It may feel weird to cover your brand new iPhone 11 Pro with a case, especially as that smooth frosted finish over the beautiful glass is made to flaunt. Trust me though, accidents happen unannounced, and the outcome is ugly as well as expensive. This comes from someone who once abhorred the idea of using a protective case for his smartphone, but after cracking the screen of multiple phones (the list includes a couple of flagships too) over the years, I’ve come to realize their importance.

Chances are you’re on this page and reading this because you’ve arrived at the same conclusion too, either from experience or by heeding someone’s advice. Whatever the case, we’ve cherrypicked a selection of the best iPhone 11 Pro cases that you’ll surely find useful. The list includes a wide diversity of cases, from the minimalist and ultra-rugged ones to those with a luxurious leather finish or a built-in battery case.

Here’s our pick for the Best cases for the Apple iPhone 11 Pro:

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Strong and stylish It has a TPU bumper to absorb accidental falls, raised bezels to protect the camera and screen, while the transparent body lets you flaunt that Apple logo.

Adidas For the Adidas stans This one sports a beautiful suede finish and stitched leather stripes for that extra dash of class. And oh, the classic Adidas Originals logo in gold trim too.

Lucrin Leather Case Classy, yet functional Avoiding a thick case wrapped around your phone, but still want to protect it from coins and keychains in your pocket? This luxurious leather sleeve is for you.

Razer Arctech Pro For the gamer in you Shock-absorbent edges, wireless charging compatibility, and a thermally conductive lining adjacent to vented airflow channels for keeping things cool.

PEEL Ultra Thin Case Minimalism personified At just 0.5mm thin, you will not even feel it is there. It wraps around like skin and has no branding either, which means it is just the right case for minimalists.

Mujjo Leather Wallet Luxurious and versatile Made out of full-grain leather, this one also has a stitched card holder pocket, offers wireless charging compatibility, and will age beautifully over time.

ArmadilloTek Vanguard Built like a tank You get a military-grade build, a kickstand at the back, and even a built-in screen protector for all-round safety, without missing out on wireless charging support.

Spigen Liquid Air Armor The stealthy one This is slim, lightweight, and has a matte finish with a beautiful pattern engraved at the back. Plus, the rounded edges also offer shock protection.

PunkCase PunkJuice Battery Case Battery juice on the go It has a military-grade build with an aluminum alloy frame for protection, comes with a lifetime warranty, also packs a 5,000mAh battery to charge your phone.

Totallee Thin Case The skinny bloke The Totallee Thin case, as the name makes it abundantly clear, is one of the thinnest iPhone 11 Pro cases out there. This featherlight case is just 0.02 inches thick, and is claimed to be effective against scratches and minor drops. Plus, you can choose from a wide range of colors.

ESR Air Armor Clear Case Clearly protective What if a clear case has caught your attention, but you are not too sure about the durability aspect? If that is the case, the ESR Air Armor case is the best option. This yellowing-resistant case has shock-absorbing Air-Guard corners to brush off accidental drops and bumps.

OtterBox COMMUTER SERIES Case Stylish shielding If you are on the lookout for a protective case that also lets you make a bold style statement, the Otterbox Commuter series case is a great option. The dual layer design can handle accidental drops, but the eye-catching design and the exciting color options are the real winners here.

Apple Leather Case Leather luxury The in-house leather case by Apple is fairly popular, partly due to its slim form factor and the great material quality that develops a natural patina over extended usage. You can choose between a wide range of colors that suit your taste, and it won't impede wireless charging either.

Spigen Liquid Crystal Crystal clear One of the thinnest and most popular minimalist cases, Spigen Liquid Crystal Case is made out of fairly durable flexible TPU that protects your phone and also lets you flaunt the iPhone 11 Pro in all its glory. It features raised edges for added protection and also allows wireless changing.

Torras Translucent Stylish and sturdy This translucent hard case for the iPhone 11 Pro is quite thin, but is claimed to offer military-grade protection against drops from a height of up to 6 feet. The rear panel has an anti-fingerprints and anti-scratch matte coating, and it fits like a glove on the Apple offering.

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Built like a tank Looking for a case that prioritises protection above anything else, and does not look half bad either? The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro is where you should spend your money. This military grade case also has a built-in screen protector, a kickstand, and supports wireless charging too.

Speck Presidio Pro Stealthy resilience Not every extra-durable case has to look like a tank, and the Speck Presidio Pro case embodies that perfectly. Flaunting a sleek design, this case has been drop-tested from a height of up 13 feet, has a soft-touch surface finish, has an antimicrobial coating and allows wireless charging.

Incipio DualPro Dual Layer Case The shock absorber The Incipio DualPro case for the iPhone 12 Pro features two layers of interlocking protections. The inner lining uses a patented Flex20 soft TPU interior shell for superior shock absorption, while the Air Cushion technology to handle accidental falls from a height of up to 10 feet.

I hope you’ve already made your choice by now, but if you need a few extra words of personal advice, we’re here to help. If you are looking for a case that is durable, also happens to look stylish, and can keep your phone cool during your lengthy PUBG Mobile sessions with friends, the Razer Arctech Pro is a perfect choice.

In case (no pun intended) you’re seeking something minimalist yet durable enough to keep scratch scars and scuffs at bay, you can’t go wrong with the PEEL Ultra Thin Case. At just 0.5mm thin, you won’t even feel it is there. Plus, it doesn’t have any distracting brand logo either, and it also happens to be our personal recommendation.

However, if durability is the only thing in your mind, and you don’t mind adding some extra bulk in your pockets, the ArmadilloTek Vanguard will serve you best by protecting your phone for many years to come. Lastly, if you want something premium and luxurious, try the Mujjo Leather Wallet Case. I don’t need to explain why people love the finish of leather here, but with the Mujjo offering, you also get the versatility of carrying a few cards in the dedicated pocket.