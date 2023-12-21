The Google Pixel Watch 2 is one of the best smartwatches for Android users, especially those using a Google Pixel smartphone. It features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with the Always-on Display feature. The screen has a peak brightness of 1000 nits, and the watch is powered by the Snapdragon W5100 chip, providing major performance and efficiency improvements over the previous generation.

If you just bought or received the Pixel Watch 2 as a gift, it’s time to look at some alternative bands and straps to customize your experience and make the watch suit you more. Whether you’re after a metal, fabric, or a standard silicone band, we’ve got you covered.

Will the Google Pixel Watch (1st Gen) bands & straps work with Google Pixel Watch 2?

The short answer is yes. The long answer is that Google hasn't changed the design of the Pixel Watch too much. Therefore, the same bands and straps will work just fine with the second-generation smartwatch. The Pixel Watch 2 (2023) uses the same dimensions, and band mechanism as the first generation, enabling you to use existing straps and bands on the new watch.

These are the best bands for Google Pixel Watch 2