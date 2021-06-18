The new iPad Pro is here, and it brings a slew of upgrades over the previous generation device. While the 11-inch variant doesn’t feature a MiniLED display like the 12.9-inch variant, the latest 11-inch iPad Pro is jam-packed with features. It comes with the same silicon that runs the MacBook Pro – Apple M1 – and it now supports 5G, a Thunderbolt port, and more. If you’re planning to buy one or upgrade to the latest one, you might want to get a case to protect your expensive device. So we’ve compiled a list of the best iPad Pro cases you can buy right now.

Best Cases for the 11-inch iPad Pro

SUPCASE The All-Rounder A shock-resistant, multi-layered case with a PC hard shell and flexible TPU provides protection against accidental drops, bumps and impacts. View at Amazon Promoted

Apple The Official Case The Magic Keyboard is the perfect companion for the new M1 iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on an iPad, and a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS. View at Amazon

Logitech For the Functional Use all the multi-touch gesture controls you already love like swipe, pinch, and scroll to navigate the iPad Pro even faster. View at Amazon

ProCase For the Minimalistic A lightweight hard back design adds minimal bulk while offering your device great protection against accidental drops and bumps. View at Amazon

AUAUAU For the Fashionable This iPad Pro 11 inch case holds your Apple Pencil 2nd generation tightly, and protects it from getting lost. View at Amazon

ZRYXAL For the Functional It features a built-in pencil holder for Apple Pencil, which charges it without taking it out, bringing you a convenient and flexible life experience. View at Amazon

We suggest you look at the SUPCASE iPad Pro 11-inch case. It comes with the support for Apple Pencil’s magnetic attachment as well as wireless charging capabilities. The case is shock-resistant, multi-layered with a PC hard-shell and a flexible TPU. All of this combines to provide protection against accidental drops, bumps, and impacts. Moreover, you get a built-in screen protector with this case and a kickstand that allows easy access to your favorite shows, movies, and games while on the go.

Best Cases for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro

UAG Slim and Sturdy Looking for a rugged case to protect your pricey new iPad Pro? Look no further than the Lucent case by UAG, a renowned name in the industry. View at Amazon

ESR All Round Shield The ESR Ascend Trifold Case has a flap made out of smooth vegan leather for a premium feel, a soft microfiber lining, and shock-absorbent padding as well. View at Amazon

Apple For the Apple Fans Made from a single piece of durable polyurethane that offers a good surface grip, this can be folded to make a stand for scenarios like reading, watching movies and more. View at Amazon

Comfyable The Leather One Designed specifically for tablets with stylus support, the Comfyable sleeve for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is made out of waterproof PU leather material. View at Amazon

Finite Blossom Form and Function Your tablet case doesn’t always have to look like a bland mesh of black and grey, right? Fintie Folio case for iPad Pro comes in a variety of floral designs. View at Amazon

Apple For Productivity If you plan to use your new M1-powered iPad Pro as a computing machine, use Apple’s own Magic Keyboard. It's a perfect blend of solid build quality and features. View at Amazon

If you want to get the most out of your iPad Air and the M1-chip inside it, you should use it in computing mode. So we recommend the Apple’s own Magic Keyboard case that has a backlit keyboard with scissor-switch design and USB-C passthrough charging. It’s a fantastic accessory and the best choice you’ve got right now. Plus, it comes in white now.

Are you confused about the new features on the latest 11-inch iPad Pro? Do you want to know how it compares to the previous generation device? We have you covered. Here are the differences between the latest and the previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro.