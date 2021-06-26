Keyboards and the shortcuts they enable make using any device far more intuitive in most cases. With recent updates, the iPad has become much more capable than ever and features several shortcuts. With iPadOS 15 set to introduce even more of these and a revamped multitasking system, using your iPad as a tool for word processing or more is becoming easier than ever before.

In this article, we’ve listed twelve of the best keyboard accessories, some in the form of a case for an iPad and others as standalone units you can use to make the most of your tablet.

Apple Magic Keyboard (Case) The Best Option Backlit keys, an additional USB-C port, and a highly accurate trackpad, the Apple Magic Keyboard case is an expensive accessory bound to transform your iPad experience with how simple it is to use. Place your iPad on it, and the connection formed with the Smart Connector will keep you going as long as your tablet has charge. It's available for iPad Air 4, iPad Pro 11-inch, and iPad Pro 12.9-inch. View at Amazon

Logitech Combo Touch Increased Protection with Great Keyboard An option that follows a design language very different from that of Apple's Magic Keyboard, this case offers a detachable wireless keyboard that also connects via the Smart Connector. Its keys are backlit, and it has way more give with the angle at which the tablet can stand, although it does lack the additional USB-C port for passthrough charging. It's available for iPad (7th and 8th gen.), iPad Air (3rd and 4th gen.), iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch, and iPad Pro 12.9 inch. View at Amazon

Apple Smart Keyboard The Easy Pick The Apple Smart Keyboard is the accessory to pick for the more basic iPads since it's the only first-party keyboard accessory and will function without any hitches. It's made out of silicone-like material, is lightweight, and maintains the tablet's slim form factor. Available for iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Air (3rd gen.), and iPad (7th and 8th gen.). View at Amazon

Logitech Slim Folio Pro High Quality and Affordable With newer options now available, this well-built keyboard from Logitech is available at prices one may call a steal. It has backlit keys and a protective cover that'll keep your iPad free from any damage and your productivity levels on a high, with it needing a charge once every three months if you use it for two hours a day. Available for iPad Pro 11-inch (1st to 3rd gen.) and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd and 4th gen.) View at Amazon

ZAGG Rugged Book for iPad Mini For iPad Mini With a limited number of accessories available for iPad Mini, the Zagg Rugged Book is a great option that acts as a protective case with a keyboard that offers versatility with dedicated function keys. There are versions of this keyboard available for the standard iPad models too. View at Amazon

Brydge Pro+ A Two-Piece Keyboard Case The Brydge Pro+ is a keyboard and trackpad combination that uses an aluminum base with holders on which you place the iPad. It has backlit keys and comes with a back that attaches magnetically and provides a better grip when the iPad is off the base. Available for iPad Pro 11-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch, and iPad Air 4 (with limitations). View at Amazon

Logitech MX Keys The Best Bluetooth Keyboard Option The Logitech MX Keys is a keyboard perfect for those who need an option when sitting at a desk. This particular Mac-based version also comes with function keys that work across iPadOS. It needs recharging once every ten days if the backlight is on. This increases to five months with it turned off. View at Amazon

Apple Magic Keyboard A Good Premium Option While the Logitech MX Keys are more functional than Apple's own Magic Keyboard, the device brings with it greater integration into Apple's ecosystem and the ability to charge via the Lightning cable in case you're using it with a non-Pro iPad. View at Amazon

Keychron K2 For the Mechanical Enthusiasts The Keychron K2 is an option to pick if you are in the market for a mechanical board. It offers you the option of choosing between Red, Brown, and Blue keys and has feet that can help angle it for comfortable typing. The battery is rated to offer up to 72 hours of typing before needing a charge. View at Amazon

Logitech K380 Multi-device Connectivity on a Budget If you have your iPad configured in a setting where you often switch between devices, the Logitech K380 is a budget option worth considering, because it can do so across three devices. Logitech also claims its battery can hold up for two years of use. View at Amazon

Logitech K480 Features a Built-in Stand Logitech K480 is another option similar to the K380 but adds a tray for you to place your device. It's perfect for those who don't use a foldable cover with their iPad. This board also features Easy-Switch technology that allows you to pair up to three different devices. View at Amazon

OMOTON Slim Keyboard The Most Affordable The Omoton Slim Keyboard is the option to pick if you're someone looking to get a device that'll merge within your workspace within a set budget. It uses AAA cells the brand claims can keep it working for six months before you'll need a change. View at Amazon

Our Recommended Keyboards for iPad

Choosing a keyboard to use with your iPad is a decision that can significantly change the way you use the tablet. If you find yourself on the move, recommending Apple’s expensive but great Magic Keyboard Case is easy. But we recommend trying to buy the newer version to avoid any possible issues in terms of fit. An alternative to this is the Logitech Combo Touch which removes the disadvantages of the Magic Keyboard Case by introducing a detachable board and a stand that allows for more angles. Added advantages like its support for a wider range of devices is also a huge plus, but be wary of the added bulk.

If Logitech and Apple’s options aren’t your top considerations because of their material choices, in that case, the Brydge Pro+ models are much more affordable and come with an aluminum base. They also offer some case options for the iPad Mini, which you may want to check out.

Looking at traditional keyboard options, the Logitech MX Keys will give you the best experience, but it’ll also cost you a premium. Although, compared to Apple’s very own Magic Keyboard, it’s a better deal with its array of keys, complete with a numeric pad. The Omoton is the perfect buy if you’re on a budget, and the Keychron is great for those into mechanical keyboards and all of their little quirks.