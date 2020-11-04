iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders went live a few days ago, alongside the vanilla iPhone 12. And if you’ve already pre-ordered the Pro sibling, you will need a protective case to shield your $999+ iPhone 12 Pro from any physical damage.

Yes, the iPhone 12 Pro uses ceramic glass on the front, which as per Apple, offers 4x better drop resistance. And yes, the IP68-certified phone is claimed to survive submersion in up to 6 meters of water for a maximum span of 30 minutes. Plus, Apple says that the iPhone 12 can handle accidental spills of your coffee or soda drink too. But, why take a chance?

Especially when replacing an iPhone 12 Pro’s screen will set you back by $279, while any other physical damage will vaporize a hefty sum of $599 from your bank account. Needless to say, better safe than sorry. And to save you the trouble of wandering in Amazon’s labyrinth of protective case recommendations, we’ve rounded up some of the best iPhone 12 Pro cases for you. Check out this handy list:

SUPCASE UB Style Case Stylish and sturdy The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Style Case is made out of scratch-resistant polycarbonate, and it is quite thin and minimalist. The TPU guards on the side can handle their fair share of bumps and accidental drops, while the raised edges on both faces ensure that the iPhone 12 Pro’s rear and front glass panels are protected from scratches in the long run. Buy at Amazon

Tendlin Carbon Fiber Case Elegant and efficient The Tendlin Carbon Fiber Texture series case for the iPhone 12 Pro employs a blend of premium materials such as natural wood veneer, soft-touch synthetic leather and high-quality Thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPU) with carbon fiber finish. It has a shock-absorbent lining, supports wireless charging and looks quite elegant. Buy at Amazon

Caseology Parallax Case Strong and elegant This stylish case from Caseology blends strength and style quotient. It has a military-grade build that has been drop-test certified and features dual-layered bumpers to provide extra protection against accidental falls. This wireless charging compatible case features a unique 3D pattern on the back and promises a great in-hand feel. Buy at Amazon

ESR Sturdy Clear Case Clear and stocky If your top priority is a case that doesn’t hide the looks of your shiny new iPhone 12 Pro without comprising on its protection, the ESR Clear case might just be the perfect option. This military-grade case has shock-absorbent corners and with raised edges to protect the camera hardware and display. And yes, it is wireless charging-ready. Buy at Amazon

SUPCASE UB Pro Case The durability king SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro is for folks who desire nothing but the sturdiest protective solution for their iPhone 12 Pro. Made out of shock-absorbing TPU and drop-resistant materials, this case has been tested and verified to handle drops from a height of up to 20 meters. It has texturized grip, raised edges, built-in screen protector, and a useful kickstand too. Buy at Amazon

iBlason Cosmo Series Case Marble touch If you’re looking for something inspired by stones and crystals, the i-Blason Cosmo Series Case is for you. It comes in a choice of marble, amethyst and ocean textures. The case is made out of flexible TPU, is drop-tested for a height of 10 feet, and has raised edges on both sides. It also has a screen protector and supports wireless charging too. Buy at Amazon

Spigen Tough Armor case Tough enough case Spigen’s tough armor case uses a new foam technology to offer an extra layer of shock resistance, thanks to its Air Cushion design. The MIL-STD 810G certified case is made from a combination of TPU and polycarbonate, and also features a reinforced kickstand. It is surprisingly thin and supports wireless charging as well. Buy at Amazon

MATEPROX Pattern Case For the stylists Made out of sturdy polycarbonate, the Mateprox case also uses Air Cushion technology for improved shock-resistance. But this case should primarily be on your radar for its hydrodipped design. However, you can choose from a variety of other styles as well such as black stone, hexagon pattern, marble, and pink rock to name a few. Buy at Amazon

Caseology Nano Pop Silicone Case 360 degree champ Now, this one offers the best of both worlds. Made out of soft-touch silicone, the Caseology Nano Pop Silicone offers a comfortable grip and is quite minimalist too. It also has a layer of silicone with a soft lining on the inside for added protection. It comes in four stylish dual-tone color options and it supports wireless charging as well. Buy at Amazon

Mofi Thick Fabric Case For fabric fans If you loved the design of fabric cases offered by Google for its Pixel smartphones and those from Samsung, the Mofi Thick Fabric Case will be right up your alley. This washable case is made out of flexible TPU, the sides use soft silicone for an extra comfortable grip, while the rear panel has a fabric finish. It comes in a choice of four cool color options. Buy at Amazon

Spigen Thin Fit Case Minimalist material Looking for a protective case that is thin, lightweight and adequately durable? The Spigen Thin Fit Case is where you should put your money. Spigen says this case fits like a glove on your phone, but still offers a good degree of scratch resistance. The stealthy design is appealing, and you don’t have to worry about wireless charging either. Buy at Amazon

ANSIWEE Ring Case Versatile warrior On the lookout for something versatile, but not necessarily bulky? The ANSIWEE Metal Ring Case is the right choice for you. This clear TPU case has reinforced corners for extra protection, and has a 360-degree rotatable ring holder kickstand at the back. Plus, the disc-shaped holder can easily be attached to a magnetic car mount. Buy at Amazon

As for our personal pick, we’re inclined towards the Caseology Nano Pop Silicone case for the iPhone 12 Pro. It not only showcases the signature flat sides of the iPhone 12 Pro perfectly, but it is also quite thin as well. The soft-touch silicone material will ensure a comfortable in-hand feel, and it also doesn’t pose any hindrance to wireless charging. Plus, the subtle dual-tone design is just icing on the cake.

If your primary concern is durability, the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro case is the one you should go for. Drop-tested from a height of 20 feet, this case employs sturdy TPU and drop-resistant materials, has a nifty kickstand built-in, rocks raised edges, and even has a built-in screen protector. It comes in a choice of four colors and also doesn’t miss out on support for wireless charging. Essentially, your iPhone 12 Pro will be well-protected, and its orange colorway doesn’t look half bad either.