Read update
- We added several new cases from SUPCASE, i-Blason, Spigen, OtterBox, and Caseology.
UPDATE: 11/15/2022 09:00 EST BY ROLAND UDVARLAKI
We added several new cases from SUPCASE, i-Blason, Spigen, OtterBox, and Caseology.
The iPhone 12 is one of the best iPhones on the market, and the Apple A14 Bionic chip still offers excellent performance in 2022. The phone held up exceptionally and will likely hold up well in the coming years. It has a beautiful 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, a dual 12MP rear camera setup, 4GB of RAM, and a large battery that can easily last for a day or more.
If you’re in the market for a new case or simply want to feel like you’ve got a brand-new device, it’s time to consider picking up or investing in a new phone case. It protects your device from scratches, impact, water, and dust and gives your phone a brand-new look, making it feel fresh and new. With that out of the way, let’s look at some of the best iPhone 12 cases you can pick up today from Amazon from trusted brands such as SUPCASE, i-Blason, Spigen, and more.
It’s also worth noting that any case that fits the iPhone 12 will also fit the iPhone 12 Pro, unless it’s specifically stated otherwise. You might also be interested in the best AirPods 3 cases in 2022.
Best iPhone 12 cases
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro (iPhone 12)
Promoted
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro offers high-level protection for your iPhone 12 with its layered case design and optional tempered glass screen protector. The case even features a built-in kickstand to allow users to prop up their devices if required. It's available in four colors, Black, Red, Green, and Blue.
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Edge (iPhone 12)
Promoted
The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Edge case has a transparent look and a sleek, slim metal frame. It comes in two colors and provides excellent protection from scratches and scuffs. It also has raised edges to protect the screen and rear camera lens from damage.
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle EXO (iPhone 12)
Promoted
The SUPCASE UB Exo series is available in three colors, and it features a hard PC back and a flexible TPU bumper. It has a slim design, and it has precise cutouts and elevated bezels for additional protection for the screen and camera.
i-Blason Ares (iPhone 12)
Promoted
The i-Blason Ares case comes in six unique colors and a transparent back cover that provides excellent 360-degree protection for your iPhone 12/Pro. It has a built-in screen protector, and the raised bezels prevents scratches on the screen and rear camera.
i-Blason Cosmo (iPhone 12)
Promoted
The i-Blason Cosmo case comes in five unique styles and colors, each offering an elegant and beautiful design. It includes a built-in screen protector, and it's a slim and minimalist case that provides excellent protection for your device.
i-Blason Cosmo Wallet (iPhone 12)
Promoted
The i-Blason Cosmo Wallet case features the same looks as the Cosmo series, but it has a card holder that lets you conveniently store bank cards. It's available in three unique styles, each offering beautiful looks and perfect protection against drops and scratches.
Apple Silicone Case (iPhone 12)
The Apple Silicone case is available in eight different colors, and it's designed to complement the iPhone 12 series. The case has built-in magnets and is compatible with all MagSafe accessories and chargers. It also provides excellent protection against fall damage and scratches.
Apple Clear Case (iPhone 12)
The Apple original case is thin, light, and easy to grip. It's designed to showcase the beautiful design of the iPhone 12 series, and it even has built-in magnets to provide excellent support for MagSafe accessories and wireless chargers. It also provides excellent protection against drops and scuffs.
Apple Leather Case (iPhone 12)
The Apple Leather case is elegant, delightful, and very stylish. It's available in five different styles and colors, and it's made from a premium material that feels soft. It doesn't add much bulk and is also compatible with all MagSafe accessories and wireless chargers.
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Royal (iPhone 12)
Promoted
The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Royal comes with a built-in screen protector and rugged, flexible TPU faux leather. It even includes a hand-strap to attach to bags, and it has a premium look and feel. It's comfortable and very elegant.
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Style (iPhone 12)
Promoted
The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Style case features a hard PC back and shock-absorbent TPU bumper. It has a transparent back design, and comes in two different styles and colors. It has precise cutouts and provides excellent overall protection.
