iPads as devices have several use cases. Some people use them as any other tablet, while another portion of the community works on them with the end goal of replacing their laptops. These scenarios are made possible by the amount of power that Apple packs into these tablets and the slew of accessories available in the market that make use of it.

In this article, we’ve listed twelve accessories that you should consider getting for your tablet if you’re trying to make more out of your purchase. Also, if you’re not upgrading to the 2021 devices, don’t worry! The listed options will be compatible with older models, except for the cases which are designed specifically for the 5th generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro; those can be a hit or miss since the 2021 model is slightly thicker than last year’s model.

    ESR Rebound Magnetic Case

    Slim Folio Style

    This case connects to the back of the iPad via magnets and is similar to Apple's Smart Folio but comes in at a lower cost. It's available in Black, Blue, Gray, Green, and Rose Gold, and has a flap that can hold your Apple Pencil in place.
    Spigen Tough Armor Pro

    Rugged for Protection

    This case is perfect for users who want to add more girth to their new tablet. It also adds bumper protection to all four corners and a raised lip that can protect your screen from falls. The in-built stand can also come in handy when you want to set your tablet down and enjoy a few videos.
    Lamicall Tablet Stand

    A Simple Metal Stand

    If you prefer having your screens elevated to be in a more comfortable position, this stand made by Lamicall is a good option for that. With its sturdy and elegant construction, this stand will also not look odd on most desks. It's available in Black, Rose Gold, or Silver color options.
    FoxDock Hub

    Stand with a Built-in Hub

    FoxDock's Hub cum Stand is a must-have accessory for those whose primary device is an iPad. Its two-hinge design allows for a lot of play in terms of orientation, and the presence of eight ports is a welcome addition to counter the limitations posed by the single port on an iPad.
    Magic Keyboard

    The Default Keyboard

    The Magic Keyboard is an accessory capable of transforming how a person may use an iPad. It adds a highly responsive trackpad for easy and accurate navigation, and the physical backlit keys can make word processing on an iPad a breeze.
    Logitech Folio Touch

    The Magic Keyboard Alternative

    This keyboard accessory offers a more sturdy and durable build for users who like to use their tablet on the go. Its stand design allows for more freedom with viewing angles, unlike the Magic Keyboard, and the addition of a function key row makes it more functional.
    Logitech Pebble M350

    Silent Bluetooth Mouse

    In line with the portable nature of the iPad, this tiny mouse option from Logitech, with its slim profile, can be packed into any bag with ease and use when you need precision in your work. Its silent clicks also make it perfect for use in a library, in case you visit one with your tablet.
    Logitech MX Keys

    A Premium Bluetooth Keyboard

    This keyboard from Logitech is an option that comes with keys dedicated for macOS, whose shortcuts also translate to the iPad. With a premium key-feel and build, this is a gadget worth considering if you often find yourself typing away at a desk.
    Apple Pencil 2nd Gen.

    The Default Stylus

    This accessory brings the smoothest integration of any stylus with an iPad. It pairs with the device by magnetically attaching to its side and brings polished palm rejection software and pressure sensitivity which can very closely mimic the experience of using a real pencil.
    Logitech Crayon

    The Apple Pencil Alternative

    This stylus uses technology borrowed from Apple Pencil, albeit in a different body. If you're not looking to spend as much on the second-generation stylus or prefer having a substantial feeling stylus in your hand, the Crayon is a good choice.
    Anker PowerExpand+

    7-in-1 USB C Hub

    Connecting several devices to an iPad can be a hassle, especially if you happen to use it for creative workflows like photo or video editing. This 7-in-1 dock by Anker will add two USB A ports, a micro and normal-sized SD card slot, an HDMI port, and two USB C ports to help solve your problems.
    Sony DualSense Controller

    For a Quick Gaming Session

    iPadOS 14.5 introduced support for Sony's all-new DualSense Controller across all supported models of iPad. With Apple Arcade and remote playing solutions growing at a steady rate, if you're looking to play on an iPad, this is a must-have.

Which accessories should you pick?

If you’re the type of user who finds himself working at a desk, we would recommend getting a Lamicall stand or FoxDock Hub, then add to it a mouse like the Logitech MX Master 3, the Logitech M350, or maybe even Apple’s Magic Trackpad. Finally, add a keyboard like the MX Keys or a Bluetooth-based gadget of your choice. This way, you have a setup that can change between a sit-down and work or get up and relax with the iPad at the center of it all.

But if you’re a user who’s on the move, pair your iPad with the Magic Keyboard accessory or Logitech’s Folio Touch if you prefer more protection. Add Anker’s 7-in-1 hub, and you have a mobile workstation. You can also look into purchasing an external power bank in case your work sessions last long.

The Apple Pencil or Logitech Crayon are accessories that you should pick up if you’re using your tablet for digital art. Although, regardless of what work you do, these do make for a great addition due to features like Scribble.




