If there is one member of the iPhone 12 series that really got me excited, it is the iPhone 12 Mini. The fact that it is a compact phone is one big reason, but the amount of raw power and class-leading imaging capabilities that the device brings to the table simply makes it an irresistible offering. However, a starting price of $699 is not a small investment for most buyers, who will most likely shell out a few extra bucks to purchase a protective case. If you’ve been eying the iPhone 12 Mini (or have already pre-ordered one) and are now searching for a good protective case, look no further than this list of best iPhone 12 Mini cases in 2020. Here are your options across various design languages and material requirements:

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Maximum ruggedness If a no-compromise approach to protection is your primary concern, then the Unicorn Beetle Pro case for iPhone 12 Mini is the one you should add to your cart. Made out of shock-absorbent TPU, this case has been drop-tested from a height of 20 feet and supports wireless charging. Buy at Amazon

Apple MagSafe Clear Case Functional clarity Apple’s in-house MagSafe compatible clear case is made out of flexible polycarbonate that has a scratch-resistant coating, both outside and inside. The built-in magnets pave the way for perfect alignment with wireless chargers, both MagSafe and Qi-certified wireless charging pads. Buy at Best Buy

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle EXO Transparent protection This rugged shock-absorbing case from Supcase offers military-grade protection against bumps, scratches, and accidental falls. The exoskeleton design is quite appealing, while the transparent portion comes with an assurance that it won't show signs of yellowing over prolonged usage. But at Amazon

Incipio Duo Protective Case Stealthy minimalism It offers dual-layer protection, and thanks to the Incipio Strut technology, it can shrug off accidental drops from a height of up to 12 feet. It has raised edge bezels to protect the screen, can resist discoloration, also has an anti-microbial coating on top, and is compatible with wireless charging as well. Buy at B&H

Gear4 Crystal Palace Transparent jazz Another great transparent case option for folks who don’t want to hide the iPhone 12 Mini’s sleek looks, the Gear4 Crystal Palace case relies on the in-house D3O technology for advanced shielding against mechanical damage. Plus, the subtle gradient on the sides looks gorgeous. But at Amazon

Spigen Thin Fit Case Sleek and slim The Torras Slim Fit is among the thinnest iPhone 12 Mini cases out there, with a thickness of just 0.03 inch, which means it won’t hide the phone’s flat sides. The Torras offering has a soft touch matte finish, has raised edges to keep scratches at bay, and won’t discolor anytime soon. Buy at Amazon

TORRAS Shockproof Case Military grade strength This military-grade shock-proof case from Torras is made out of sturdy polycarbonate and TPU, and is claimed to absorb 93 percent of the impact caused by accidental drops. There is an oleophobic coating on top of its matte rear panel and won’t hinder wireless charging either. Buy at Amazon

Spigen Tough Armor Tough enough Made from a combination of TPU and polycarbonate, this Spigen case for the iPhone 12 Mini employs a foam technology to offer superior shock-resistance. It comes with MIL-STD 810G military-grade certification and is compatible with Qi wireless chargers as well. Buy at Amazon

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Clearly protective What if you simply want a clear case that lets you flaunt the iPhone 12 Mini’s compact design, but is sturdy enough to handle falls with ease? If the answer is yes, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid case is tailor-made for your needs. Also, it won’t stop the phone from charging wirelessly. Buy at Amazon

Totallee Thin Case Thin and sturdy Now, this is the thinnest iPhone 12 Mini case on our list, thanks to a thickness of just 0.02 inch. It promises to keep scratches at bay, while the raised edges will also protect that beautiful OLED display. You can grab it in five colors without worrying about wireless charging support. Buy at Amazon

TORRAS Slim Fit Fits like glove The Torras Slim Fit is among the thinnest iPhone 12 Mini cases out there, with a thickness of just 0.03 inch, which means it won’t hide the phone’s flat sides. The Torras offering has a soft touch matte finish, has raised edges to keep scratches at bay, and won’t discolor anytime soon. Buy at Amazon

Apple MagSafe Silicone Case The reliable one Silicone cases are fairly popular, and for good reasons, with the most important one being the soft-touch surface finish. Apple’s silicone cases are among the best out there, and if you splurge on the aforementioned case, you won’t have to worry about MagSafe compatibility either. Buy at Best Buy

So, these were our top picks for the best iPhone 12 Mini cases in 2020. If you were to ask me what my personal favorite is, I’d go with the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle EXO series case. The exoskeleton design of this case ensures that I can flaunt the iPhone 12 Mini’s rear panel in all its colorful glory without having to compromise on security. Simply put, you get the best of both worlds!

However, if you’re excited by the new MagSafe charging technology introduced by the company, you can’t go wrong with Apple’s official MagSafe Silicone case for the iPhone 12 Mini. Having used a silicone case in the past for my iPhone X, I can assure you that the soft-touch feel of this case is simply unparalleled. Plus, the magnetic ring fitted inside the case ensures that you won’t have to fumble with positioning the iPhone 12 Mini on the MagSafe charger.