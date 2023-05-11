The Google Pixel 7a was unveiled at the Google I/O Developers Conference on May 10, 2023. The new budget device is powered by the new Google Tensor G2 chipset, a new dual camera setup, and a 90Hz high-refresh-rate display. The Pixel 7a is also the first in the A-series to support wireless charging, and it's shaping up to be one of the best smartphones at or under the $500 mark in 2023.

In this post, we collected some of the best cases that money can buy, and we included our favorite rugged, clear, silicone, colorful, leather, and transparent cases. If you're considering upgrading to the Google Pixel 7a, we recommend you check out our guides, and our comparisons to ensure you're making the right move at the right time. We also have plenty of deals available, helping you save.