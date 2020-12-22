Apple iPhone 11 is one of the latest iPhones from the company. It features a 6.1-inch IPS LCD display with a 1792 x 828-pixel resolution at 324 PPI. Further, the rear panel is made out of glass and the frame is aluminum. Moreover, it is rated IP68 as well, for dust and water resistance. While the display comes equipped with an oleophobic coating, you might still want to protect your $700 phone.

We all know how fragile iPhones are to drops and you never know when you might happen to drop yours. Hence, you must be looking for the iPhone 11 cases to protect your investment. After all, you are reading about it. We are making the job easier for you by picking up the best iPhone 11 cases that are available right now. The list is diversified, it includes rugged, stylish as well as wallet cases. There’s something for everyone here. Here are some of the best iPhone 11 cases:

Miracasa Silicone case It is made of liquid silicone rubber that is surface layer smooth and is scratch-resistant. It can work with wireless charging as well. View at Amazon!

Apple Leather case It is made from specially tanned and finished European leather, so the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. View at Amazon!

OTBBA Full body protection It offers 360 degree full-body rugged protection. The case is scratch resistant and anti- falls provided by premium PC + TPU materials. View at Amazon!

Suteni Wallet case It includes 1 credit cards slots (2 cards will get the best experience, flexible card slot for up to 3 cards), perfect combination of wallet and cell phone case. View at Amazon!

LifeProof Waterproof case It includes a built-in scratch protector is virtually invisible to the eye and touch; full access to buttons and controls - charge and sync through the USB port. View at Amazon!

SUPCASE Rugged case It includes multilayered TPU and polycarbonate materials that create rugged, versatile drop protection. It comes with built-in screen protector as well. View at Amazon!

Spigen Liquid Armor Case It is Form-fitted to maintain a slim profile and pocket-friendly. Plus, comes with anti-slip matte surface gives fingerprint-resistance and comfort in every grip View at Amazon!

Kit Me Out Clear case You no more need to carry a bulky clunky cover thanks to this Kit Me Out minimalist case. It is sleek and slim and adds no bulk to the iPhone 11. View at Amazon!

Spigen Armor case It comes with a combination f TPU and Polycarbonate for dual protection from drops and scratches. Further, it also has a kickstant. View at Amazon!

Last but not the least, Spigen Liquid Air Armor iPhone 11 case is one of our favorites. It is minimalist and the matte black color looks beautiful. It has anti-slip matte surface gives fingerprint-resistance and comfort in every grip. Further, it offers raised bezels that lift the screen and camera off flat surfaces. Hence, no worries about scratching the display or the camera lens.

Moreover, you can’t go wrong with an Apple case built for its own device. There will be no compromises and the leather case is made of specially tanned and finished European leather. Therefore, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops natural patina over time. We recommend it.

If you are looking for a rugged case, go for SUPCASE iPhone 11 case. It comes with a detachable swiveling belt clip holster for convenient, hands-free, pocket-free carrying. Moreover, the case also has a built-in kickstand. Apart from all the protection it offers, it still works with wireless charging pads. While you are here, you might also want to checkout our iPhone 11 review here.