The Pixel 8 Pro is Google’s flagship smartphone for the year 2023. The new smartphone brings a whole load of new AI features, camera improvements, and a refined design. Even though Google has upped its game in the durability department, using materials like Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and a polished aluminum metal array, it remains susceptible to damage. Thankfully, there are a number of protective cases and covers for the Pixel 8 Pro available out there, and we've rounded up the top options currently available.
Best Pixel 8 Pro cases
Google Silicone Case for Pixel 8 ProOfficial case$27 $35 Save $8
The official Made by Google case comes in three cool colors, each designed to match your Pixel 8 Pro. It's made from a mix of Polycarbonate and silicone, giving your phone a comfy grip and keeping it safe from scratches and bumps.
Urban Armor Gear Scout Series for Google Pixel 8 ProEditor's Choice
For a tough Pixel 8 Pro case that shields your phone from all angles, opt for the Urban Armor Gear Scout case. It offers military-grade drop protection (810G 516.6) and has raised edges to guard against scratches and cracks. Plus, it's crafted from Featherlight composite material, making it lightweight and not overly bulky.
Casetify Impact Case for Google Pixel 8 ProRugged Yet Stylish
For a personalized Pixel 8 Pro case with many options to customize it, including cool designs from Marvel, Disney, and others, the CASETiFY Impact series is the way to go. Plus, it offers 8.2ft drop protection, works with wireless charging, and has MIL-STD-810G certification.
dbrand Grip for Pixel 8 ProPremium Pick
If you're looking for a case that allows you to apply skins, the dbrand grip case is your choice. It's sleek, provides a solid grip, and offers top-notch protection. You can also customize it with over 20 different skins, and it has raised edges to safeguard the screen and camera from damage.
Pitaka Ultra Slim Case for Pixel 8 ProBest thin case
If you want a smartphone case that doesn't add too much bulk to your Pixel 8 Pro, consider getting the Pitaka Ultra Slim case. The case, weighing only 0.03 lbs, is made out of aramid fiber material that is both light and durable. It's one of the best thin cases you can buy for your Pixel 8 Pro.
Spigen Ultra Hybrid for Pixel 8 ProBest transparent case
The Google Pixel 8 Pro comes in a lot of fun colors, and if you want to flaunt your phone's back, then you should consider getting the Spigen Ultra Hybrid. This case is made of PC and TPU for durability and features military-grade drop protection.
Torras MagSafe case for Google Pixel 8 ProAdd MagSafe to your Pixel 8 Pro$33 $50 Save $17
If you use wireless charging for your Pixel 8 Pro often and like the convenience of MagSafe, the Torras case has you covered. It comes with a kickstand, a sturdy exterior, and MagSafe-like wireless charging with magnets underneath. This case is available in matte black as well.
Caseology Athlex Grippable Case for Google Pixel 8 ProCase with best grip
If your Pixel 8 Pro feels big and you want a better grip, think about getting a Caseology grip case. It has finger-friendly grooves, textured material, and a rubbery design that make holding your phone much easier. It doesn't cost a lot and is wireless charging compatible as well.
Which Pixel 8 Pro should you buy?
As you can see above, there are a number of Pixel 8 Pro cases (and even more) available in the market. If you're confused about which one to get, here's what we recommend:
- Best cheap Pixel 8 Pro case: If you're looking for an affordable and budget-friendly case, consider getting the Caseology Athlex Grippable Protective Case. It comes from a reputable brand, all while keeping the cost low, improves the overall grip of the phone and features military grade protection as well. Another great wallet-friendly choice is Foluu's Silicone Case for Pixel 8 Pro.
- Best clear case for Pixel 8 Pro: If you want to show off the fun back color of your Pixel 8 Pro, consider getting the Spigen Ultra Hybrid clear case. This smartphone case is made of blue resin to keep its clarity over time and offers all-around protection too. Another great option is the Oterkin clear case for the Pixel 8 Pro.
- Best customizable Pixel 8 Pro case: If you're looking for a case that you can customize to your style, think about getting a Casetify case. They have thousands of customization choices. Alternatively, you can go for the dbrand Grip case, which provides the protection of a case all while allowing you to show off the favorite skin for your smartphone.
- Best thin-fit case for Pixel 8 Pro: Finally, if you want a case that doesn't add too much bulk to your Pixel smartphone, then you should consider getting the Pitaka Ultra Slim Case. It provides all around protection to the device all while being slim and weighing only 0.03 lbs. Another great alternative is the X-level ultra-slim thin case.
Google Pixel 8 Pro
The Google Pixel 8 Pro, featuring the third-generation Tensor G3, is Google's flagship phone for 2023. It introduces some small improvements overall, a brand-new processor to set it apart, a thermometer sensor, and promises an outstanding smartphone camera experience.