The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is Apple’s latest and most powerful tablet. It comes with its own Apple Silicone, the M1 chip and the first Micro-LED display on a tablet. Unfortunately, iPadOS doesn’t yet support a lot of laptop-like features that would allow you to take advantage of all that power, which is why many people are not upgrading right now. Fortunately, more and more developers have announced they’ll support the new, powerful chipset, so creative content creators can soon take advantage of it, at least in some apps. In case you’re wondering what the differences are between the latest 2021 model and the 2020 one, we have an article right here for you to look at.
As for keyboard cases for the iPad Pro, we’ve tried our very best to make sure we picked the highest rated items on average. We’ve also tried to ensure that each and every single item provides value to you, meaning we have read all of the reviews to ensure they’re high quality, durable, provides actual protection against scratches and drops, has a good keyboard and whatever other extras there may be. Each item was individually handpicked, just for you.
-
It has backlit keys, a trackpad, and a USB-C port for charging and front/back protection
-
The keyboard can be removed magnetically and it can stand in all angles. Available in four colors.
-
It has backlit keys, a detachable keyboard and a dedicated holder for your Apple Pencil.
-
It has a touchpad, a modern look with a 360-degree viewing experience and a rainbow-colored backlit keyboard.
-
It has a magnetic latch that keeps the case securely closed, as well as being a perfect fit. It comes in black and pink colors.
-
A removable keyboard case with a pencil holder. It comes with a wireless mouse as well.
-
It comes with a touchpad built into the case along with a colorful backlit keyboard.
-
It comes with a case and a backlit bluetooth keyboard. It’s available in six colors.
-
Your Apple Pencil can be magnetically attached and it has precision cutouts and a slim fit design.
-
The viewing angle is highly adjustable and comes with a magnetically removable keyboard, which is also backlit.
-
An ultra-slim design that comes with a trackpad and a backlit keyboard. A leather cover protects the device from scratches and bumps.
-
It’s available in Rose Gold and the keyboard can be magnetically separated. The soft inner shells protects the iPad from drops.
Our list contains keyboard cases in a wide variety. Some protect your device better than others, but it all comes down to how thick you want the case to be, and what material you want it to be made out of. When it comes down to the best, I would personally recommend Apple’s own keyboard case, but I wouldn’t blame you if you decide it’s not for you at that price. There are many Magic keyboard alternatives that cost half the price – such as the Zagg Pro Wireless Keyboard. They’ll lack a few features here and there, but I think it’s a fair sacrifice for how much you would save.
-
Apple’s latest and most premium iPad Pro. It has a massive 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, and it’s powered by Apple’s own Silicon, the M1 chipset.