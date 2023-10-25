The Google Pixel Watch 2 is the new go-to watch for Pixel and Android users. It’s one of the best smartwatches you can get your hands on today. The Pixel Watch 2 is a beautiful smartwatch, featuring a large 1.2-inch AMOLED display with AoD, and a peak brightness of 1000 nits. Google finally upgraded the processor to the Snapdragon W5100 chip coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
Here, we’ve compiled a list of excellent cases to protect your Pixel Watch 2. We included some of our favorite cases, as well as some picks that we thought offered a good value.
Spigen Thin Fit (Google Pixel Watch)Thin Fit
Caseology Nano Pop (Google Pixel Watch)Dual Tone
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro (Google Pixel Watch)Promoted Pick
HASDON 2-pack (Google Pixel Watch)Multipack
TAURI 2-pack (Google Pixel Watch)Multipack
Will the Google Pixel Watch (1st Gen) cases work with Google Pixel Watch 2?
Some cases might offer a tight fit due to the crown, and some may not be fully compatible with the Pixel Watch 2, despite the similar dimensions.
The short answer is yes. The long answer is that Google hasn't changed the overall design of the Pixel Watch in 2023, and it uses the same shape and dimensions, and most of the upgrades are internal, affecting only the hardware such as the sensors, chip, and display. If you upgraded, or received the Google Pixel Watch 2 alongside your shiny new Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, you can rejoice as your existing straps and cases will fit perfectly.
These are the best cases for Google Pixel Watch 2
Spigen Thin Fit (Google Pixel Watch)Thin Fit
Spigen brought its iconic Thin Fit band to the Pixel Watch, providing an elegant and minimalist design. It's comfortable, slim, and lightweight. It's easy to install and it's specifically designed to fit the Google Pixel Watch.
Caseology Nano Pop (Google Pixel Watch)Dual Tone
The Caseology Nano Pop comes in two dual-tone colors. It's made from silicone, and it's an excellent all-in-one. It protects the chassis and display from scratches, and the band feels premium and elegant on the wrist. It's military-grade certified and comes with a metal clasp.
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro (Google Pixel Watch)Promoted Pick
The SUPCASE UBP band comes with a rugged protective case, offering ultimate protection for your Pixel Watch. It's scratch resistant, features a snap-on design, and comes with raised bezels and a shock-absorbing design to protect your smartwatch.
HASDON 2-pack (Google Pixel Watch)Multipack
The HASDON 2-pack is a great budget alternative, and it comes in eight different colors. The bumper case comes with a built-in screen protector, and can prevent scratches, dents, and cracks. It has precise cutouts, it doesn't make the watch much bulkier, and it doesn't add a lot of unnecessary weight. The case is easy to install and remove, and is also compatible with wireless charging.
TAURI 2-pack (Google Pixel Watch)Multipack
The TAURI 2-pack comes in three options: a black and clear pack, two clear cases, or two black cases. All cases are made from high-quality polycarbonate, and provide an excellent and thin profile to protect the Pixel Watch from scratches and dents. The case also comes with a thin tempered glass protector to prevent scratches and is easy to install / remove.
NANW 4-pack (Google Pixel Watch)Multipack
The NANW 4-pack comes in three different options, each offering different colors and unique styles. It's fully compatible with the Google Pixel Watch, and it offers an excellent bang for the buck with its multipack. The cases can be easily installed and taken off, and provides excellent overall protection to the entire Pixel Watch. If you're looking for easily swappable cases, this is an excellent choice.
Suoman Bumper (Pixel Watch)Multipack
The Suoman Bumper case is thin, light, and provider a tight fit with a precise design. It's a multipack, and depending on which one you choose, you'll receive three cases, and two screen protectors to protect your watch from general wear and tear.
JZK Bumper (Pixel Watch)Built-in screen protector
The JZK Bumper case is scratch and impact-resistant. It's a transparent case that protects the watch from impacts and general wear and tear. It also comes with a screen protector and an easy-to-install snap-on design.
Which case should you buy?
There are a limited number of cases for the new Google Pixel Watch 2, but despite the small collection, there are a few bargains and great options to choose from. If you’re after something light and high quality, the Spigen Thin Fit and the Caseology Nano Pop will do an excellent job, and the latter will also bring an extra color to the watch and a free band.
The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro is a great alternative, while the Hasdon, Tauri, Name, and Suoman all offer multiple cases for different occasions or as a simple backup. These are all great as they offer a lot of value for money. SUPCASE’s case is light, yet it offers a lot of value for the money, protecting your watch from general wear and tear. The JZK Bumper case comes with a built-in screen protector, and offers great all-around protection at an affordable price.
Google Pixel Watch 2
The new Google Pixel Watch 2 features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, the more powerful Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset, and new sensors. The wearable comes with more advanced tracking, enabling users to accurately measure their heart rate, ECG, blood pressure, sleep, and various sports activities.