Apple introduced a “mini” variant to the iPhone 12 lineup this year. The whole series brings a slew of new features including 5G, Apple’s most powerful SoC, and a leap in imaging capabilities. The iPhone 12 mini comes equipped with a new Ceramic Shield display, which is claimed to offer 4x higher durability. As a buyer, it gives me an assurance that my iPhone would survive if I happen to drop it, but I wouldn’t like to test it, especially when a screen replacement costs over $200. Hence, purchasing a screen protector for your new compact iPhone is a no-brainer. To save you the hassle of searching and finding the best iPhone 12 mini screen protector, we have compiled a list for you.

These are the best iPhone 12 mini screen protectors that you can purchase in 2020:

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector For the Smart It includes an auto-alignment installation kit for effortless application, and is rated at 9H hardness. Plus, it comes with an oleophobic coating for daily fingerprint resistance. View at Amazon

ESR Tempered Glass Screen Protector For the Sturdy This one comes with a cleaning kit and installation frame make putting it on your iPhone 12 mini a breeze. It can withstand up to 5 kg of pressure for serious protection. View at Amazon

LK 3 Pack Screen Protector For the Affordable The 9H tempered glass screen protector is priced under $6. This tempered glass covers the flat portion of the screen only, leaving the curved edges free to fit your case better. View at Amazon

EGV 3 Pack Tempered Glass Screen Protector No-Complaints It comes with installation guidance frame allows for quick and hassle-free installation. Screen Protector is made from superior 9H tempered glass that is scratch resistant and shatterproof protecting your screen from scratches to high impact drops. View at Amazon

TopACE Privacy Glass Screen Protector For the Private It keeps your personal, private, and sensitive information hidden from strangers as the screen is only visible to persons directly in front of screen. Although it is black to protect privacy, it will not affect our use of mobile phone screens. View at Amazon

PrivacyNinja Privacy Screen Protector For the Personal It doesn't darken the screen, no need to adjust the brightness. The accessory comes with a lifetime warranty that covers manufacturing defects and installations errors. View at Amazon

Mase Home Tempered Glass Low-Price It is highly durable, and scratch resistant, protective, resistant to liquid (waterproof), shatterproof. It is also rated 9H on the Moh Hardness scale for crystalline materials, which means it offers superior protection against scratches and other fruits of abrasive forces. View at Amazon

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite VisionGuard+ Anti-Microbial Screen Protector No-Limits It comes with iOS exchange tech that increases surface compression for protection that’s 4x stronger than traditional glass screen protection. Anti-bacterial technology infused in the glass kills 99.99% of the most common surface bacteria. View at Amazon

Which one should I buy?

You are probably spoilt for choices, but our favorite is the Spigen tempered glass screen protector for iPhone 12 mini. It is not only rated 9H for hardness but also includes 2 screen protectors alongside an installation kit. Hence, if you mess up the installation, you have another one to fall back on, and the installation kit is there to guide you. Plus, it comes with an oleophobic coating that gives daily fingerprint resistance. All you neeiPhone 12 Mini Screen protectorsd to do is be sure to clean your screen thoroughly before installation. Follow the instructions, and you are all set.

If you want a cheap option, go with the Mass Home iPhone 12 mini screen protector. It is highly durable, 9H Hardness scratch-resistant, protective, resistant to liquid (waterproof), shatterproof. It comes with three, glass screen protectors, three wet wipes, three dust removal stickers, and an easy installation guide on the craft box. And, the best part is that you get all of this under $5!