The iPhone 12 Mini turned out to be Apple’s surprise package targeted at folks yearning for a small phone that doesn’t make any major compromises. The phone delivers adequate firepower, comes equipped with reliable cameras, and offers a smooth software experience – all in a pleasingly small form factor. However, scratches and scuff marks come unannounced, and when they appear on the camera lens, they do a greater damage than just ruining the aesthetics. But don’t worry, we’ve rounded up the best iPhone 12 Mini camera lens protectors to save you the trouble of searching pages upon pages of product listings. Have a look at your options:

EGV screen and camera lens guard combo Bundle deal Made out of scratch-resistant tempered glass, the EGV offering has a black circle for the flash cutout to prevent light scattering and ruining your low-light photos. Plus, you get 3 screen protectors in the bundle.

EGV iPhone 12 Mini Camera lens protector Trusted one The EGV camera lens protector can be installed with ease and plays well with cases as well. The material used is scratch-resistant tempered glass, and there is also a black flash ring to ensure photos aren't affected.

Kenbu iPhone 12 mini camera lens protector Budget champion Made out of tempered glass that ranks 9H on the Moh scale, this one is as hard as a protective solution for the iPhone 12 Mini gets. Plus, it also has useful black circles to ensure that camera output is unaffected

LK Glass Camera lens protector for iPhone 12 mini Best for budget Made out of 9H tempered glass, the LK camera lens protector offers almost everything that you find on a pricier alternative at a much lower price and no major compromises in tow.

Tamoria Eagle Eyes Series Camera Lens Protector Tailored to guard The Tamoria Eagle Eyes series lens protector has an aluminum alloy ring and optical grade AR coating. Also, it comes with useful black flash rings and precision-cut design.

Tensea Camera Lens Protector for iphone 12 mini Metal shielding Made out of impact-resistant glass, the Tensea offering has a surface that the company calls anodized aerometal with a dual-layer design for maximum shock absorption.

UniqueMe Lens Protector for iphone 12 mini All rounder Uniqueme lens protector for iPhone 12 Mini is made out of tempered glass that sits at an impressive 9H on Moh hardness scale, which means it is among the best out there.

Uniwit color match camera lens protector Jazz it up Need to jazz up the color of your iPhone 12 Mini? The Uniwit protective solution- made out of aluminum alloy with a scratch-resistant surface - is the perfect option for you.

Wsken aluminum alloy Camera Lens Protector Premium quality Among the best grade camera lens protectors for the iPhone 12 Mini out there, the Wsken aluminum alloy camera lens protector is the right choice if you seek the best.

So, that was it about our best iPhone 12 Mini camera lens protectors list. I, for one, will personally pick the EGV 6-pack lens protector for iPhone 12 Mini. Plus, it is also made out of 9H tempered glass, which is the best you can get out there. It has a case-friendly design, offers high material clarity, and can be applied with ease.

However, if I was looking for a premium solution without any budget constraints, I would go with the Tamoria Eagle Eye series camera lens protector for the iPhone 12 Mini. Flaunting an anodized aluminum finish on the surface with a circular pattern, optical grade lens coating, nano waterproof layer, and an isolation layer as well, this scratch-resistant solution is simply the best value for your benjamins. Plus, you can color match the lens protector with your iPhone 12 Mini.