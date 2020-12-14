The iPhone 12 introduces a host of notable upgrades vis-a-vis the iPhone 11, such as a faster processor, improved photography prowess, better display, 5G support, and the neat MagSafe charging system. Talking about charging though, the battery longevity remains the same at 17 hours of video playback and 65 hours of audio playback. If you’re on the move frequently and don’t want to carry a power bank all the time, a battery case for iPhone 12 is the best option

And why is that? Well, not only will it provide some extra juice to extend the battery life, but will also protect your phone from mechanical damage. If you’re sold on the idea, we’ve compiled a list of the best battery cases for iPhone 12 out there so you don’t have to so through the ordeal of looking one online store after another:

SUYUE Y CHARGING CASE Tiny yet convenient The Suyue Y case for the iPhone 12 packs a relatively small 4,800mAh battery inside, which is just enough to fully charge the device’s battery once, and little more after the first discharge cycle. But what it lacks in battery capacity, it makes for it with its slim profile and four LED light indicators at the back to show battery life status. Buy at Amazon

Alpatronix Battery Case Charged and protected The Alpatronix battery case for the iPhone 12 has a capacity of 5,000mAh, which is just shy of charging the phone’s battery twice. The in-built battery can be charged both via a lightning cable as well as wirelessly. As for the case itself, it has a hard frame for structural strength and a rubberized finish all around the body for better grip. Buy at Amazon

Zerolemon Battery Case Shock absorber The Zerolemon battery case for the iPhone 12 comes equipped with a 5,000mAh juicer, which is good enough to top up the iPhone 12 more than once. This Qi-certified charging case is also compatible with Apple’s and other third-party MagSafe chargers. As for the rest of the build, there are four raised AirCushion corners for shock absorption. Buy at Amazon

Jerss iPhone 12 Battery Case Big battery power The Jerss battery case for the iPhone 12 is relatively slim for a protective shell that packs a 6,.500mAh juicer inside. Needless to say, it can charge the iPhone 12’s battery twice. The case itself has a soft-touch finish and has raised bezels to protect the display, while the rear panel has a hard shell and the sides are protected by the bumper. Notably, it doesn’t support CarPlay. Buy at Amazon

Allezru charging case The minimalist Allezru’s iPhone 12 battery case has a 5,000mAh juicer inside which is claimed to extend the phone’s battery life by another 120 percent. It is claimed to offer 19 hours of video playback and 110 hours of extra music playback time. The case has a soft-touch finish courtesy of the silica gel material used to make it, but it doesn’t support wireless charging. Buy at Amazon

LUOWAN Charging case Longest lasting The Luowan battery case for iPhone 12 hides a 6,800mAh Li-ion unit that will be enough to charge the latest Apple offering almost twice. It also allows you to enjoy music over wired headphones through the lightning port and simultaneously charge the battery as well. There are LEDs at the back to show battery level, while the hard shell case is claimed to be quite durable. Buy at Amazon

Our picks from the best battery cases for iPhone 12 list?

If you are looking for a battery case that doesn’t make your iPhone 12 look like a tank, but still offers all the bells and whistles, the Zerolemon charging case is a great choice. It has a respectable 5,000mAh battery inside, supports Qi-certified as well as MagSafe chargers, and also works well with CarPlay.

However, if your priority is a charging case that packs a huge battery above all else, the Luowan charging case is the one you should go for. It has a large 6,800mAh battery that can theoretically charge the iPhone 12 Pro’s battery twice, and then some more. Plus, it has a neat LED array at the back that acts as a battery level indicator.

