The new Google Pixel 8 sports a slightly curvier and rounded off design compared to its predecessor, and it comes with various improvements. The new flagship sports the new Google Tensor G3 chip, a new dual camera setup on the back, a larger battery, and a more responsive and brighter display.
There’s a lot to love about the Pixel 8, especially the fairly large selection of unique cases that you can find for it. Google took off in recent years, as you might already be aware, the company is selling more devices every year. To help you protect your Pixel 8, we picked some of our favorite case makers and their best products. We included the best colorful, rugged, transparent, slim, and premium cases you can buy right now.
Here are the best cases for the Google Pixel 8
The official Made by Google case is available in four unique colors, each offering matching looks for each different Pixel 8 smartphone. The case is made of PC and silicone, and improves ergonomics while protecting the device from scratches and scuffs.
If you're looking for a case with endless customization options, the CASETiFY Impact series is your best choice. It features 8.2ft drop protection, wireless charging compatibility, and MIL-STD-810G certification.
The dbrand grip case is slim, and improves the grip. It offers excellent overall protection and is customizable with more than 20 different skins that you can apply and switch to your preference. There are also elevated bezels to protect the display and camera from scratches and cracks.
The OtterBox Symmetry Clear case features a seamless, transparent design, and it's been tested against the MIL-STD-810G standard. The case provides excellent and durable protection against drops, bumps, and scratches, and the elevated bezels can protect the display from cracks and deeper scratches.
The Spigen Ultra Hybrid features a transparent, clear case, and it has an anti-yellowing coating to prevent any discoloration. It's made from a hybrid technology that is made from a TPU bumper with a durable PC back, and it lets you show off the Pixel 8's design.
The Spigen Tough Armor offers excellent overall protection in a relatively slim form factor. The case has a built-in kickstand with raised lips that protect the screen and the camera from scratches. The case has been MIL-STD-810G certified and comes in four colors.
The totallee clear case is fully transparent, offers extra grip, and slim. It's perfect for everyday use and regular commuters, and those who are looking for great all-around protection in a thin package.
Similar to the Clear case from totallee, the Thin case is slim, light, and offers excellent overall protection against scratches and fall damage. It has raised bezels, a compact for factor, and it provides great overall protection for the display and rear camera setup.
The TUDIA DualShield case offers a sleek and secure fit. It's a rugged case with a compact and slim design, and it has raised lips and edges to protect the camera and the screen from bumps, scratches, and drops. It's available in six colors, and it improves the grip and supports wireless charging.
The Thin Fit case has a hybrid structure of PC and TPU with Air Cushion technology. It's a durable, thin, light case with a premium matte finish coating. It has tactile buttons, precise cutouts, and elevated bezels for extra protection.
The Spigen Slim Armor CS case provides two layers of protection, and air cushion technology provides the ultimate level of protection for your new handset. It also has a two-card slot design, letting you carry even more.
The TORRO Leather case feels premium and elegant. If you're after a luxurious feel that offers excellent shock protection and the ability to store up to three credit cards or IDs.
Which case should you buy?
Whether you're looking for a slim and light case, a transparent one, or one that gives you more grip, we've got you covered. Take a look at the cases above and choose a case. All of the above cases will provide great protection against shock damage, and prevent scratches on the display and the rear camera setup.
In case you're having a hard time picking, here are a few recommendations. If you're looking for an extra grippy case that improves the ergonomics, the dbrand Grip might be a great option. It also lets you install dbrand's skins for even more customization options. CASETiFY also offers an enormous selection of unique cases, allowing you to fully personalize your experience. Google's own case is perfect for those who want to match the looks of their device, and totallee's case is thin and light, protecting your device without the extra bulky design.
