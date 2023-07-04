The Google Pixel Fold has finally arrived. It is undoubtedly one of the best foldables out there, and even though some early buyers have been facing issues with their units, Google has assured prompt fixes for these problems. The Pixel Fold also carries the legacy of modern Pixel devices and features stunning displays and impressive cameras. However, if you're interested in getting your hands on one, be prepared for a starting price of $1,799.

Bump that storage to 512GB, and the price creeps closer to $1,900. It's safe to say that the Pixel Fold is a premium device. However, if you're interested in getting one, you'll be pleased to know that many retailers are offering exciting discounts on the device. We've explored the internet to find the best deals on the Pixel Fold, whether you're looking for a carrier-free unlocked model or bundled with a wireless carrier. Here are all the available options:

If you want to buy the carrier-free unlocked Pixel Fold

Amazon

Amazon is usually one of the best places to buy Pixel devices. The company often offers huge discounts on the Google Pixel devices and is currently selling the Pixel 6a for just $329 and the Pixel 7 on sale for $100 off. However, as for the Pixel Fold, Amazon doesn't currently have the device in stock.

The company is no longer accepting orders for the Pixel Fold, and the listing page doesn't provide any clear information as well. We're unsure when the phone will be available again on Amazon. So, as of now, we'll just have to keep an eye out. However, if you are looking to buy an unlocked Pixel Fold, read on to discover other places where you can find attractive offers on the device.

Google Pixel Fold Coming Soon The Pixel Fold will be available for purchase on Amazon soon. Sign up for updates using the link below! $1800 at Amazon

Google Store

The official Google Store is probably one of the best places to buy the Pixel Fold. Google is providing incredible trade-in values for older devices, which can significantly reduce the $1,799 price tag. On top of that, Google is throwing in a free Pixel Watch when you order the Pixel Fold.

However, there is a slight catch — you'll need to be patient. Even if you place an order right now, your unit won't probably arrive until August. Despite the wait, though, Google is offering a fantastic deal on the Pixel Fold, especially when you consider that they provide financing with zero percent interest over 24 months.

Google Pixel Fold Get a free Pixel Watch Google is offering high trade-in values for the Pixel Fold as well as a free Pixel Watch with the pre-order. $1800 at Google Store

If you want to purchase the carrier-locked model

AT&T

AT&T is offering an amazing deal on the Pixel Fold wherein the carrier is offering the Pixel Fold for just $900, which is a straight 50% discount. All you have to do is to sign up for a wireless plan with the carrier, which will get you the Google foldable for just $25 per month, adding up to around $900 in total over 36 months. For those looking for the 512GB model, the monthly cost is $30 per month. What's more? This offer is available for both existing and new AT&T customers. All in all, this is the best deal on Pixel Fold if you're willing to get a carrier-locked model.

Google Pixel Fold Get $900 off! $900 $1800 Save $900 AT&T is offering the best deal on Pixel Fold by slashing $900, i.e., 50% off the price of the foldable. What's more? Both existing and new customers are eligible for the discount! $900 at AT&T

Verizon

Verizon is currently accepting pre-orders for the Pixel Fold, with deliveries starting later this month. Verizon is offering up to $900 in credits when you trade in your old smartphone. Additionally, the carrier includes a free Pixel Watch as part of the bundle. Moreover, there's a 'bonus offer' available from Verizon: after purchasing the Pixel Fold, you'll have the opportunity to buy the Pixel Buds Pro at a 50% discount.

Google Pixel Fold Get free Pixel Watch and up to $900 in credits Verizon is also offering exciting discounts on the Pixel Fold. On pre-ordering the device, you can get a free Pixel Watch and also up to $900 credit when you trade-in a device. $1800 at Verizon

Google Fi

Google's own MVNO, Fi Wireless, is also offering exciting deals on the Pixel Fold. They are offering up to $1,000 in credits when you trade in your old smartphone. Even if you don't have a device to trade in, Google Fi will still give you a $700 discount on the device. You will still have to pay the $1,799 price upfront, but you will receive this discount as monthly bill credits, lowering the cost of the device. Moreover, just like the Google Store, Fi Wireless is also offering zero percent financing for 24 months.

Google Pixel Fold Get up to $1,000 back with trade-in Google Fi is also offering exciting deals on the Pixel Fold. On the company's own MVNO, when you pre-order the device, you get up to $1,000 when you trade-in or $700 when you don't have a device to trade in. See at Google Fi

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is currently not accepting pre-orders for the Pixel Fold. They have a placeholder website in place, but it's unknown when the pre-orders will actually start. We will update this section as and when more details are available. In the meantime, if you want to use the Pixel Fold with T-Mobile, you'll need to purchase an unlocked device or consider switching to another carrier.

So there you have it! These are the best places to get your hands on a Google Pixel Fold right now. While we are still working on our full review of the Pixel Fold, we can share that the initial impressions of the device are quite impressive. Are you thinking of buying a Pixel Fold? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!