The new Google Pixel 8 sports a slightly curvier and rounded off design compared to its predecessor, and it comes with various improvements. The new flagship sports the new Google Tensor G3 chip, a new dual camera setup on the back, a larger battery, and a more responsive and brighter display.

There’s a lot to love about the Pixel 8, especially the fairly large selection of unique cases that you can find for it. Google took off in recent years, as you might already be aware, the company is selling more devices every year. To help you protect your Pixel 8, we picked some of our favorite case makers and their best products. We included the best colorful, rugged, transparent, slim, and premium cases you can buy right now.

Here are the best cases for the Google Pixel 8