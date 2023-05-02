Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Quick Links

The month of May is here, and while it beckons the start of many tech events, it also brings around another important occasion; Mother's Day. So, if you want to take the opportunity and make your mother feel extra special, here are some of the best tech gifts you can buy for her!

Best Smartphones

iPhone 13 mini in Pink next to iPhone 13 in White

A new smartphone for your mother is one of the easiest yet one of the best gifts that you can purchase. And in 2023, the $699 iPhone 13 is a great option if you want to buy her an iPhone. Its pastel-themed colors, like Pink and Blue, or dark-hued options, like Midnight and Green, are all good-looking and exude an air of premium. Plus, the device has a wide assortment of accessories available on the market, which makes it easy to personalize!

But if your mother prefers using an Android device, we suggest getting her a Google Pixel 7 or a Samsung Galaxy S23+. The $599 Google Pixel 7 comes built with the goodness of well-developed smart features like voice dictation, Magic Eraser, and more. In comparison, the $999 Galaxy S23 Plus will be the perfect device to enjoy videos and social media, along with amazing battery endurance.

If you know your mother is open to new ideas, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is another option worth considering. Its folding form gives it a unique factor that's hard to match; it folds into a small package that's easy to put into a clutch or tiny purse.

Best Smartwatches

Galaxy Watch 5 in Sapphire

Smartwatches are another category of gadgets mothers will appreciate, especially if they spend all day on their feet — away from their phones — or participate in events like marathons. And the wellness features that these devices have added also make them great tools for managing general health.

If they already own an iPhone, the Apple Watch Series 8 and its new hardware, which focuses more on women's health, is the perfect gift. It's also available in attractive finishes like Gold or Silver Stainless Steel, which are easy to pair with countless outfits. Alternates to this will be the Galaxy Watch5 or the Pixel Watch if they're on the Android side of things.

But if you know your mother likes to stay away from a charger, the Amazfit GTR 4 is an option worth considering, it offers many of the features that the offer smartwatches offer, but with the promise of better battery life.

  • PBI Apple Watch Series 8 Midnight
    Apple Watch Series 8
    $359 $429 Save $70

    Apple Watch Series 8 takes the crown from Series 7, becoming the best wearable to buy and keeping track of your fitness levels and notifications. It promises all-day battery life and a new body temperature sensor to improve metric accuracy.

    $359 at Amazon $399 at Best Buy $399 at Adorama
  • Product Image of Sapphire Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
    Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
    $219 $280 Save $61

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 features iterative changes that improve the package sold previously. If you're looking for an affordable WearOS-based smartwatch, this is the best option to consider. It comes with improved battery life and faster-charging capabilities.

    $219 at Amazon $220 at Best Buy $220 at Samsung
  • Google Pixel Watch
    Google Pixel Watch

    The Google Pixel Watch is the first smartwatch from the software giant, and it's been in the works for multiple years. The watch is powered by Wear OS 3 and has Google Assistant, Fitbit health tracking features, and more. 

    $350 at Amazon $350 at Best Buy
  • Amazfit GTR 4
    Amazfit GTR 4

    The Amazfit GTR 4 smartwatch is an excellent deal for $199, and it comes with excellent health and activity tracking features, a long battery life, Amazon Alexa, and other common smartwatch features in an elegant package. 

    $199.99 at Amazon

If you're planning on buying an Apple Watch, you can also consider the Apple Watch SE 2 which offers a lot of the same features for a significantly lower price.

Best Tablets

LI OnePlus Pad vs Apple iPad Air - 1

If your mother is a power user of her smartphone, where not only do they tend to get a lot of work done on it but also enjoy catching up on TV shows or movies, a tablet can be a great addition to her setup.

The iPad is a ubiquitous choice that can easily swap between work and play with accessories that add a keyboard to it or the Apple Pencil, which improves the graphic designing and note taking experience. On the other hand, with its support for Samsung Dex, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 will be better if they like having a traditional windowed experience without the strings-attached experience many computers tend to deliver.

The OnePlus Pad is a new entry into the market, which has some ways to go in terms of software but offers a nice middle ground between the two devices listed above when it comes to specification and price. But if you want a tablet experience with Windows, the Surface Go 3 is a great convertible device to consider.

  • PBI iPad 10th Gen
    iPad 10th Generation
    $399 $449 Save $50

    The new 10th Generation iPad features a completely new design, a bigger 10.9-inch display, a faster 14 Bionic chipset, USB-C connectivity, 5G, and much more.

    $413 at Amazon $399 at Best Buy
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 in Silver
    Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
    $630 $700 Save $70

    The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a fantastic option for those looking for a new Android tablet. This tablet not only delivers an outstanding media experience, but also other features to help you create anything you want. It also works as a great computing device.

