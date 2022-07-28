Here are the best Google Pixel 6a rugged, slim, lightweight, colorful, and transparent cases that you can pick up right now to protect your device.

The Google Pixel 6A was announced back in May, 2022, and is the latest budget smartphone from Google. The Pixel 6A comes with the flagship Google Tensor chipset, an excellent camera setup on the back, a long-lasting battery, and a beautiful new design.

The Google Pixel 6A comes with a compact 6.1-inch OLED display, the latest Android 12 software, Google Tensor chipset, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It has the same 12MP primary sensor as the Pixel 5 series and lets you take beautiful photos day and night. If you want the flagship Pixel experience on a budget, the Pixel 6a is the one device you should consider.

This guide will show you the best rugged, slim, lightweight, colorful, and transparent cases to protect your Google Pixel 6a from scratches, fall damage, scrapes, and bumps.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Promoted

The SUPCASE UBP case has been 20ft drop tested, and it comes with a built-in screen protector and a rugged design. It has raised edges, precise cutouts, and a tactile button feel. It guards against scratches, bumps, and accidental falls, and it even has a kickstand for more comfort. See at Amazon

i-Blason Cosmo Series Promoted

The i-Blason Cosmo Series is not only stylish and slim, but it also comes with a full protection, covering the front and rear of the Pixel 6a. It comes with a built-in screen protector, and the back has a beautiful design to protect the device from accidental fall damage. The case also protects the device from scratches, scrapes and bumps. See at Amazon

Clayco Cache Promoted

The Clayco Cache features a premium and handcrafted design, featuring high-grade PU leather and TPU cushion to protect your Pixel 6a. You can store ID cards, cash, and credit cards, and it has raised edges and precise cutouts. See at Amazon

Google Pixel 6a case (Google Pixel 6a) The official Google Pixel 6a case is designed to precisely fit the device and is available in several colors. It provides excellent all-around protection against scratches, dents, and cracks, and it's made with over 30% recycled plastic. See at Amazon

Otterbox Commuter Otterbox makes some of the best-rugged cases, and the Commuter series is available in Black and Maven Way (Pink) colors. It has a soft internal slipcover and a rigid external shell that provides excellent protection all around the device. It has raised edges and precise cutouts. It's one of the best cases to protect your new Pixel 6A. See at Amazon

Caseology Parallax The Caseology Parallax features a 3D Hexa cube design that enhances ergonomics and has a textured TPU grip on all sides. It has a unique two-tone design, and three color options to choose from. It has military-grade protection and supports wireless charging. See at Amazon

Spigen Rugged Armor The Spigen Rugged Armor case comes with shock absorption and carbon fiber design to reduce the impact of fall damage. It's a little thicker than average cases, but it has raised edges, tactile buttons, and a spider-web pattern to protect the screen and the entire smartphone. See at Amazon

Spigen Thin Fit The Spigen Thin Fit case is one of our favourites. It sports a lightweight and slim profile, and it has excellent tactile button feedback, and precise cutouts for the microphones and USB-C port. The raised edges protect the screen and camera from scratches and is affordable. See at Amazon

Spigen Tough Armor (Google Pixel 6a) The Spigen Tough Armor comes with a new foam technology that provides an extra layer of shock resistance. Its made from TPU with polycarbonate, and it's excellent against scratches, dents, cracks, and fall damage. It's available in three colors, and it's military-grade certified. See at Amazon

TORRAS Shockproof The TORRAS case has 9ft military-grade protection, and a rather minimalist and slim design. It's excellent for commuters who want a case that doesn't change the ergonomics of the device too much, and it protects the device from scratches, scrapes, bumps, and fall damage. See at Amazon

Caseology Nano Pop The Caseology Nano Pop Silicone case comes in three two-tone color options, and it can spice up the looks of your beautiful Pixel 6a. It protects against scratches, falls, and bumps, and it features a slim profile and a snug fit to protect the entire phone, including the camera bump. See at Amazon

Spigen Liquid Air Armor (Google Pixel 6a) The Spigen Liquid Air Armor case is slim, form-fitted, and lightweight. It maintains a slim profile, and it's available in two colors. This is a great alternative if you're looking for an additional layer of protection that weighs almost nothing. See at Amazon

Crave Clear Guard (Google Pixel 6a) The Crave Clear Guard case provides premium protection from drops, dents, and scratches. It features a slim and compact profile, and it can easily slide out of pockets. It has tactile buttons, and a precise fit. See at Amazon

Spigen Ultra Hybrid (Google Pixel 6a) The Spigen Ultra Hybrid is made of a TPU bumper with a durable PC back. It features a clear transparent design and a compact and slim design. It has raised bezels that protect the camera and display, and tactile buttons ensure it's comfortable to use. See at Amazon

Crave Dual Guard (Google Pixel 6a) The Crave Dual Guard case provides shockproof and dual-layer protection against scratches and impact damage. It's available in more than eight colors and has precise cutouts, tactile buttons, and a lifetime warranty. See at Amazon

Caseology Athlex (Google Pixel 6a) The Caseology Athlex case comes with a dual-tone color combination and is available in three different styles. It provides dual-layers of protection against falls and scratches, and it's designed to perfectly fit the Pixel 6a. It's stylish and provides excellent overall protection. See at Amazon

TUDIA DualShield Grip (Google Pixel 6a) The TUDIA DualShield Grip case comes in six different colors, and it has raised bezels that protect both the front and the back from scratches and other damage. It has a non-slip textured back for additional grip, and it's excellent if you're looking for something slim. See at Amazon

Ghostek COVERT (Google Pixel 6a) The Ghostek COVERT case comes in more than 7 different styles and colors and provides premium protection for the Pixel 6a. It has an anti-yellow coating, and a transparent design with bumper edges to protect the front and back from scratches, and drops. See at Amazon

Which one should you buy?

If you scrolled all the way down to the end of this post, but you’re confused or can’t decide which case you should buy, you’ve come to the right place. Deciding which case to buy isn’t easy, but it’s not complicated either. To help you pick the best case, we broke it down into a few categories:

Best rugged cases: The SUPCASE UBP, Clayco Cache, Otterbox Commuter, and Spigen Rugged Armor cases are best for those who live an active lifestyle, or have a job that requires additional protection for your gadgets. These cases offer the best all-around protection for your Pixel 6a, and can protect your device better than some other slim and light cases.

The SUPCASE UBP, Clayco Cache, Otterbox Commuter, and Spigen Rugged Armor cases are best for those who live an active lifestyle, or have a job that requires additional protection for your gadgets. These cases offer the best all-around protection for your Pixel 6a, and can protect your device better than some other slim and light cases. Best cases for everyday use: The official Pixel 6a case from Google, i-Blason Cosmo Series, Torras, Spigen Liquid Air Armor, and Caseology cases are excellent choices if you commute a lot, and want something unique and simple. They offer excellent general protection, and they all have raised edges on both the front and back for additional security.