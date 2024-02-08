Quick Links
Apple's iPad is one of the best productivity devices you can buy. It can help you take notes for your class, watch movies on the go, read books, create presentations, or even help you figure out tactics for your next football match. However, to really maximize the iPad experience, a keyboard is key. Adding a keyboard to the iPad makes it easier to perform a number of tasks, such as typing documents, creating spreadsheets, or browsing in general. Thankfully, there's a wide array of iPad keyboards to choose from, and here are the top picks.
Note: To make it easier for you, we have divided this article into three sections, each focusing on the best keyboards for different iPad models: iPad 9th Gen, iPad 10th Gen, and iPad Air 5. Simply click on the Quick Link for your specific iPad model to find the best keyboards for it.
Best Keyboards for iPad 9th Gen
Logitech Slim Folio Keyboard Case$90 $100 Save $10
The Logitech iPad Keyboard Case offers a typing experience that stands out with its well-spaced keys making sure your hands won't feel cramped during extended use. It has a remarkable four-year battery life and its versatile design offers three modes for typing, sketching, and reading.
Typecase Touch Keyboard Case
The typecase Touch keyboard case for iPad 9 features a trackpad for smooth multi-gesture controls. Illuminated keys provides a laptop-like experience with customizable RGB backlighting. Supported by a sturdy 360° hinge, it seamlessly transitions through seve Use Modes. Smart Features such as auto sleep/wake are also available.
ZAGG Rugged Book Keyboard Case$87 $130 Save $43
The Zagg Rugged Book is a two-piece set worth considering if you're looking to get an option capable of protecting your device from damage. Zagg claims the device can go two years between charges if used for an hour each day, but using the backlit keys will eat into this claim. This keyboard case also comes with an Apple Pencil holder.
Chesona Detachable iPad (2021) Keyboard Case
The Chesona keyboard case for iPad 9th Gen features a detachable keyboard, allowing you to use your iPad without a keyboard when it isn't needed. At a comparatively lower price, this keyboard keeps the essential features like trackpad, backlit keyboard, and even an Apple Pencil holder. If you're looking for the best value-for-money iPad keyboard case, this is the one to go with.
If you're looking for the best iPad 9th generation keyboard, the Logitech Slim Folio keyboard case is a great choice. It offers well-spaced keys that makes it easy to type on, and comes with an enormous four years of battery life. It, however, lacks a trackpad. But if you're looking for something more budget-friendly that offers all the essential features, consider buying the Typecase Touch case. Not only does this keyboard case offer a trackpad, but it also comes with backlit keys, and a 360° hinge for versatile use.
Best Keyboards for iPad 10th Gen
ESR Keyboard Case (iPad 10th Generation)$100 $115 Save $15
If you want an affordable keyboard case for your iPad 10th Gen, check out the ESR Magnetic Keyboard case. It features large, perfectly spaced keys with a high-quality scissor mechanism for best typing experience. It connects magnetically, has a built-in trackpad, and features a backlit keyboard. It's also available in two colors.
Logitech Keyboard Case for iPad 10th Gen$110 $160 Save $50
If you're looking for a keyboard case that provides excellent protection and boosts your productivity, the Logitech Keyboard Case for iPad 10th Gen is an ideal choice. It features a large keyboard and trackpad, effortlessly connects to your iPad through the Smart Connector and offers up to 50° tilt, ensuring the perfect angle for any task you're working on.
Apple Magic Keyboard Folio (iPad 2022)$220 $249 Save $29
The Apple Magic Keyboard Folio is a great accessory with a detachable keyboard and backplate. The backplate attaches to your iPad magnetically and has a kickstand that folds out, and the keyboard pairs via the Smart Connector on the left edge. It even has a row of function keys and is available in a number of languages.
KENKE iPad 10th Gen Case with Keyboard
The KENKE iPad 10th Gen Case with Keyboard offers a sleek design with a thin keyboard that is easily detachable thanks to magnets. It has a long battery life, adjustable viewing angles, a built-in Apple Pencil holder, and premium PU leather construction. It offers durability, convenience, and protection for your iPad.
For the best iPad 10th Gen keyboard case, Apple's Magic Keyboard Folio is the way to go. It gives you superb typing feel, a trackpad with full iPadOS gesture support for seamless navigation. It even comes with a row of function keys and is available in a number of languages. But, it's on the pricey side. If you're looking for a more budget-friendly option that still packs a punch, check out the ESR Keyboard Case. It offers similar set of features as the Apple Magic Keyboard but at half the price.
Best Keyboards for iPad Air 5 and iPad Pro 11
Logitech Combo Touch$130 $200 Save $70
Logitech Combo Touch is a two-party keyboard and case accessory for iPad Air. It features a click-anywhere trackpad and a backlit keyboard with a dedicated row of function keys. It is available at a discount right now and is a great alternative to Apple's expensive Magic Keyboard.
-
Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad$269 $299 Save $30
The Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad elevates your productivity game with its built-in trackpad, offering seamless navigation and precise control. It is the best and official keyboard for iPad from Apple. It features backlit keys and even though it comes at a steep price, it delivers unparalleled functionality.
-
typecase Keyboard Case for iPad Pro and iPad Air
The typecase Keyboard Case for iPad offers 11 backlight options and 3 brightness levels. It has a sturdy magnetic closure ensuring your iPad's safety and also features a secure spot for your Apple Pencil. It is slim, has a lightweight design and offers full protection without bulk.
-
ESR Ascend iPad Keyboard Case$70 $90 Save $20
The ESR Ascend Keyboard Case stands out as the most budget-friendly option for iPad users. Its standout feature is the fully adjustable stand, offering a wide range of angles from 15° to 180° for optimal viewing. It transitions seamlessly between portrait and landscape orientations, while its magnetic shell case provides adaptive protection on the go.
Finally, let's take a look at the best iPad Air 5 and iPad Pro 11-inch keyboard cases. Since they share a similar size, most keyboards are compatible with both. Logitech's Combo Touch is a great option, featuring well-spaced backlit keyboard for typing and a trackpad as well. Plus, it has a handy kickstand on the back, making it versatile for any surface or angle. If you're looking for something a bit more affordable, consider the ESR Ascend iPad keyboard case. It offers similar features at a fraction of the cost.