Gaming consoles come in all shapes and sizes, and while the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S are excellent for home gaming, they’re not portable. That’s where handheld portable gaming consoles come into play, pun intended. Portable gaming devices took off in recent years, and the likes of the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck helped boost the gaming industry.

Now gaming consoles are popping up left and right, and even Asus revealed its own ROG Ally portable gaming machine. The gaming device will take on popular devices like the Steam Deck, and other machines that can play PC games in a portable form factor. According to new rumors, even Sony started testing a new device, although that will supposedly only allow PlayStation gamers to stream their games from their PS5 consoles.

What are the differences between portable gaming devices?

Before we state the obvious hardware differences, we must mention that some devices are made for cloud gaming, and the other half have powerful internal graphics that can render games on the devices. Devices like the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch have powerful chips, capable of playing games on the devices, while consoles like the Logitech G Cloud rely on internet connectivity.

That said, both type of devices are widely accepted by the gaming community, and both offer pros and cons over the other platforms. Cloud gaming devices are excellent for those wanting to play AAA titles wherever, whenever – assuming you have a reliable internet connection, while the other category is best for offline gaming, with the ability to connect online.

The downside of powerful machines are that they’re often large, bulky, and more expensive. However, they offer more freedom when you can’t connect to the internet. They’re also more power-hungry, and often need to be recharged every 3-4 hours, depending on your settings and games.

More optimizations are on the way

According to a leaked video posted on Twitter (via TheVerge), Microsoft might be exploring the idea of the Windows operating system offering a native platform for handheld gaming devices.

The Twitter post highlights the current issues of running Windows on current-generation handheld devices, and presents concepts and prototypes addressing some of the problems. While these are just concepts and prototypes, it wouldn’t be too surprising for Microsoft to provide more optimization and support for existing and upcoming handheld gaming consoles, especially as they’re quickly gaining popularity.

Best handheld gaming consoles

Steam Deck Best overall The Steam Deck supports a massive catalog of games from the Steam library, and it offers excellent performance and competitive gameplay in a small form factor. It's one of the best handheld, portable gaming devices available in 2023. Pros Extensive library of games

Excellent build quality

Upgradable storage Cons Large and bulky

Not all Steam games are optimized $505 at Amazon See at Valve

The Steam Deck is one of the best and most versatile portable handheld gaming devices in 2023. It’s powerful, capable, and has an extensive library of compatible games, thanks to the Steam catalog. It supports many AAA titles, and it can even play recent titles like the new Spider-Man game.

The Steam Deck is portable, but it’s still a very large and bulky device. Despite its size, it’s comfortable, and enjoyable to play on. It sports a 7-inch IPS HD display and has expandable storage. The size and power aren’t the only things that make the Deck easy to recommend, and the device is also affordable. The device starts at just $399, and the highest-end model retails for $649. Due to the price, we recommend the 256GB or 512GB model, especially as current graphics-intensive games can sometimes take up as much as 100GB of storage.

Nintendo Switch Best for most people The Nintendo Switch is currently one of the best gaming consoles on the market, as it lets you play your games on a huge display at home or in handheld mode with a 6.2-inch display when you need to hit the road. Pros Great hybrid design It can be docked and connected to TVs Large game selection Cons Short battery life $299 at Amazon $299 at Best Buy

Nintendo Switch OLED Best for most people The Nintendo Switch OLED is an improved version of the classic Switch. It replaces the screen with a larger OLED panel, and it has slightly revamped hardware that not only looks and feels better, but is also more enjoyable. Pros Beautiful OLED display Bigger than original Switch Superior kickstand and speakers Cons The hardware is fairly old Same features as original Switch $349.99 at Amazon $349.99 at Best Buy



The Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch OLED are fan favorites, and they deserve a high spot on our best handheld gaming consoles list. The Switch is well-optimized, despite its aging hardware. It’s still capable of playing all Nintendo Switch titles, and the company is constantly releasing new updates and new titles to its most popular device.

The Switch comes with all of your favorite games, including Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros, Animal Crossing, Pokemon, The Legend of Zelda, and hundreds more. The Switch isn’t exactly a cheap, but it’s offered at a price that is still affordable. The Switch OLED retails for $349.99, and it offers a large 7-inch OLED display, an improved kickstand, and better speakers. The OLED model also offers 64GB of storage by default, double of the original Switch.

We recommend picking the original Switch for those looking for a cheaper alternative, and the OLED for everyone else. The OLED screen makes games far more visually appealing, and it’s one of our favorite devices to have come out in recent years.

