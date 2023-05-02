The month of May is here, and while it beckons the start of many tech events, it also brings around another important occasion; Mother's Day. So, if you want to take the opportunity and make your mother feel extra special, here are some of the best tech gifts you can buy for her!

Best Smartphones

A new smartphone for your mother is one of the easiest yet one of the best gifts that you can purchase. And in 2023, the $699 iPhone 13 is a great option if you want to buy her an iPhone. Its pastel-themed colors, like Pink and Blue, or dark-hued options, like Midnight and Green, are all good-looking and exude an air of premium. Plus, the device has a wide assortment of accessories available on the market, which makes it easy to personalize!

But if your mother prefers using an Android device, we suggest getting her a Google Pixel 7 or a Samsung Galaxy S23+. The $599 Google Pixel 7 comes built with the goodness of well-developed smart features like voice dictation, Magic Eraser, and more. In comparison, the $999 Galaxy S23 Plus will be the perfect device to enjoy videos and social media, along with amazing battery endurance.

If you know your mother is open to new ideas, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is another option worth considering. Its folding form gives it a unique factor that's hard to match; it folds into a small package that's easy to put into a clutch or tiny purse.

Best Smartwatches

Smartwatches are another category of gadgets mothers will appreciate, especially if they spend all day on their feet — away from their phones — or participate in events like marathons. And the wellness features that these devices have added also make them great tools for managing general health.

If they already own an iPhone, the Apple Watch Series 8 and its new hardware, which focuses more on women's health, is the perfect gift. It's also available in attractive finishes like Gold or Silver Stainless Steel, which are easy to pair with countless outfits. Alternates to this will be the Galaxy Watch5 or the Pixel Watch if they're on the Android side of things.

But if you know your mother likes to stay away from a charger, the Amazfit GTR 4 is an option worth considering, it offers many of the features that the offer smartwatches offer, but with the promise of better battery life.

If you're planning on buying an Apple Watch, you can also consider the Apple Watch SE 2 which offers a lot of the same features for a significantly lower price.

Best Tablets

If your mother is a power user of her smartphone, where not only do they tend to get a lot of work done on it but also enjoy catching up on TV shows or movies, a tablet can be a great addition to her setup.

The iPad is a ubiquitous choice that can easily swap between work and play with accessories that add a keyboard to it or the Apple Pencil, which improves the graphic designing and note taking experience. On the other hand, with its support for Samsung Dex, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 will be better if they like having a traditional windowed experience without the strings-attached experience many computers tend to deliver.

The OnePlus Pad is a new entry into the market, which has some ways to go in terms of software but offers a nice middle ground between the two devices listed above when it comes to specification and price. But if you want a tablet experience with Windows, the Surface Go 3 is a great convertible device to consider.

Best Laptop

If the mobility offered by a tablet isn't the top priority, then buying a laptop is the next best action. And in 2023, the M1 MacBook Air is still one of the best devices you can buy. Its processor can easily handle workloads that involve spreadsheets, note taking, and even video or photo editing. If Windows is the preferred platform in your household, the Lenovo Yoga 7i, a 2-in-1 gadget, will be a great laptop for work. It has respectable battery life and great performance. Some models of this laptop even come with a stylus included in the box.

Apple MacBook Air $870 $1000 Save $130 Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air is still one of Cupertino’s best laptops. It features an M1 chip, a 13.3-inch Retina Display, all-day battery life, and other great features. $900 at Amazon $1000 at Best Buy $870 at B&H

Lenovo Yoga 7i (2022) $777 $1000 Save $223 The Lenovo Yoga 7i comes in three sizes: 14, 15.6, and 16 inches. Our chosen model is the 14-inch device, since it features a beautiful 2-in-1 form factor, a powerful Intel Evo chip, a long-lasting battery life, and a beautiful display. It’s stylish, portable, and offers all the power you need to get work done on the go or at home. $777 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy

Other Essentials

Lastly, here are some other products that we believe will make great gifts!