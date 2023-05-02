The month of May is here, and while it beckons the start of many tech events, it also brings around another important occasion; Mother's Day. So, if you want to take the opportunity and make your mother feel extra special, here are some of the best tech gifts you can buy for her!
Best Smartphones
A new smartphone for your mother is one of the easiest yet one of the best gifts that you can purchase. And in 2023, the $699 iPhone 13 is a great option if you want to buy her an iPhone. Its pastel-themed colors, like Pink and Blue, or dark-hued options, like Midnight and Green, are all good-looking and exude an air of premium. Plus, the device has a wide assortment of accessories available on the market, which makes it easy to personalize!
But if your mother prefers using an Android device, we suggest getting her a Google Pixel 7 or a Samsung Galaxy S23+. The $599 Google Pixel 7 comes built with the goodness of well-developed smart features like voice dictation, Magic Eraser, and more. In comparison, the $999 Galaxy S23 Plus will be the perfect device to enjoy videos and social media, along with amazing battery endurance.
If you know your mother is open to new ideas, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is another option worth considering. Its folding form gives it a unique factor that's hard to match; it folds into a small package that's easy to put into a clutch or tiny purse.
Apple iPhone 13
The iPhone 13 is the default smartphone from Apple for 2021. If you're looking for an experience that remains fast and fluid over years to come and not lacking on any hardware front, this is the device to get.
Google Pixel 7
The new Google Pixel 7 is powered by the all-new Google Tensor G2 chipset. The device is coupled with 8GB of memory, and it has 128/256GB storage tiers. The phone comes with a significantly improved camera system, and it's more portable than the last generation. The Pixel 7 is available in Obsidian, Lemongrass, and Snow colors.
Samsung Galaxy S23+$750 $1000 Save $250
The Samsung Galaxy S23+ provides an ideal blend of top-tier specifications, features, and affordability. It ships with a big 6.6-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and a triple camera array that's proven itself to be reliable in any scenario.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with the most powerful Qualcomm SoC, a better hinge mechanism, and a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover display.
Best Smartwatches
Smartwatches are another category of gadgets mothers will appreciate, especially if they spend all day on their feet — away from their phones — or participate in events like marathons. And the wellness features that these devices have added also make them great tools for managing general health.
If they already own an iPhone, the Apple Watch Series 8 and its new hardware, which focuses more on women's health, is the perfect gift. It's also available in attractive finishes like Gold or Silver Stainless Steel, which are easy to pair with countless outfits. Alternates to this will be the Galaxy Watch5 or the Pixel Watch if they're on the Android side of things.
But if you know your mother likes to stay away from a charger, the Amazfit GTR 4 is an option worth considering, it offers many of the features that the offer smartwatches offer, but with the promise of better battery life.
Apple Watch Series 8$359 $429 Save $70
Apple Watch Series 8 takes the crown from Series 7, becoming the best wearable to buy and keeping track of your fitness levels and notifications. It promises all-day battery life and a new body temperature sensor to improve metric accuracy.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5$219 $280 Save $61
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 features iterative changes that improve the package sold previously. If you're looking for an affordable WearOS-based smartwatch, this is the best option to consider. It comes with improved battery life and faster-charging capabilities.
Google Pixel Watch
The Google Pixel Watch is the first smartwatch from the software giant, and it's been in the works for multiple years. The watch is powered by Wear OS 3 and has Google Assistant, Fitbit health tracking features, and more.
Amazfit GTR 4
The Amazfit GTR 4 smartwatch is an excellent deal for $199, and it comes with excellent health and activity tracking features, a long battery life, Amazon Alexa, and other common smartwatch features in an elegant package.
If you're planning on buying an Apple Watch, you can also consider the Apple Watch SE 2 which offers a lot of the same features for a significantly lower price.
Best Tablets
If your mother is a power user of her smartphone, where not only do they tend to get a lot of work done on it but also enjoy catching up on TV shows or movies, a tablet can be a great addition to her setup.
The iPad is a ubiquitous choice that can easily swap between work and play with accessories that add a keyboard to it or the Apple Pencil, which improves the graphic designing and note taking experience. On the other hand, with its support for Samsung Dex, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 will be better if they like having a traditional windowed experience without the strings-attached experience many computers tend to deliver.