Nintendo Switch Lite Best Value The Nintendo Switch Lite is an excellent device if you're on a budget, or you don't want to connect your console to a large TV screen. If you primarily want to enjoy games on-the-go, the Lite is a great alternative at a more affordable price. Pros Stylish and colorful design

Affordable

Supports the entire Nintendo catalog Cons No TV connectivity

It has a small battery $199.99 at Amazon $199.99 at Best Buy

The Nintendo Switch Lite makes an appearance on our list, due to its low price tag, and extensive library of games. The Lite is powered by the same chip as the original Switch, and it has most of the same functionality too. The only real downside is that the left and right controllers aren’t removable, and the device can’t be connected to TVs. There’s no dock, as it’s primarily aimed at helping you relax while you’re on the move.

While there are a few downsides, the price makes it an appealing option, and a great alternative, especially if you don’t care about removing the controller and connecting it to the big screen. The Switch Lite is compatible with all Nintendo Switch titles and provides a similar experience with the same user interface.

Asus ROG Ally Coming soon The ASUS ROG Ally promises a similar experience to the Steam Deck, providing support for AAA games. The device will reportedly be powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 chip, and provide an immersive gaming experience. Users can already sign up for pre-order notifications at BestBuy. See at Best Buy

There’s not a lot of information about Asus’ upcoming ROG Ally gaming device, but we already know it’s the company’s first handheld gaming PC. It’ll run Windows 11, and it’ll support Xbox Game Pass. It’s already shaping up to be an excellent competitor of the Steam Deck, and we look forward to finding out more. While we await the official unveiling of the Ally, you can sign up for pre-order notifications at BestBuy.

Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld Best for cloud gaming $299.99 $349.99 Save $50 The Logitech G Cloud is an excellent portable cloud gaming console. It has a large 7-inch display, an expandable MicroSD card slot, and a long battery life. It's capable of streaming your favorite AAA titles and runs Android, supporting services such as NVIDIA GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming. Pros Excellent for Game Pass subscribers

Large and gorgeous display

Long battery life Cons It doesn't support 4G or 5G $299.99 at Amazon $299.99 at Best Buy

The Logitech G Cloud Gaming device is unique, and certainly stands out. It’s a cloud gaming machine that primarily focuses on enabling gamers to play wherever, and whenever. It supports streaming services like the Xbox Cloud Gaming platform, and NVIDIA GeForce Now. NVIDIA’s platform allows you to play the games you already own, assuming it’s supported on the platform, while Xbox offers hundreds of selected games for you to choose from.

The Logitech G Cloud is a compact, lightweight, and great-looking machine. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 720G chip, and it has a 7-inch IPS FHD 60Hz display. It’s excellent for users with a great internet connection, and those who want to play AAA titles wherever they go. That said, the device lacks one key feature, cellular connectivity. You’ll have to rely on hot-spotting from your other devices, or rely on a good Wi-Fi connection to play games. There’s also no option to add a SIM card, making it a tough sell for many.

Razer Edge Android gaming The Razer Edge promises to be the best Android gaming handheld console on the market, powered by the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 chip, and paired with a 6.7-inch 144Hz AMOLED display. The device still hasn’t been released, but we’re impressed with the functionality, form factor, design, and the ability to play any games via the cloud, using 5G or Wi-Fi 6. Pros Expandable storage

Lightweight and comfortable

Beautiful 144Hz OLED display Cons Expensive $399.99 at Razer

The Razer Edge is an Android gaming handheld device, primarily aimed at running Android games. It’s powered by the powerful Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 chipset, providing excellent performance. The device is also versatile, and it lets you stream your favorite AAA games from streaming services, offering even more features than some other competing devices. The Edge also has expandable storage and USB-C connectivity.

As for gaming, it’s an excellent device, although it’s hard to see why you’d want to pick this up over a midranger or a high-end smartphone, or even a gaming smartphone like the nubia REDMAGIC 8 Pro. The one thing where the Razer Edge shines is its compatibility, support, and convenience with its built-in joysticks and buttons.

Our Recommendation

The Steam Deck is our go-to recommendation for those looking to take their gaming to the next level. The Deck offers great compatibility with hundreds of optimized games in the Steam library, making it a no-brainer for Steam users. The device also lets you expand the storage, and dock it onto large displays, such as monitors and even TVs. It’s a very capable machine and the best device available today.

Suppose you’re after one of the best mobile experiences. In that case, we’d strongly encourage you to check out our nubia REDMAGIC 8 Pro review, and other devices, such as the recently unveiled ASUS ROG Phone 7.