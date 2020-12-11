The iPhone 12 Mini is being touted as Apple’s true return to form at making a compact phone, and for good reasons. Apple has not made any major compromises when it comes to the iPhone 12 Mini, save for one obvious cutback – a smaller battery. But starting at $599, this ain’t a cheap phone, so putting a case on it is a no-brainer. But if you still want to flaunt those flat sides and don’t want to impede its compact in-hand feel, a thin case is the best option. To save you the trouble of an exhaustive trip to Amazon or Best Buy, we’ve rounded up the best thin cases for the iPhone 12 Mini:

Spigen Ultra Hybrid The unobtrusive choice Let’s start with the most minimal option - a clear case. Spigen’s ultra-hybrid clear case will let you flaunt the iPhone 12 Mini’s design in all its glory while simultaneously protecting it. It has a TPU bumper for superior edge protection, has raised lips, and allows wireless charging. Buy at Amazon

Torras Slim Fit Case The slim one With a thickness of just 0.03 inch, Torras Slim Fit is one of the thinnest cases for the iPhone 12 Mini out there. It has a soft matte textured finish and also has raised lips to protect the camera module and screen. There is an anti-fingerprint coating as well and multiple color options on the table. Buy at Amazon

Apple MagSafe Clear Case MagSafe clarity As the name makes it abundantly clear, Apple’s own clear case is aimed at folks who desire a clear case to flaunt their shiny new iPhone 12 Mini and also want the convenience of MagSafe charging. Plus, the scratch-resistant polycarbonate shell will provide the requisite protection. Buy at Best Buy

Mujjo Leather Case Leather luxury Nothing beats the appeal of leather, and Mujjo sure knows how to use this premium material. This thin case uses high-quality leather with visible grains that ages beautifully and offers a soft-touch surface finish. There is a microfiber lining inside for some much needed padding too. Buy at Amazon

Spigen Liquid Air Armor Deceptively sturdy The Spigen Liquid Air Armor offers you the best of both worlds - a slim fit design with a cool texture and an assurance of superior protection. It has a thickness of just 0.11-inch, has an anti-slip matte surface with a textured finish for better grip, and reinforced sides for protection against accidental falls. Buy at Amazon

Miracase iPhone 12 Mini Case Affordable silicone case The Miracase Liquid silicone case for the iPhone 12 Mini has a scratch-resistant finish with a soft-touch surface, a microfiber inner lining and an extra polycarbonate hard shell in the middle. Despite all that protection, it is just 2.3mm thick and supports wireless charging as well. Buy at Amazon

Torras Shockproof case Slim shielding What if you want a case that is thin, but also does the job of adequately protecting the iPhone 12 Mini’s gorgeous flat sides? Torras has something just for you with its shockproof case. It comes with shock-absorbent corners and has been rated to offer 6 feet of drop protection. Buy at Amazon

Caseology Nano Pop Case Two tone beauty Caseology’s Nano Pop Silicone case has a soft-touch surface finish, an inner lining to avoid scratches and uses the Air Cushion technology to protect the corners. The frame is made out of flexible TPU with a matte coating. Plus, it comes in some really cool dual-tone color trims. Buy at Amazon

Spigen Thin Fit Case Thin yet durable The Spigen Thin Fit has been a crowd favorite ever since it hit the shelves, and for good reason. Made out of scratch-resistant polycarbonate, this case also uses the Air Cushion technology to protect the corners against drops and is also compatible with wireless charging. Buy at Amazon

ESR Cloud Series Case Form fitting ESR’s Cloud Series case is made out of silicone and a velvety soft-touch lining inside to keep the rear glass panel in pristine shape. This thin case has a shock-absorbing reinforced frame, raised bezels on both sides, and does not hinder wireless charging either. Buy at Amazon

TOZO Thin Hard Case Thinnest hard case The semi-transparent TOZO case is claimed to be the world’s thinnest hard case for the iPhone, thanks to a thickness of just 0.35mm. It has a matte surface finish that also keeps fingerprints at bay, has raised bezels to protect the camera isle and supports wireless charging as well. Buy at Amazon

Apple MagSafe Silicone case In-house silicone This case should be on your list if MagSafe is important to you. Apple’s silicone case has a silky, soft-touch surface finish on the outside and a microfiber lining on the inside to protect the rear glass panel from scratches. Aside from MagSafe, it also plays well with Qi charging. Buy at Best Buy

Our picks from the best thin cases for the iPhone 12 Mini list:

If your primary criterion is an unobtrusive case that doesn’t come in the way you of enjoying the iPhone 12 Mini’s blocky design and flaunting its color, a clear case should be your only choice. And if you’re inclined to get one, Apple’s own clear case will offer you just that. Another huge advantage is that this case supports Apple’s MagSafe charger as well as other Qi-certified charging mats.

However, if you are looking for a soft touch silicone case but don’t necessarily want to spend what Apple asks for its own MagSafe silicone case, Caseology has got you covered. Caseology’s Nano Pop Silicone case has a soft-touch surface finish and a soft lining on the inside as well. The Air Space will shield the corners against accidental drops, while the raised edges will protect the camera module. The best part? It comes in multiple colors with a really cool yet subtle two-tone finish.

In case you’ve purchased another iPhone 12 series device, we’ve also compiled some awesome lists of cases, charging accessories, screen protectors, etc, for them as well. Do check them out and let us know which one you picked. Also, drop your queries in the comments section below and we’d be happy to help.