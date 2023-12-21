The Google Pixel Watch 2 is one of the best smartwatches for Android users, especially those using a Google Pixel smartphone. It features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with the Always-on Display feature. The screen has a peak brightness of 1000 nits, and the watch is powered by the Snapdragon W5100 chip, providing major performance and efficiency improvements over the previous generation.
If you just bought or received the Pixel Watch 2 as a gift, it’s time to look at some alternative bands and straps to customize your experience and make the watch suit you more. Whether you’re after a metal, fabric, or a standard silicone band, we’ve got you covered.
Will the Google Pixel Watch (1st Gen) bands & straps work with Google Pixel Watch 2?
The short answer is yes. The long answer is that Google hasn't changed the design of the Pixel Watch too much. Therefore, the same bands and straps will work just fine with the second-generation smartwatch. The Pixel Watch 2 (2023) uses the same dimensions, and band mechanism as the first generation, enabling you to use existing straps and bands on the new watch.
These are the best bands for Google Pixel Watch 2
Lemongrass Woven Band (Google Pixel Watch)Made by Google$51 $60 Save $9
The Woven Band is a first-party band, created by Google. It's sold separately, and it's made of recycled polyester yarn, and it's sweat and water-resistant. It comes in a single size that fits all wrists 137-203 mm. The band feels premium, and it has a stylish design with a unique pattern.
Lemongrass Band (Google Pixel Watch)Made by Google
The Lemongrass band is the official band offered by Google. It has a durable and waterproof design that works well with all workouts. It comes in two sizes, small (130-175mm) and large (165-210mm). The watch is also sweat resistant, and it has a stainless steel clasp and lugs.
Obsidian Band (Google Pixel Watch)Made by Google
The Obsidian Band comes with a durable and waterproof band that provides a comfortable experience for everyday use, as well as workouts. It can withstand water and sweat, and it's perfect for those wanting to stay fit, or get in shape. The band comes in two sizes, small and large, with a stainless steel clasp and lugs.
Coral Woven Band (Google Pixel Watch)Made by Google$51 $60 Save $9
The Coral Woven Band is sweat and water-resistant and has a beautiful and stylish design. It comes in a single size that fits 137-203mm wrists, and it has a stainless steel clasp and lugs. It's made of recycled polyester yarn, and it beautifully complements the design of the Google Pixel Watch.
Google Leather Band (Pixel Watch 2)Made by Google
The Leather Band is made for the Google Pixel Watches, and it features beautiful Italian leather with elegant stitching and refined detail for a more premium look. It has a stainless steel clasp and classic lugs, and it's available in two sizes, fitting all wrists.
Charcoal Band (Google Pixel Watch)Made by Google$39 $50 Save $11
The Pixel Watch Active band comes in various colors, and perhaps the most popular one is the Charcoal (Black) version. It's a durable, versatile, and waterproof band that offers the comfort you need to wear it every day, and during strenuous workout sessions. It's available in two sizes, small and large.
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro (Google Pixel Watch)Promoted Pick
The SUPCASE UBP band comes with a rugged protective case, offering ultimate protection for your Pixel Watch. It's scratch resistant, features a snap-on design, and comes with raised bezels and a shock-absorbing design to protect your smartwatch.
Spigen Thin Fit (Google Pixel Watch)Thin Fit
Spigen brought its iconic Thin Fit band to the Pixel Watch, providing an elegant and minimalist design. It's comfortable, slim, and lightweight. It's easy to install and it's specifically designed to fit the Google Pixel Watch.
Caseology Nano Pop (Google Pixel Watch)Dual Tone
The Caseology Nano Pop comes in two dual-tone colors. It's made from silicone, and it's an excellent all-in-one. It protects the chassis and display from scratches, and the band feels premium and elegant on the wrist. It's military-grade certified and comes with a metal clasp.
Spigen Rugged Armor Pro (Google Pixel Watch)Rugged Design$17 $22 Save $5
The Spigen Rugged Armor Pro band comes with a rugged protective case, offering excellent protection against scuffs and shock damage. The screen has raised bezels, and the wristband is fully adjustable with a metal clasp.