Spigen Ultra Hybrid (iPhone 12)
The Spigen Ultra Hybrid case is made of a TPU bumper with a durable PC back to protect against scratches, impact, and fall damage. It's available in five different styles and provides excellent protection for everyday use.
Spigen Liquid Crystal (iPhone 12)
The Spigen Liquid Crystal is a slim and lightweight, transparent case. It has a durable anti-slip TPU that keeps the device safe and secure. It has tactile buttons and raised bezels to offer additional protection for the display and camera lens.
Spigen Neo Hybrid (iPhone 12)
The Spigen Neo Hybrid case comes in two colors, and it's a slim, form-fitted, and lightweight case. It has tactile buttons, and a shock-absorbing TPU case with a polycarbonate bumper to protect the device from fall damage and scratches.
OtterBox Symmetry Series (iPhone 12)
The OtterBox Symmetry case comes in more than 15 colors and unique styles, and it's one of the most highly rated cases It has a dual-layer thin case, improving the grip over the iPhone 12. The case can survive a punch and comes with a limited lifetime warranty.
OtterBox Commuter Series (iPhone 12)
The OtterBox Commuter Series is available in four different color options, and it's a durable and flexible case. It provides excellent overall protection, and its one-piece design can easily be removed or installed in just a second.
OtterBox Defender Series (iPhone 12)
The OtterBox Defender series has excellent military-grade protection. It can survive heavy impacts, protect the screen and rear camera from damage, and seal the ports shut, preventing dirt from getting inside. The case comes in five different colors and styles.
dbrand Grip (iPhone 12)
The dbrand Grip iPhone 12 case is engineered using advanced shock-absorbing polymers, giving you military-grade impact protection without sacrificing aesthetics. It improves the grip, and it has precise cutouts and raised edges to protect the screen and camera lens from scratches and scuffs.
Caseology Nano Pop (iPhone 12)
The Caseology Nano Pop comes in three different colors and designs, and it has a durable protective layer of silicone with a soft lining on the inside. It has a unique dual-tone design and supports wireless charging and screen protectors.
Caseology Legion (iPhone 12)
The Caseology Legion is a dual-layered flexible case with a rigid outer shell with military-grade protection. It looks elegant and modern, and it provides excellent protection for iPhone 12/Pro devices. It's also compatible with wireless chargers and screen protectors.
Caseology Skyfall (iPhone 12)
The Caseology Skyfall is a slim and lightweight case. It's available in four stylish colors, and it comes with a durable dual-layer design that helps protect the device from scratches, scuffs, and fall damage.
Caseology Parallax (iPhone 12)
The Caseology Parallax case comes in three colors, and it has a slim and unique 3D design on the back that improves the grip. It has raised bezels for additional protection, and it's compatible with wireless chargers and screen protectors.
Our recommendation
It doesn’t matter whether you owned the iPhone 12 or the iPhone 12 Pro for a day, a month, or since it was released, it’s important to keep your device in good condition. It’s especially important if you plan on using a trade-in program, or want to maintain high resale value for the future. Of course, it’s also important that the device stays in good shape, enabling you to keep using it. With that said, we always recommend you pick a suitable case for your daily needs.
Suppose you commute a lot and want something lightweight, and slim. In that case, we recommend checking out the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Edge, Unicorn Beetle EXO, i-Blason Ares, Apple Silicone, Apple Clear, and the Spigen Ultra Hybrid, to name a few. These are all excellent cases that don’t add much bulk to the device, and offer great protection all around.
Heavy commuters, hikes, and those who wish to have additional protection should consider a rugged case with a more sturdy design, and feel. For those occasions, we recommend the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro, Spigen Neo Hybrid, Caseology Legion, and the cases from OtterBox. All of these cases offer additional protection, and the rugged design makes them more durable, which can prevent the device from cracking when dropped on rocks or asphalt.