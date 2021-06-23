The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is Apple’s latest and most powerful tablet. It comes with its own Apple Silicone, the M1 chip and the first Micro-LED display on a tablet. Unfortunately, iPadOS doesn’t yet support a lot of laptop-like features that would allow you to take advantage of all that power, which is why many people are not upgrading right now. Fortunately, more and more developers have announced they’ll support the new, powerful chipset, so creative content creators can soon take advantage of it, at least in some apps. In case you’re wondering what the differences are between the latest 2021 model and the 2020 one, we have an article right here for you to look at.

As for keyboard cases for the iPad Pro, we’ve tried our very best to make sure we picked the highest rated items on average. We’ve also tried to ensure that each and every single item provides value to you, meaning we have read all of the reviews to ensure they’re high quality, durable, provides actual protection against scratches and drops, has a good keyboard and whatever other extras there may be. Each item was individually handpicked, just for you.

Apple Magic Keyboard The Original It has backlit keys, a trackpad, and a USB-C port for charging and front/back protection Buy from Amazon

Chesona Detachable Keyboard Case Removable keyboard The keyboard can be removed magnetically and it can stand in all angles. Available in four colors. Buy from Amazon

ZAGG Pro Keys Magic keyboard at half price It has backlit keys, a detachable keyboard and a dedicated holder for your Apple Pencil. Buy from Amazon

Levet Touchpad Keyboard Case Enhanced Protection It has a touchpad, a modern look with a 360-degree viewing experience and a rainbow-colored backlit keyboard. Buy from Amazon

Level Keyboard Case Simple It has a magnetic latch that keeps the case securely closed, as well as being a perfect fit. It comes in black and pink colors. Buy from Amazon

Ivso Keyboard Case with Trackpad Affordable It comes with a touchpad built into the case along with a colorful backlit keyboard. Buy from Amazon

KBCASE Keyboard Case Affordable Your Apple Pencil can be magnetically attached and it has precision cutouts and a slim fit design. Buy from Amazon

Jelly Comb Keyboard Case Minimal looks The viewing angle is highly adjustable and comes with a magnetically removable keyboard, which is also backlit. Buy from Amazon

Baisla Trackpad Keyboard Case Leather Protection An ultra-slim design that comes with a trackpad and a backlit keyboard. A leather cover protects the device from scratches and bumps. Buy from Amazon

IVEOPPE Keyboard Case Colorful It’s available in Rose Gold and the keyboard can be magnetically separated. The soft inner shells protects the iPad from drops. Buy from Amazon

Our list contains keyboard cases in a wide variety. Some protect your device better than others, but it all comes down to how thick you want the case to be, and what material you want it to be made out of. When it comes down to the best, I would personally recommend Apple’s own keyboard case, but I wouldn’t blame you if you decide it’s not for you at that price. There are many Magic keyboard alternatives that cost half the price – such as the Zagg Pro Wireless Keyboard. They’ll lack a few features here and there, but I think it’s a fair sacrifice for how much you would save.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th Generation) Apple’s latest and most premium iPad Pro. It has a massive 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, and it’s powered by Apple’s own Silicon, the M1 chipset. Buy from Amazon