The new iPhone 12 lineup is finally here. Apple started preorder last week with the 6.1-inch vanilla iPhone 12 and the 12 Pro, which are really close to arriving at their final destination. These new iPhones start at $829 and $999, so it would be wise to get them some sort of protection if you don’t want to spend almost $300 on replacing a broken display panel, even with Apple Care.

With that in mind, we have created a selection of some of the best protective cases for your iPhone 12, which will also fit your 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro. The selection includes cases for every need, and they come from some of the best names in the market. Take a look and see if there’s one that catches your eye and meets your needs.

iPhone 12 | 12 Pro Silicone Case with MagSafe Like every Apple-designed case, it undergoes thousands of hours of testing throughout the design and manufacturing process. So not only does it look great, it’s built to protect your iPhone from scratches and drops. View at Amazon

iPhone 12 6.1 inch Unicorn Beetle Edge Clear Bumper Case-Black This case come with scratch-resistant metal bumpers, a detachable clear back panel made of premium PC material and elevated bezels ensure screen and lens avoid contact with rough surfaces. View at Supcase

iPhone 12 6.1-inch Unicorn Beetle Exo with Screen Protector Clear Case This case is made with a shock-absorbing TPU bumper with carbon fiber trim for ultimate drop protection. It also includes a built-in screen protector and an exoskeleton back frame for enhanced grip on surfaces. View at Supcase

OtterBox Symmetry Series Case for iPhone 12 Durable protection shields against drops, bumps and fumbles and raised, beveled edge helps protect touchscreen, which also includes a thin, sleek and stylish, pocket-friendly design View at Amazon

OtterBox Commuter Series Case for iPhone 12 Thin profile slips in and out of pockets with soft inner and hard outer layers absorb and deflect impacts, open access to ports and speakers View at Amazon

OtterBox Defender Series SCREENLESS Edition Case for iPhone 12 This case includes a multi-layer defense solid inner shell and soft outer cover, and it also includes a belt-clip holster included that doubles as a kickstand for hands-free media viewing View at Amazon

Caseology Legion for Apple iPhone 12 Dual layered flexible body and rigid outer shell, composed of military grade protection materials and engineered to provide shock absorption, protects your phone from everyday drops and tumbles View at Amazon

Caseology Skyfall for Apple iPhone 12 Slim protective bumper with reinforced corner cushion protection and ultra-clear PC, carefully packaged with removable protective film on both sides View at Amazon

iPhone 12 Grip Case The dbrand Grip™ iPhone 12 case is engineered using advanced shock-absorbing polymers, giving you military-grade impact protection without sacrificing aesthetics View at Dbrand

Full Leather Case for iPhone 12 This case was made to offer protection from everyday knocks and bumps while adding a warmer and ‘grippier’ feel. View at Mujjo

Full Leather Wallet Case for iPhone 12 This case adds a pouch on the back to create a winning combination that is designed to make your day to day life more convenient. View at Mujjo

UAG Monarch Series iPhone 12 Built with top quality premium materials the Monarch Series is the all-terrain phone case. Ready to roam It’s thoughtfully engineered 5-layer construction allows you to have true freedom and no worries about the protection of your device. View at Urban Armor Gear

BookBook vol. 2 for iPhone 12 BookBook, the original wallet case, has long been a Twelve South fan favorite. Now, hot off the press is our newest edition, BookBook vol. 2 for iPhone 12. View at Twelve South

Now, there are several things to consider before choosing which is the best case for your new iPhone 12, as each person has different needs. Remember that your commute and daily routines will eventually say if you made the right choice or not.

Suppose you are an active person who enjoys going for a jog or hitting the gym from time to time. In that case, you will do well to consider Supcase’s Unicorn Beetle Exo case with a screen protector, Spigen’s Neo Hybrid, or Caseology’s Parallax.

However, if you need extra protection, you should definitely consider the Unicorn Beetle Pro Rugged Case, Spigen’s Rugged Armor, UAG’s Monarch series, and the Otterbox Defender series. Or if you don’t feel like you need that much protection, you will do fine with Apple’s Silicone case, Spigen’s Liquid Crystal, or Caseology’s Nano Pop silicone case.

Still, if you ask me, I’d definitely go for Twelve South’s BookBook Vol case, as the original wallet case will make your device look hot in leather, at the same time that it will help you keep your phone and all of your cards and cash safe, and in the same place.