with Halbach Array Technology for 5X stronger adsorption than official magnetic cases. It has 10FT military-grade drop protection, a built-in multi-function ring stand, and comfortable touch with non-slip textures on the sides. See at Amazon

Spigen Thin Fit Case for iPhone 12 Pro Another excellent option from the house of Spigen, the Thin Fit case is targeted at folks who value a minimal design without losing out on safety. This scratch-resistant case is just 0.10-inch thick, has an open button design for a clicky response, and will not hinder fast charging either. See at Amazon

ESR Sturdy Clear Case If your top priority is a case that doesn’t hide the looks of your shiny new iPhone 12 Pro without comprising on its protection, the ESR Clear case might just be the perfect option. This military-grade case has shock-absorbent corners and with raised edges to protect the camera hardware and display. And yes, it is wireless charging-ready. See at Amazon

Caseology Nano Pop Silicone Case Now, this one offers the best of both worlds. Made out of soft-touch silicone, the Caseology Nano Pop Silicone offers a comfortable grip and is quite minimalist too. It also has a layer of silicone with a soft lining on the inside for added protection. It comes in four stylish dual-tone color options and it supports wireless charging as well. See at Amazon

PopSockets iPhone 12 Pro Case The PopSockets Black iPhone 12 Pro Case for MagSafe has a repositionable slide Pop Grip, 10 ft heavy-duty drop protection, and slim design for MagSafe compatible wireless charging. It's also compatible with all MagSafe Popsocket products. See at Amazon

Spigen Tough Armor Case for iPhone 12 Pro Spigen’s tough armor case uses a new foam technology to offer an extra layer of shock resistance, thanks to its Air Cushion design. The MIL-STD 810G certified case is made from a combination of TPU and polycarbonate, and also features a reinforced kickstand. It is surprisingly thin and supports wireless charging as well. See at Amazon

Which one should you buy?

Choosing a new case from the numerous options available can be overwhelming — there are nearly 15 options in this list alone. To help make the decision easier, consider the following recommendations: