Apple's iPad is one of the best productivity devices you can buy. It can help you take notes for your class, watch movies on the go, read books, create presentations, or even help you figure out tactics for your next football match. However, to really maximize the iPad experience, a keyboard is key. Adding a keyboard to the iPad makes it easier to perform a number of tasks, such as typing documents, creating spreadsheets, or browsing in general. Thankfully, there's a wide array of iPad keyboards to choose from, and here are the top picks.

Note: To make it easier for you, we have divided this article into three sections, each focusing on the best keyboards for different iPad models: iPad 9th Gen, iPad 10th Gen, and iPad Air 5. Simply click on the Quick Link for your specific iPad model to find the best keyboards for it.

Best Keyboards for iPad 9th Gen