    $630 at Samsung $699 at Amazon $630 at Best Buy
  • PBI OnePlus Pad tablet
    OnePlus Pad

    The OnePlus Pad is the company's first tablet. It has a large 11.6-inch display, powered by the Dimensity 9000 chip with 12GB of RAM. It supports 67W fast wired charging, and it can last for days using the large 9510 mAh battery.

    $479 at OnePlus
  • PBI Surface Laptop Go 3
    Microsoft Surface Go 3
    $583 $629 Save $46

    The Surface Go 3 is described as the most portable Surface device, bringing a 2-in-1 convertible design that makes it perfect for day-to-day tasks. It is even optimized to work with touch input or interaction via a stylus.

    $583 at Amazon $614 at Best Buy

Best Laptop

MacBook in hand use Pocketnow
Source: Pocketnow Video

If the mobility offered by a tablet isn't the top priority, then buying a laptop is the next best action. And in 2023, the M1 MacBook Air is still one of the best devices you can buy. Its processor can easily handle workloads that involve spreadsheets, note taking, and even video or photo editing. If Windows is the preferred platform in your household, the Lenovo Yoga 7i, a 2-in-1 gadget, will be a great laptop for work. It has respectable battery life and great performance. Some models of this laptop even come with a stylus included in the box.

  • PBI M1 MacBook Air
    Apple MacBook Air
    $870 $1000 Save $130

    Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air is still one of Cupertino’s best laptops. It features an M1 chip, a 13.3-inch Retina Display, all-day battery life, and other great features.

    $900 at Amazon $1000 at Best Buy $870 at B&H
  • Lenovo Yoga 7i 14
    Lenovo Yoga 7i (2022)
    $777 $1000 Save $223

    The Lenovo Yoga 7i comes in three sizes: 14, 15.6, and 16 inches. Our chosen model is the 14-inch device, since it features a beautiful 2-in-1 form factor, a powerful Intel Evo chip, a long-lasting battery life, and a beautiful display. It’s stylish, portable, and offers all the power you need to get work done on the go or at home.

    $777 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy

Other Essentials

Lastly, here are some other products that we believe will make great gifts!

  • PBI Kindle PaperWhite
    Kindle Paperwhite

    The Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best eReaders on the market. It's a waterproof tablet, and it features a large 6.8-inch 300ppi glare-free display. It also features a USB-C port, making it easy to charge it with your existing accessories and cables.

    $140 at Amazon
  • PBI Amazon Echo Show 5
    Amazon Echo Show 5

    The Amazon Echo Show 5 comes with a 2MP camera, 5.5-inch display, and a single 1.7-inch speaker. It has a built-in camera shutter and microphone, and it can control smart home devices with Alexa. 

    $85 at Amazon
  • PBI Amazon Echo Show 15
    Amazon Echo Show 15

    Amazon Echo Show 15 is the Echo Show to have if you want a device that fits into the aesthetic of your home and can provide a lot of useful information easy to grasp with a glance.

    $250 at Amazon
  • Anker-Nano-3-PBI-1
    Anker Nano 3

    Anker 511 Nano 3 is the compact charger to pack into your backpack when heading on a trip. It offers 30W USB-C fast charging and even supports PPS. The charger is available in multiple colors for your iPhone too!

    $23 at Amazon
  • Anker PowerCore 10,000 mAh
    Anker PowerCore 10000

    The Anker PowerCore 10,000 mAh battery is portable and ultra-compact, providing multiple charges for your smartphone and other gadgets. It comes in several color options and supports Anker's PowerIQ charging technology for fast and reliable speeds. 

    $26 at Amazon
  • Product Image of Apple AirTag
    Apple AirTag
    $90 $99 Save $9

    The Apple AirTag lets you easily keep track of your devices, pets, bags, and other items using the Find My app. It's easy to set up, and it works on all Apple devices such as iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

    $29 at Amazon $90 at Amazon $29 at Best Buy $99 at Best Buy
  • Product Image of Tile Mate 2022
    Tile Mate (2022)
    $20 $25 Save $5

    Like the AirTag the Tile Mate is a useful accessory to keep track of your everyday things, be it keys or a backpack. It has up to 250ft of range and a loud ring that makes it easy to locate. It's built-in battery will last your 3 years after which you'll need to replace the tracker.

    $20 at Amazon $20 at Best Buy
  • Apple AirPods Pro 2 (2nd generation)
    Apple AirPods Pro 2
    $229 $249 Save $20

    The new Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) features a new touch control navigation on the stems, better audio drivers, improved noise-cancellation and transparency features, and more. The case comes with an Apple U1 chip, that lets users track down their AirPods Pro using the Find My network, and there’s also a set of speaker holes on the bottom to sound an alarm.

    $229 at Amazon $249 at Best Buy $249 at Adorama
  • Sony LinkBuds S
    Sony Linkbuds S

    The new Sony LinkBuds S comes with an up to 6 hours of battery life, and 20 hours with the charging case. It features ANC and Ambient Sound features, and it has a noticeable improvement in sound quality compared to other competitive wireless earbuds.

    $200 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy