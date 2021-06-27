Apple refreshed its entry-level iPad in 2020 by introducing a new chip and making it more powerful than ever. If you have one, or if you’re planning to buy one, we suggest you buy a case as well. The iPads are expensive gadgets, and it’s better to protect your device rather than scratching it and regretting it later. Here, we have compiled a list of the best recommended iPad cases.

    SUPCASE

    For the Rugged

    A rugged design which includes a solid polycarbonate backplate. The built-in screen protector prevents scratches without compromising sensitivity.

    ProCase

    For the Fancy

    This case offers an ultra slim and lightweight hard back design that adds minimal bulk, while offering your device great protection.
    ProCase

    Leather Case

    A leather exterior and soft interior offer great protection against daily use. It has a classic design and a solid construction.
    SUPCASE

    Rough and Tough

    It comes with an advanced multi-layered design made with a combination of polycarbonate and TPU for both scratch and impact protection.

    Akkerds

    For the Creative

    Made of durable PU leather and TPU, the front and back is covered by soft PU. The inside durable TPU can fix your iPad and protect its back.
    SIWENGDE

    For the Fashionable

    The ultra-thin and lightweight protective case is made of a PU shell, microfiber lining, and a soft TPU back cover to help you protect your iPad against scratches.

If you’re looking for an affordable iPad case, we recommend the SIWENGDE case for the 8th generation iPad. It’s an ultra-thin and lightweight protective case. The accessory is made up of a PU shell with a microfiber lining and a soft TPU back cover. It lets your iPad maintain the same thin and light appearance as before, without increasing the size of the device and adding any noticeable bulk.

There’s a built-in magnetic strip on the front cover, which offers an automatic wake and sleep feature for the iPad. Once you open or close your iPad, the smart magnetic sensor will wake up the iPad or let it sleep. The battery energy won’t be wasted and the battery standby time will be extended. Moreover, the front cover features a classic trifold design with two placement angles. You get a 65-degree stand for watching movies and reading, and a 30-degree stand for keyboard typing and working. It’ll help you have an excellent experience when you’re relaxing or working.

Are you an iPad Pro user looking for cases? If so, we’ve something for you as well. We’ve compiled a list of the best iPad Pro accessories you can buy right now. If you’re someone who’s aiming to do productive work with your iPad Pro, we suggest you look at a keyboard case. Here are the best iPad Pro 11-inch keyboard cases in 2021.

We have something for the iPad and iPad Pro users, but what about the mini? If you have the smallest iPad and are looking to protect it, here are the best iPad mini 5 cases for you.




