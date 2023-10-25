The Google Pixel Watch 2 is the new go-to watch for Pixel and Android users. It’s one of the best smartwatches you can get your hands on today. The Pixel Watch 2 is a beautiful smartwatch, featuring a large 1.2-inch AMOLED display with AoD, and a peak brightness of 1000 nits. Google finally upgraded the processor to the Snapdragon W5100 chip coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Here, we’ve compiled a list of excellent cases to protect your Pixel Watch 2. We included some of our favorite cases, as well as some picks that we thought offered a good value.

Will the Google Pixel Watch (1st Gen) cases work with Google Pixel Watch 2?

Some cases might offer a tight fit due to the crown, and some may not be fully compatible with the Pixel Watch 2, despite the similar dimensions.

The short answer is yes. The long answer is that Google hasn't changed the overall design of the Pixel Watch in 2023, and it uses the same shape and dimensions, and most of the upgrades are internal, affecting only the hardware such as the sensors, chip, and display. If you upgraded, or received the Google Pixel Watch 2 alongside your shiny new Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, you can rejoice as your existing straps and cases will fit perfectly.

These are the best cases for Google Pixel Watch 2