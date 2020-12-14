iPhone 12 Pro is a notable upgrade over the iPhone 11 Pro on multiple parameters, some of which include a faster chip at its heart, huge camera capability improvements, and a new MagSafe charging system. However, one area where Apple’s latest offering falls behind its predecessor is rated video playback time for the inbuilt battery, which stands at 17 hours for the iPhone 12 Pro and 18 hours for the iPhone 11 Pro.

While this is not a huge downgrade, having to search for a charging outlet midway through the day is a pain, irrespective of the device you are using. To save you the hassle of always carrying a power bank or looking out for a charging outlet, we’ve rounded up a list of the best battery cases for iPhone 12 Pro. Take a look:

Alpatronix Battery Case The pocket package This 5,000mAh battery case from Alpatronix has enough juice to charge the phone’s battery almost twice. When you place it on a wireless charging mat or connect it with a charger via a lightning cable, it first allows the iPhone 12 Pro’s battery to charge, and then fills up the battery inside the case. It has a rubberized finish to provide extra grip and has a hard shell for protection. Buy at Amazon

Zerolemon Battery Case Heavy on protection Zerolemon’s 5000mAh iPhone 12 Pro battery case leans a bit heavily on the protective side, employing reinforced corners to handle accidental drops. Plus, the raised bezels will also protect the camera lenses. It is also compatible with Qi-certified as well as MagSafe chargers, while the lightning port at the bottom allows charging, file transfer, music playback and CarPlay. Buy at Amazon

Jerss iPhone 12 Pro Battery Case The versatile one With a battery of 6,500mAh fitted inside it, the Jerss case can top up the iPhone 12 Pro’s battery twice. It doesn’t support wireless charging, but music playback and file transfer is enabled by the lightning port at the bottom. However, it misses out on CarPlay compatibility. Plus, it has LED lights at the back to show battery status and has a button to turn the charging on or off. Buy at Amazon

Suyue Y Charging Case Thin and light Packing a 4,800mAh battery inside, the Suyue Y might be a great option for those looking for an iPhone 12 Pro battery case that is thin and light. It has a minimalist design, features a row of LEDs at the back to show battery levels, and employs raised edges to protect the camera lenses from getting scratched. Buy at Amazon

Allezru charging case The middle ground The Allezru charging case for the iPhone 12 features a 5,000mAh battery which is claimed to provide enough juice for an additional 32 hours of talk time and 19 hours of video playback. The case employs soft silica gel material to provide a good grip, while the hard shell backplate provides more structural strength. Buy at Amazon

LUOWAN Charging case Largest battery pack This charging case from Luowan for the iPhone 12 Pro packs one of the biggest batteries at 6,800mAh that you will find in a case out there. Aside from a promise of solid build quality, it will also let users listen to music via lightning connector headphones while simultaneously charging the phone. Buy at Amazon

Our picks from the best battery cases for iPhone 12 Pro list?

Charging cases are thick, but if you absolutely need one and also happen to care about ergonomics, the Zerolemon charging case with a 5,000mAh battery case is the best option. Aside from supporting both Qi-certified and MagSafe chargers, it also works well with CarpPlay. And the best part? You get all that convenience in a relatively slim form factor.

However, there is also a class of buyers out there that wants a charging case with a huge battery. If you fall in the same category of iPhone 12 Pro users, the Luowan charging case is the one you should get. The 6,800mAh battery inside this case is enough to charge the iPhone 12 Pro’s battery more than twice. Plus, it has four LEDs at the back that will tell you the amount of juice left in the tank.

Also, don’t forget to check out more awesome lists of accessories for the iPhone 12 series such as the best MagSafe charging mats, protective cases, screen protectors, and more on our website.