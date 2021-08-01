Have you just got yourself a shiny new iPad Pro and are looking for ways to ensure it remains the same a few years down the line by investing in external protection? Well, in this article, we have listed twelve heavy-duty cases which you can buy for your iPad Pro to make sure it remains protected from any harm.

Also, with the launch of M1-based iPad Pro models, Apple introduced changes to the dimensions of the 12.9-inch version meaning, you will need a new case. But the 11-inch will remain compatible with previously available options. Thus, before you make a purchase, make sure to check the cover you consider is compatible — to help with this, you can also read our guide, which focuses entirely on the larger size.

Unicorn Beetle Pro Supcase's Premier Case Made with a firm polycarbonate plate and a shock-absorbing TPU casing, this option from Supcase is one worth checking out to keep your iPad Pro secure. Its built-in screen protector, the raised edges, and port covers will ensure your device remains protected from many external factors. Available for 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd, 4th, and 5th generation). View at SUPCASE Promoted

Unicorn Beetle Offers a Wide Built-in Stand Like the Unicorn Beetle Pro, the standard version features a firm but multi-layered polycarbonate plate and a shock-absorbing TPU casing. But this option is perfect for those who need their case to have a wide supporting stand and need open access to their ports. Available for 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd and 4th generation). View at SUPCASE Promoted

MoKo Case Fit Rugged Case Folio Style Protection with Multi-angle Stand MoKo's Rugged Case is an accessory perfect for those who want to protect their device while still showing off some of its design. A window in the back of the case can show the color of your tablet, or skin which you may have applied. In terms of usability, it protects your iPad with its TPU frame and features a notched folio cover which allows for various viewing angles. Available for 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd and 4th generation). View at Amazon (11-inch) View at Amazon (12.9-inch)

Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Air Cushions for Drop Protection Spigen Rugged Armor Pro is an option to consider if you would prefer maintaining the lightness of your iPad Pro (to an extent) while adding significant protection. Cases from this manufacturer are known to feature precise cutouts for any buttons, ports, and speakers; hence, rest assured it will not hamper your device's usability. Available for 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd, 4th, and 5th generation). View at Amazon (11-inch) View at Amazon (12.9-inch)

Spigen Tough Armor Pro Spigen Protection with a Kickstand Spigen Tough Armor Pro shares many of its features with the previously listed Rugged Armor Pro. It has raised edges around the screen and rear camera module to keep your device free from scratches when you put it down on any surface. Speaking of surfaces, it does away with a folio design to instead feature a kickstand that can help your tablet stand. Their propriety Air Cushion technology will also ensure your device is safe from falls. Available for 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd, 4th, and 5th generation). View at Amazon (11-inch) View at Amazon (12.9-inch)

Zugu Case Position in 10 Secure Angles The Zugu Case for iPad Pro features a magnetic stand that can clip into place to provide the desired angle for easy use. Its substantial frame will ensure your tablet remains safe from any damage if it ever falls, and the raised structure around the display and camera cutout help with this action. It features a leather covering on the outside and is available in Black, Red, or Brown. Available for 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (5th generation only). View at Amazon (11-inch) View at Amazon (12.9-inch)

UAG Metropolis Case UAG's Folio Style Rugged Option With a design that offers more protection than Spigen's Rugged Armor Pro, the UAG Metropolis should be your pick if you need a sturdy case that features a Folio-like cover. It also features oversized buttons, which will ensure you don't miss your target. Apart from Black, it is available in two other colors, Red and Blue. Available for 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd, 4th, and 5th generation). View at Amazon (11-inch) View at Amazon (12.9-inch)

UAG Scout Case Protective Addition for Smart Keyboard Folio The UAG Scout is a case that takes a very different approach than other options on this list by acting as an add-on for those who already own and use Apple's Smart Keyboard Folio. This accessory goes on top of the keyboard attachment to provide protection which that accessory lacks. Available for 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd and 4th generation). View at Amazon (11-inch) View at Amazon (12.9-inch)

ProCase Rugged Case A Built-in Hand Strap ProCase Rugged Case is an option to consider if you have experience using Popsockets and like their concept. This case features a rotating segment on its back, which will allow you to use its stand and hand strap in portrait or landscape orientation. Although, we doubt how useful the kickstand would be in portrait mode due to its size. Nevertheless, its TPU frame will also ensure your device is protected from falls if you drop it. Some reviews mentioned that the case did not play well with third-party charging cables. Hence, we recommend using the one provided in the box. Available for 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd and 4th generation). View at Amazon (11-inch) View at Amazon (12.9-inch)

Otterbox Defender Multi-piece Protection Otterbox is one of the most well-known protective case manufacturers, and their designs will bring a sense of security to your mind. The Defender Series is a tried and tested product and brings different layers to protect your tablet. First is a plastic bracket for your tablet, which fits into a TPU outer cover. On top of this goes a screen protector attachment. And lastly, there is a component that covers the screen protector, and when taken off, it acts as a base to prop up your iPad. But keep in mind, if you own an Apple Pencil, this is not the case for you. Available for 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd, 4th, and 5th generation). View at Amazon (11-inch) View at Amazon (12.9-inch)

Poetic TurtleSkin Case Simple Rugged Case The Poetic TurtleSkin Case is an option to pick if you're looking for a simple and well-built case with neatly integrated features in its design. For example, the speaker channels in the raised edges that aim to amplify sound, the raised material in the case to form vents that promote heat escape, and a splashproof coating on the silicone used to make the case. Available for 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd and 4th generation). View at Amazon (11-inch) View at Amazon (12.9-inch)

Nillkin Protective Case Features a Sliding Camera Cover This option from Nillkin is a case to choose if you want to add protection, not only to your iPad but even its camera array. Apart from this, the case features other design elements that make the basis of a rugged case. It has a polycarbonate back and an all-around TPU cover to protect it from hard impacts. Available for 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (4th and 5th generation). View at Amazon (11-inch) View at Amazon (12.9-inch)

Our Recommended Heavy Duty Cases for iPad

If you’ve reached this part of the article, it means you’re probably in a pickle and are unable to choose the right case for your needs. Hence, here are some of our suggestions.

First up are Poetic TurtleSkin or Spigen Tough Armor; either of these cases will keep your iPad Pro protected while letting you maintain the lightweight nature of your tablet — to a certain extent. If you need more heavy-duty protection, Unicorn Bettle by SUPCASE is the best offering they have. In our opinion, its wide kickstand will help minimize any chances of toppling, and the raised TPU edges will protect your screen and edges from damage. If you need a case with a folio cover that makes use of Apple’s magnetic wake/sleep feature, there’s no better option than Spigen’s Rugged Armor.