Hate the idea of carrying a power bank? Pick a more versatile option from our list of the best battery cases for iPhone 12 Pro.

The iPhone 12 Pro is still one of the best devices that you can pick up today, especially if you’re looking for one of the best-performing smartphones with an excellent camera setup, and a beautiful OLED display. The iPhone 12 Pro maybe two years old at this point, but it’s still capable of shooting some breathtaking photos; however, the battery may be due to a replacement. If you’re not quite ready to shell out more than $80 for a new battery, or you may have already replaced it, you might want to purchase a portable battery case to extend your device's battery life.

While battery cases are often considered bulky, heavy, and large, it’s worth considering for special occasions, as they can easily provide a full charge, or more, in a fairly slim and convenient form factor. We’ve also included the official MagSafe battery pack, which is supported on all MagSafe iPhones, including the iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 series, and the latest iPhone 14 series.

Best Battery Cases for iPhone 12 Pro

Alpatronix Battery Case This 5,000mAh battery case from Alpatronix has enough juice to charge the phone’s battery almost twice. When you place it on a wireless charging mat or connect it with a charger via a lightning cable, it first allows the iPhone 12 Pro’s battery to charge, and then fills up the battery inside the case. It has a rubberized finish to provide extra grip and has a hard shell for protection. View at Amazon

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack is an accessory that's perfect for quick recharges to give you a few extra hours with your iPhone in a moment of need. It attaches and functions seamlessly due to MagSafe and its no-button approach. When disconnected from a power source, the accessory charges your iPhone at 5W. When connected to a 20W adapter, the speed increases to 15W. Meaning, it effectively functions just like the MagSafe Puck. The accessory is also capable of charging other Qi-enabled devices like AirPods. View at Amazon

ESR HaloLock battery case (5,000 mAh, iPhone 12) The ESR HaloLock MagSafe battery pack has a USB-C port, and a 5,000 mAh battery that can easily and wirelessly recharge the iPhone 12 series, and newer compatible devices with MagSafe. It can effortlessly attach to the back of the iPhone, providing a full charge with ease. View at Amazon

ESR HaloLock battery case (10,000 mAh, iPhone 12)

The ESR HaloLock MagSafe battery pack has a USB-C port, and a 10,000 mAh battery that can easily and wirelessly recharge the iPhone 12 series, and newer compatible devices with MagSafe. It can effortlessly attach to the back of the iPhone, providing a full charge with ease. View at Amazon

GIN FOXI (7,000 mAh, iPhone 12) The GIN FOXI battery case comes with a 7,000 mAh battery that can easily recharge the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro multiple times. The case is available in three colors and can be charged with a lightning port on the bottom. There's also a simple on/off button on the back. View at Amazon

HUGUODONG Battery case (8,200 mAh, iPhone 12) This case is compatible with the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro devices, and it comes with a large 8,200 mAh battery that can completely recharge the iPhone 12/Pro multiple times. It has four LED indicators on the back and supports Apple Pay. View at Amazon

AFTRYOUGO battery case (7,200 mAh, iPhone 12) The case comes with a large 7,200 mAh power pack, and it supports the iPhone 12, and the iPhone 12 Pro models. It has four LED indicators on the back to show the battery levels, and it can seamlessly recharge the iPhones multiple times. View at Amazon

NEWDERY battery case (4,800 mAh, iPhone 12) The NEWDERY battery case comes with a 4,800 mAh battery, which can provide a charge for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models. It supports Apple Pay and wired headphone, and it also works with AirPods. The case also supports Qi wireless charging/ View at Amazon

SNSOU battery case (7,000 mAh, iPhone 12) The charging case comes with a built-in 7,000 mAh battery, and it can recharge the iPhone 12, and 12 Pro multiple times. The case doesn't support wireless charging, but it's available in five colors, including red, and pink. It has four LED indicators on the back, and a power button. View at Amazon

Our recommendation

Battery cases are large, bulky, and add considerable weight to your device, but they can be handy, and some stand out with their unique approach. If you’re looking for the one that adds the least of the features mentioned above, then the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack is the one you should choose. Thanks to the built-in magnets, it can seamlessly attach to the back of your iPhone 12, 13, and 14-series, making it effortless and easy.

The ESR HaloLock power packs are also an excellent option if you’re looking for even more battery for your buck, and they work the exact same way, making charging straightforward.

Suppose you’re looking for a traditional charging case. In that case, the GIN FOXI, HUGUODONG, AFTRYOUGO, NEWDERY, and SNSOU cases are considered to be the best-rated ones on Amazon, and they appear to show the best lifetime and feedback from users. These are all very similar in terms of features, and most of them will continue supporting Apple Pay, but wireless charging will only work with the NEWDERY battery pack.