The OnePlus Pad is a new entry into the market, which has some ways to go in terms of software but offers a nice middle ground between the two devices listed above when it comes to specification and price. But if you want a tablet experience with Windows, the Surface Go 3 is a great convertible device to consider.
iPad 10th Generation$399 $449 Save $50
The new 10th Generation iPad features a completely new design, a bigger 10.9-inch display, a faster 14 Bionic chipset, USB-C connectivity, 5G, and much more.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8$630 $700 Save $70
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a fantastic option for those looking for a new Android tablet. This tablet not only delivers an outstanding media experience, but also other features to help you create anything you want. It also works as a great computing device.
OnePlus Pad
The OnePlus Pad is the company's first tablet. It has a large 11.6-inch display, powered by the Dimensity 9000 chip with 12GB of RAM. It supports 67W fast wired charging, and it can last for days using the large 9510 mAh battery.
Microsoft Surface Go 3$583 $629 Save $46
The Surface Go 3 is described as the most portable Surface device, bringing a 2-in-1 convertible design that makes it perfect for day-to-day tasks. It is even optimized to work with touch input or interaction via a stylus.
Best Laptop
If the mobility offered by a tablet isn't the top priority, then buying a laptop is the next best action. And in 2023, the M1 MacBook Air is still one of the best devices you can buy. Its processor can easily handle workloads that involve spreadsheets, note taking, and even video or photo editing. If Windows is the preferred platform in your household, the Lenovo Yoga 7i, a 2-in-1 gadget, will be a great laptop for work. It has respectable battery life and great performance. Some models of this laptop even come with a stylus included in the box.
Apple MacBook Air$870 $1000 Save $130
Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air is still one of Cupertino’s best laptops. It features an M1 chip, a 13.3-inch Retina Display, all-day battery life, and other great features.
Lenovo Yoga 7i (2022)$777 $1000 Save $223
The Lenovo Yoga 7i comes in three sizes: 14, 15.6, and 16 inches. Our chosen model is the 14-inch device, since it features a beautiful 2-in-1 form factor, a powerful Intel Evo chip, a long-lasting battery life, and a beautiful display. It’s stylish, portable, and offers all the power you need to get work done on the go or at home.
Other Essentials
Lastly, here are some other products that we believe will make great gifts!
Kindle Paperwhite
The Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best eReaders on the market. It's a waterproof tablet, and it features a large 6.8-inch 300ppi glare-free display. It also features a USB-C port, making it easy to charge it with your existing accessories and cables.
Amazon Echo Show 5
The Amazon Echo Show 5 comes with a 2MP camera, 5.5-inch display, and a single 1.7-inch speaker. It has a built-in camera shutter and microphone, and it can control smart home devices with Alexa.
Amazon Echo Show 15
Amazon Echo Show 15 is the Echo Show to have if you want a device that fits into the aesthetic of your home and can provide a lot of useful information easy to grasp with a glance.
Anker Nano 3
Anker 511 Nano 3 is the compact charger to pack into your backpack when heading on a trip. It offers 30W USB-C fast charging and even supports PPS. The charger is available in multiple colors for your iPhone too!
Anker PowerCore 10000
The Anker PowerCore 10,000 mAh battery is portable and ultra-compact, providing multiple charges for your smartphone and other gadgets. It comes in several color options and supports Anker's PowerIQ charging technology for fast and reliable speeds.
Apple AirTag$90 $99 Save $9
The Apple AirTag lets you easily keep track of your devices, pets, bags, and other items using the Find My app. It's easy to set up, and it works on all Apple devices such as iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
Tile Mate (2022)$20 $25 Save $5
Like the AirTag the Tile Mate is a useful accessory to keep track of your everyday things, be it keys or a backpack. It has up to 250ft of range and a loud ring that makes it easy to locate. It's built-in battery will last your 3 years after which you'll need to replace the tracker.
Apple AirPods Pro 2$229 $249 Save $20
The new Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) features a new touch control navigation on the stems, better audio drivers, improved noise-cancellation and transparency features, and more. The case comes with an Apple U1 chip, that lets users track down their AirPods Pro using the Find My network, and there’s also a set of speaker holes on the bottom to sound an alarm.
Sony Linkbuds S
The new Sony LinkBuds S comes with an up to 6 hours of battery life, and 20 hours with the charging case. It features ANC and Ambient Sound features, and it has a noticeable improvement in sound quality compared to other competitive wireless earbuds.