The new iPad Pro is here, and it brings a slew of upgrades over the previous generation device. While the 11-inch variant doesn’t feature a MiniLED display like the 12.9-inch variant, the latest 11-inch iPad Pro is jam-packed with features. It comes with the same silicon that runs the MacBook Pro – Apple M1 – and it now supports 5G, a Thunderbolt port, and more. If you’re planning to buy one or upgrade to the latest one, you might want to get a case to protect your expensive device. So we’ve compiled a list of the best iPad Pro cases you can buy right now.
Best Cases for the 11-inch iPad Pro
-
A shock-resistant, multi-layered case with a PC hard shell and flexible TPU provides protection against accidental drops, bumps and impacts.
-
The Magic Keyboard is the perfect companion for the new M1 iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on an iPad, and a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS.
-
Use all the multi-touch gesture controls you already love like swipe, pinch, and scroll to navigate the iPad Pro even faster.
-
A lightweight hard back design adds minimal bulk while offering your device great protection against accidental drops and bumps.
-
This iPad Pro 11 inch case holds your Apple Pencil 2nd generation tightly, and protects it from getting lost.
-
It features a built-in pencil holder for Apple Pencil, which charges it without taking it out, bringing you a convenient and flexible life experience.
We suggest you look at the SUPCASE iPad Pro 11-inch case. It comes with the support for Apple Pencil’s magnetic attachment as well as wireless charging capabilities. The case is shock-resistant, multi-layered with a PC hard-shell and a flexible TPU. All of this combines to provide protection against accidental drops, bumps, and impacts. Moreover, you get a built-in screen protector with this case and a kickstand that allows easy access to your favorite shows, movies, and games while on the go.
Best Cases for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro
-
Looking for a rugged case to protect your pricey new iPad Pro? Look no further than the Lucent case by UAG, a renowned name in the industry.
-
The ESR Ascend Trifold Case has a flap made out of smooth vegan leather for a premium feel, a soft microfiber lining, and shock-absorbent padding as well.
-
Made from a single piece of durable polyurethane that offers a good surface grip, this can be folded to make a stand for scenarios like reading, watching movies and more.
-
Designed specifically for tablets with stylus support, the Comfyable sleeve for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is made out of waterproof PU leather material.
-
Your tablet case doesn’t always have to look like a bland mesh of black and grey, right? Fintie Folio case for iPad Pro comes in a variety of floral designs.
-
If you plan to use your new M1-powered iPad Pro as a computing machine, use Apple’s own Magic Keyboard. It's a perfect blend of solid build quality and features.
If you want to get the most out of your iPad Air and the M1-chip inside it, you should use it in computing mode. So we recommend the Apple’s own Magic Keyboard case that has a backlit keyboard with scissor-switch design and USB-C passthrough charging. It’s a fantastic accessory and the best choice you’ve got right now. Plus, it comes in white now.
