The Pixel 8 Pro is Google’s flagship smartphone for the year 2023. The new smartphone brings a whole load of new AI features, camera improvements, and a refined design. Even though Google has upped its game in the durability department, using materials like Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and a polished aluminum metal array, it remains susceptible to damage. Thankfully, there are a number of protective cases and covers for the Pixel 8 Pro available out there, and we've rounded up the top options currently available.

Best Pixel 8 Pro cases