BHARVEST Nylon (Google Pixel Watch)Nylon
The BHARVEST Nylon band comes with a braided, soft design. It's available in five stylish colors, and it's an excellent alternative to the other bands already on this list. It's affordable, comfortable, and provides a minimalist design.
TUNKARMOR 2-Pack (Google Pixel Watch)2-pack
This 2-pack comes with a stainless steel mesh loop, and a magnetic clasp for a more elegant design and snug fit. It's available in five colors, and comes with two screen protectors and an adjustable strap. It's a great budget alternative for those wanting to save money.
Eiavike Slim Bands (Google Pixel Watch)Soft Silicone$9 $16 Save $7
This band is extremely colorful and is available in ten different color options. It fits most wrist sizes, and the slim strap is an excellent budget alternative for those wanting to switch up their band game on a daily and weekly basis.
VOMA Nylon (Google Pixel Watch)Multipack
The VOMA Nylon band comes in two and three multipacks. Each bundle contains different colors, making them excellent for those wanting to switch and replace their bands regularly. It fits most wrist sizes, and it's unique and fashionable for most events and occasions.
Polyjoy Nylon (Google Pixel Watch)Modern
The Polyjoy Nylon band can stretch to your wrist and provide a comfortable feel. It's elegant, and comes in more than 10 different color options and styles. It's cheap, and the double-layer material is soft and breathable, and washable.
Yeahxing Metal (Google Pixel Watch)Elegant
This metal band is not only budget oriented, but it's also available in four beautiful colors. It's adjustable and provides an elegant and premium feel. It's sweat and water-resistant, and fits wrist sizes from 5.5 to 8.7 inches.
Amzpas Metal (Google Pixel Watch)Simplistic
The Amzpas metal band is made from stainless steel and comes with a mesh loop wristband that is fully adjustable. It comes in seven color options, and fits 5.9 to 8.6-inch wrist sizes. It has an elegant magnetic loop without a buckle, providing a comfortable and seamless fit.
Snyeest 2-Pack Nylon (Google Pixel Watch)Multipack
This multipack comes in eight different styles. It's stylish, elegant, and the vibrant nylon strap suits every moment and occasion. It's fully adjustable to provide a snug fit, and it's sweat and waterproof for peace of mind.
Fgukonc Metal Band (Google Pixel Watch)Metal Band
This metal band comes in eleven different stylish color options. It features a magnetic clasp design, and the band itself is fully adjustable. It's compatible with most wrist sizes, and it's a great budget, alternative stainless steel band.
Laband 2-Pack Nylon (Google Pixel Watch)Multipack
The Laband band comes in a multipack, containing two straps. It's made from a soft stretch nylon material, providing a minimalist design. It fits 4.5 to 9.5-inch wrist sizes, and it's available in seven different styles on Amazon.
kytuwy Nylon (Google Pixel Watch)Colorful
While the name might not mean much to you, it's a stylish and unique nylon band. It's available in eight different styles, and the band provides a premium fit. It's washable, breathable, and fully flexible. It's also easily adjustable and fits any occasion.
Which band should you buy?
While there are fewer band and strap options for the Google Pixel Watch 2 compared to other smartwatches, there’s still a great selection of high-quality, colorful, and great-looking bands to choose from. Whether you’re after an active band that looks sporty and stylish, a woven, or a metal and leather band, you’ll find one that suits you and your unique self.
We’d recommend the Google Leather band for those looking for something more premium, and the standard Charcoal and Spigen Thin Fit for those looking for something modern, simple, yet elegant. The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro is also an excellent alternative for those looking for a case and a strap, an all-in-one package that doesn’t break the bank.
The new Google Pixel Watch 2 features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, the more powerful Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset, and new sensors. The wearable comes with more advanced tracking, enabling users to accurately measure their heart rate, ECG, blood pressure, sleep, and various sports activities.