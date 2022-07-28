Best Google Pixel 6A protective cases and covers

These are the best cases from Google, SUPCASE, i-Blason, Spigen and more

The Google Pixel 6A was recently announced and is the latest budget smartphone from Google. The Pixel 6A comes with the flagship Google Tensor chipset, an excellent camera setup on the back, a long-lasting battery, and a beautiful new design.

The Google Pixel 6A comes with a compact 6.1-inch OLED display, the latest Android 12 software, Google Tensor chipset, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It has the same 12MP primary sensor as the Pixel 5 series and lets you take beautiful photos day and night. If you want the flagship Pixel experience on a budget, the Pixel 6a is the one device you should consider.

This guide will show you the best rugged, slim, lightweight, colorful, and transparent cases to protect your Google Pixel 6a from scratches, fall damage, scrapes, and bumps.

We also strongly recommend you check out our comparisons of the Google Pixel 6a and the Google Pixel 6 flagship.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Ultimate Protection The SUPCASE UBP case has been 20ft drop tested, and it comes with a built-in screen protector and a rugged design. It has raised edges, precise cutouts, and a tactile button feel. It guards against scratches, bumps, and accidental falls, and it even has a kickstand for more comfort. i-Blason Cosmo Series Stylish Protection The i-Blason Cosmo Series is not only stylish and slim, but it also comes with a full protection, covering the front and rear of the Pixel 6a. It comes with a built-in screen protector, and the back has a beautiful design to protect the device from accidental fall damage. The case also protects the device from scratches, scrapes and bumps. Clayco Cache Rugged & Wallet The Clayco Cache features a premium and handcrafted design, featuring high-grade PU leather and TPU cushion to protect your Pixel 6a. You can store ID cards, cash, and credit cards, and it has raised edges and precise cutouts. Official Google Pixel 6a case Made by Google The official, first-party Pixel 6A case comes in two colors: Charcoal and Seafoam. These colors match the phone's design perfectly. The case offers raised edges to improve protection in case of a fall or accidental drop, and it fits perfectly to complement the beautiful design of the Pixel 6A. Otterbox Commuter Sturdy & Rugged Otterbox makes some of the best-rugged cases, and the Commuter series is available in Black and Maven Way (Pink) colors. It has a soft internal slipcover and a rigid external shell that provides excellent protection all around the device. It has raised edges and precise cutouts. It's one of the best cases to protect your new Pixel 6A. Bellroy Leather Case Premium & Leather The Bellroy Leather case features a premium feel and design with precise cutouts. The leather is smooth, and wraps across edge-to-edge. It's available in three colors: Black, Basalt, and Terracotta. Spigen Liquid Air Armor Liquid Air Armor Spigen's Liquid Armor case is slit, lightweight, and features precise cutouts for the USB-C port on the bottom. It provides a pocket-friendly design, and it has an anti-slip matte surface to improve the grip. It comes in two colors: Midnight Black, and Midnight Green. TORRAS Shockproof Minimalist The TORRAS case has 9ft military-grade protection, and a rather minimalist and slim design. It's excellent for commuters who want a case that doesn't change the ergonomics of the device too much, and it protects the device from scratches, scrapes, bumps, and fall damage. Caseology Parallax Unique Design The Caseology Parallax features a 3D Hexa cube design that enhances ergonomics and has a textured TPU grip on all sides. It has a unique two-tone design, and three color options to choose from. It has military-grade protection and supports wireless charging. Spigen Rugged Armor Rugged Armor The Spigen Rugged Armor case comes with shock absorption and carbon fiber design to reduce the impact of fall damage. It's a little thicker than average cases, but it has raised edges, tactile buttons, and a spider-web pattern to protect the screen and the entire smartphone. Spigen Thin Fit Thin & Light The Spigen Thin Fit case is one of our favourites. It sports a lightweight and slim profile, and it has excellent tactile button feedback, and precise cutouts for the microphones and USB-C port. The raised edges protect the screen and camera from scratches and is affordable. Caseology Nano Pop Bold & Two-tone The Caseology Nano Pop Silicone case comes in three two-tone color options, and it can spice up the looks of your beautiful Pixel 6a. It protects against scratches, falls, and bumps, and it features a slim profile and a snug fit to protect the entire phone, including the camera bump.

Which one should you buy?

If you scrolled all the way down to the end of this post, but you’re confused or can’t decide which case you should buy, you’ve come to the right place. Deciding which case to buy isn’t easy, but it’s not complicated either. To help you pick the best case, we broke it down into a few categories:

Best rugged cases: The SUPCASE UBP, Clayco Cache, Otterbox Commuter, and Spigen Rugged Armor cases are best for those who live an active lifestyle, or have a job that requires additional protection for your gadgets. These cases offer the best all-around protection for your Pixel 6a, and can protect your device better than some other slim and light cases.

Best cases for everyday use: The official Pixel 6a case from Google, i-Blason Cosmo Series, Torras, Spigen Liquid Air Armor, and Caseology cases are excellent choices if you commute a lot, and want something unique and simple. They offer excellent general protection, and they all have raised edges on both the front and back for additional security.

Best premium: The Bellroy Leather case features a premium feel and design with precise cutouts, and it's the most expensive case on this list. If you love leather, and want something to feel more exclusive, this is the one you should consider.