The iPhone 11 Pro Max is undoubtedly the best phone in the market. But with quality comes a price. While it comes with all the features you might need, it costs a premium. It is Apple’s largest iPhone yet, which means there is a lot of glass to worry about. You could go case free if you are anything like me. I did that. And regretted.

I prefer using my phones without cases and covers. When I was using the iPhone 11 Pro Max, I used it without any protection. For months, it went well. Just a minor scratch here and there on the back. But one fine day, while having a cup of coffee on my desk, I received a text.

While trying to flip between my cup and my phone, I dropped the phone. And my worst nightmare was right in front of my eyes. The back glass of my iPhone 11 Pro Max was shattered. My premium phone was not so premium anymore. And well, the text wasn’t important, it was from my carrier.

I got the iPhone repaired, but my mistake stayed with me. And what are we if we don’t learn from our mistakes? Since then, I have started using cases on my phone. I recommend you to learn from my mistake too, and start using iPhone 11 Pro Max cases on your big iPhone.

Here are some of the best iPhone 11 Pro Max cases that you should be using.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Clear Case It flaunts crystal clear transparency flaunts original phone design. The raised bezels lift screen and camera off flat surfaces. View at Amazon!

humixx Shockproof Matte Case It is made with PC matte back panel and soft TPU shock absorbing frame, enduring 26 drops, from a height of 5ft with 0 damage. View at Amazon!

Smartish Wallet Case It features high-grip textured sides and secures 3 cards plus cash. It is wireless charging compatible as well as features protective air-pocket corners. View at Amazon!

Razer Arctech Gaming Case It is designed for unhindered gaming with Thermaphene-Based Heat Dissipation that improves cooling compared to traditional cases. View at Amazon!

Miracase Silicone Case It features liquid silicone rubber that is surface layer smooth like baby bums. It gives anti-fingerprint,scratch-resistant performance, drop protection View at Amazon!

SPIDERCASE Heavy Duty Case It is Military Drop Test Passed and comes with built-in protector. Further, it features two-layer structure that provides 360-degree full body protection. View at Amazon!

PITAKA Minimalist case It features a carbon-fiber texture that makes it a minimalist choice and it provides 3D grip touch. It does not add any bulk to your phone. View at Amazon!

OtterBox Solid Case This iPhone 11 Pro Max case features multi-layer defense: solid inner shell and soft outer cover (no screen protector). It has a belt-clip holster too. View at Amazon!

Woolnut Leather Case The exterior is in vegetable retanned full-grain leather from Scandinavia. Wireless charging works perfectly with this case. It is designed in Sweden. View at Amazon!

If you don’t like cases on your phones, we recommend you go with the minimalist one, that is, the Pitaka case. It comes with vacuum forming technology and 3 layers of pressing, which makes it fit perfectly to the phone. It is one of the best iPhone 11 Pro Max cases.

If you are looking to go the fashion way, the Woolnut leather case is the way to go. It is designed in Switzerland and develops a beautiful patina with time and use. Moreover, you don’t compromise on any features either as wireless charging works perfectly with this leather case.