The iPhone 12 is a noteworthy upgrade in ways more than one, but the improved imaging capabilities are the biggest enhancements for me. Apple hasn’t done any major changes to the internal camera hardware vis-a-vis its predecessor and is also retaining the sapphire crystal lens cover. Sapphire is more resistant to scratches than regular glass, but why take the chance? We have rounded up a list of the best iPhone 12 camera lens protectors to shield the two rear camera lenses of the latest Apple offering against any physical damage. Have a look:

AMOVO iPhone 12 lens protector Precision cut This bundle of two iPhone 12 lens protectors is made out of tempered glass that ranks 9H on the Moh hardness scale, which is as hard as the commercially available glass gets. It also claims to offer 99 percent visual clarity and has a dedicated cutout for the LED flash as well. Buy at Amazon

EGV iPhone 12 lens protector All round protection EGV’s 3-pack iPhone 12 camera lens protector is also made out of highly impact-resistant tempered glass and has separate cutouts for the camera lenses, LED flash module, and the rear mic. The scratch-resistant material has oleophobic and hydrophobic coatings on top. Buy at Amazon

QHOHQ iPhone 12 lens protector High on clarity The QHOHQ 3-pack camera lens protector for the iPhone 12 is claimed to offer 100 percent light transmittance, ensuring that camera output is not affected. The material comes with a 9H hardness rating on the Moh scale, which means it can easily keep scratches at bay Buy at Amazon

LK Store iPhone 12 lens protector The affordable one LK Store’s 3-pack iPhone 12 lens protector is among the cheapest options on this list, but it still covers all the key requirements. It is sufficiently strong with a 9H durability rating on the Moh scale and is just 1mm thick, while its design ensures that you won’t have issues using a case. Buy at Amazon

Orzero iPhone 12 lens protector Extremely thin The 2-pack camera lens protector from ORZERO uses a scratch-resistant material that ranks at 9H on the Moh hardness scale. It also keeps fingerprints at bay, uses a super adhesion technology so that it doesn’t fall off the camera module, and is impressively thin at just 0.1mm. Buy at Amazon

Tamoria iPhone 12 lens protector Minimal optical issues Tamoria’s 3-pack lens protector for the iPhone 12 is made out of 9H tempered glass that also has a hydrophobic coating on top and will also keep fingerprint marks away. This scratch-resistant lens protector also an oleophobic coating and offers 99.9 percent light transmittance. Buy at Amazon

Foluu iPhone 12 camera lens protector Complete package Foluu’s iPhone12 camera lens protector has four scratch-resistant sheets in the retail package, all of which rank 9H on the hardness scale. It has hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings on top, while a 99.9 percent light transmittance ensures that image quality is not affected due to color casts. Buy at Amazon

Aeska iPhone 12 camera lens protector Unrivaled clarity Made out of a tempered glass layer with a 9H hardness rating, the 3-pack bundle of Aeska iPhone 12 camera lens protector is scratch-resistant and oleophobic too. It is claimed to be 100 percent clear, which means you won’t notice any color cast in images or videos captured by the camera. Buy at Amazon

Bazo iPhone 12 camera lens protector Just about right The 3-pack Bazo camera lens protector for the iPhone 12 uses 9H tempered glass that is claimed to offer 99.9 percent light transmittance. This scratch-resistant lens protector also has oleophobic and hydrophobic coatings on top, and can also keep away fingerprint marks. Buy at Amazon

Our pick from the best iPhone 12 camera lens protectors list?

The QHOHQ camera lens protector for the iPhone 12 is one of the best deals right now. It is made out of 9H tempered glass, which is as strong as it gets. Aside from keeping away oily smudges and fingerprint marks, it is also claimed to offer 100 percent light transmittance, which means image quality won’t exhibit any haziness or color imbalance. And the best part? A bundle of three camera lens protectors costs just $8.99, which is a great value for your hard-earned money.

Another great choice is the EGV iPhone 12 camera lens protector, whose 3-pack retail package also includes three alcohol cleaning wipes, an equal number of dust removal stickers, and a microfiber cloth for cleaning it. This impact and scratch-resistant lens protector also offers 99.9 percent light transmittance, which is not too shabby either, and also has hydrophobic as well as oleophobic coatings on top.

