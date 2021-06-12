If you’re in the market for a sub-8-inch tablet, your go-to option is the iPad mini 5. The tablet offers good performance and a lightweight design alongside an average display for entertainment and media consumption. However, we also recommend you buy a case with your iPad mini 5 to keep it protected. So we have compiled a list of the best iPad mini 5 cases that you can buy right now.

    SUPCASE

    For the Rugged

    It has a built-in screen protector that prevents scratches without compromising sensitivity.
    Arae

    For the Kickstand

    This one is a Slim Folio Wallet Type case to minimize bulk and fully protect your iPad mini 5.
    JETech

    For the Affordable

    A synthetic exterior and smooth interior provide comprehensive protection for your iPad mini.
    OtterBox

    For the Minimalist

    A versatile device stand provides added touchscreen protection and converts into a stand for comfortable typing.
    MoKo

    For the Fancy

    It features a strong magnetic connection to create a stable viewing stand for your tablet.
    BRAECN

    For the Kids

    By attaching a strap to any two corners and adjusting to a comfortable length, the tablet can be carried in a landscape/portrait modes.

We recommend the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro series case. It’s shock-resistant, thanks to the dual-layer case with PC hard-shell and flexible TPU that provides protection against accidental drops, bumps, and shock. You get a built-in screen protector alongside this case, which offers scratch resistance.

There’s a functional pop-out kickstand that allows easy access to your favorite shows, movies, and games while on the go. You can watch content hands-free. Further, it allows you to type on the iPad with both your hands simultaneously. The case offers precise cutouts that ensure full access to all ports, sensors, speakers, cameras, and all features. This is one of the best iPad Mini 5 cases.

We also recommend the MoKo case for those who want to customize the look of their iPad mini to something fancy. It offers a strong magnetic connection. thereby creating a stable viewing stand for your tablet. The company provides two angles to satisfy your viewing and typing needs, helping you avoid joint pain and frees your hands for other entertainment. The built-in magnetic strip automatically wakes or puts your tablet to sleep when the lid is opened and closed, extending the battery life. The case is made of durable PU leather exterior, soft microfiber lining, and coverage with a soft TPU back shell. It provides full-body protection against fingerprints, shocks, scratches, and dust. The case is also slim and lightweight with a hard-back design that adds minimal bulk while protecting your precious device.  Further, the translucent frosted back cover allows you to see the icon through your favorite color.




