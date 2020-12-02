Here are some of the best clear, rugged, colorful, thin, light, and premium cases for the iPhone 12 that you can buy today from Amazon

Read update We added several new cases from SUPCASE, i-Blason, Spigen, OtterBox, and Caseology.

The iPhone 12 is one of the best iPhones on the market, and the Apple A14 Bionic chip still offers excellent performance in 2022. The phone held up exceptionally and will likely hold up well in the coming years. It has a beautiful 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, a dual 12MP rear camera setup, 4GB of RAM, and a large battery that can easily last for a day or more.

If you’re in the market for a new case or simply want to feel like you’ve got a brand-new device, it’s time to consider picking up or investing in a new phone case. It protects your device from scratches, impact, water, and dust and gives your phone a brand-new look, making it feel fresh and new. With that out of the way, let’s look at some of the best iPhone 12 cases you can pick up today from Amazon from trusted brands such as SUPCASE, i-Blason, Spigen, and more.

It’s also worth noting that any case that fits the iPhone 12 will also fit the iPhone 12 Pro, unless it’s specifically stated otherwise. You might also be interested in the best AirPods 3 cases in 2022.

Best iPhone 12 cases

Our recommendation

It doesn’t matter whether you owned the iPhone 12 or the iPhone 12 Pro for a day, a month, or since it was released, it’s important to keep your device in good condition. It’s especially important if you plan on using a trade-in program, or want to maintain high resale value for the future. Of course, it’s also important that the device stays in good shape, enabling you to keep using it. With that said, we always recommend you pick a suitable case for your daily needs.

Suppose you commute a lot and want something lightweight, and slim. In that case, we recommend checking out the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Edge, Unicorn Beetle EXO, i-Blason Ares, Apple Silicone, Apple Clear, and the Spigen Ultra Hybrid, to name a few. These are all excellent cases that don’t add much bulk to the device, and offer great protection all around.

Heavy commuters, hikes, and those who wish to have additional protection should consider a rugged case with a more sturdy design, and feel. For those occasions, we recommend the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro, Spigen Neo Hybrid, Caseology Legion, and the cases from OtterBox. All of these cases offer additional protection, and the rugged design makes them more durable, which can prevent the device from cracking when dropped on rocks or asphalt.