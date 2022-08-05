We compiled a list of the best-dedicated gaming smartphones that money can buy in 2022. We included the best REDMAGIC, Black Shark, Poco, and ROG smartphones.

Gaming phones are more popular than ever, and they pack the latest and most powerful chipsets that money can buy. Some gaming phones come with RGB lights on the back and dedicated fans, while others pack small displays to let gamers show off their other side. Most of these devices pack large displays, beefy batteries, and support fast charging technologies that can juice up in less than 45 minutes in most cases.

We compiled a list of the best-dedicated gaming smartphones that money can buy in 2022. We included the best REDMAGIC, Black Shark, Poco, and ROG smartphones.

We also have a list of the best Samsung smartphones, as well as the best OnePlus, and Google Pixel devices that you can buy in 2022.

Best dedicated gaming smartphones

Gaming smartphones stand out with their gamer-y looks, dedicated software, and hardware features, not to mention the RGB lights and dedicated fans. We created a small list of the best gaming smartphones that are widely available on the market.

nubia REDMAGIC 7S Pro

Source: Roland Udvarlaki, Pocketnow

The nubia REDMAGIC 7S Pro was unveiled not long ago, and we have already reviewed the latest gaming smartphone. It’s enormous, highly responsive, and extremely powerful. It’s powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, and it has 12/18GB of RAM and lots of storage to store your favourite games. It has RGB lights on the back, shoulder triggers on the side, a plethora of dedicated gaming features, and even a fan to help keep things cool.

It’s a relatively affordable gaming smartphone, and it even has an under-display selfie camera that doesn’t get in the way while playing your favourite titles. The phone also comes with a 65W fast charger, and you can top up the device in a little more than half an hour. The battery can also last a full day, or more, on a single charge, making it a solid choice for hardcore gamers.

nubia REDMAGIC 7S Pro The nubia REDMAGIC 7S Pro is an excellent smartphone, and one of the best and most affordable gaming devices in 2022. It features an enormous, responsive display with a high refresh rate, the latest and most powerful Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC, and insanely fast charging speeds. View at bit.ly View at Amazon

Black Shark 5 Pro

Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro

Source: Black Shark

The Black Shark 5 Pro is one of the most powerful gaming smartphones, and it’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset; and it has up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of NVMe and UFS 3.1 storage. It has a large 6.67-inch OLED display with a 144Hz display panel supporting 720Hz touch sampling rate. Like most gaming smartphones, it lacks any IP certification, but it has physical pop-up gaming triggers on the side, making it more enjoyable than the optical sensor ones on other competing handsets.

The device has a 108MP primary, 13MP ultrawide, and a 5MP telephoto camera, making it ideal for photography. The Black Shark 5 Pro also comes with a 4,650 mAh battery, which supports 120W fast wired charging. Black Shark claims that it can top up from 0 to full in just 15 minutes. The phone is relatively affordable, and it’s one of the best devices to consider if you take mobile gaming seriously.

Black Shark 5 Pro The Black Shark 5 Pro is affordable, powerful, and features physical shoulder trigger buttons for a more comfortable and enjoyable gameplay. It supports 120W fast charging, and it has a decent camera setup on the back. View at Amazon

ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro

Source: Pocketnow

The ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro is also powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, coupled with 512GB of storage and 18GB of RAM. The phone also features IPX4 water resistance, making it one of the rare gaming smartphones to feature any kind of protection against splashes of water. The device also packs a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate, and there are pressure-sensitive triggers on the side, and a 2-inch OLED panel on the back.

The ROG Phone 6 Pro has all of the gaming features, performance, and even a decent camera setup. It also has a beefy 6,000 mAh battery, and it supports 65W fast wired charging. ASUS promises a full charge to take roughly 40-42 minutes, which is impressive considering the large battery cell. However, it’s also one of the most expensive devices on the list, making it less appealing. The device costs around $1,100 (depending on region and currency).

ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro The ROG Phone 6 Pro offers everything gamers need. It has the latest and most powerful chipset, a high-resolution and responsive display, a screen on the back, a beefy battery, a decent camera setup, and fast wired charging. View at Amazon

Xiaomi Poco F4 GT

Source: Pocketnow

The POCO F4 GT is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with 8/12GB of RAM and 128/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It has a large 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate, making it a responsive and excellent smartphone for gamers. The device supports 120W fast wired charging and has a 4,700 mAh battery that can last you all day on a single charge.

One of the best things about the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT is the price. It costs only just €599, making it one of the cheapest and most affordable gaming devices on the market. If you can get your hands on a unit, you’ll be amazed by the performance and additional gaming features that let you get the most out of your gaming session and your favourite game.

POCO F4 GT POCO F4 GT is a great mid-range Android smartphone that offers high-end specs at an affordable price. The features include Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Android 12, LPDDR5 memory, UFS 3.1 storage, 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, and more. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below. View at amazon.de View at Amazon

Best smartphones for gaming

Technically speaking, most modern phones qualify as “gaming smartphones”, since they have adequate processing and graphical power to render games in the highest possible resolutions. Even though these devices don’t have specific gaming features and shoulder triggers, they’re perfect for long gaming sessions.

We decided to list three smartphone makers in this list, but any modern smartphone with a flagship chipset will do just fine, including the Google Pixel lineup, ASUS, OnePlus, OPPO, Xiaomi, Sony, Motorola, and many other OEMs.

Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra

Source: Pocketnow Video

The Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think about gaming smartphones, but they’re powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, and have 8/12GB of RAM and plenty of storage. All three devices in the entire lineup are excellent for playing graphics-intensive titles, but our primary picks are the Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra due to their larger sizes – making them more comfortable to hold, and more enjoyable due to the larger displays.

What’s more is that these three devices not only excel at gaming, but they’re also fantastic smartphones. They all take breathtaking photos, and are some of the best flagships on the market that you can buy today, and throughout 2022.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the most advanced smartphone in the Galaxy S lineup. It has a massive display, a flagship chipset, plenty of RAM and storage, and the beloved S Pen. If you’re looking for the ultimate and best smartphone experience, you can’t go wrong with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. View at Samsung View at Verizon View at Amazon

Other awesome Galaxy flagships to consider

iPhone 13 Pro Max

Source: Pocketnow Video

The iPhone 13 lineup also deserves some credit, as Apple is known to have some of the best and most powerful smartphones on the market. While the iPhones don’t have any specific gaming-related features, iOS is one of the best platforms for mobile game developers. iOS features an advanced gaming engine, making it an excellent choice for gamers.

We wanted to highlight the iPhone 13 Pro Max, as it provides excellent battery life, camera capabilities, and unmatched performance when it comes to multitasking and rending graphics-intensive games. They heat up quite a bit over a long gaming session, but due to the excellent optimization by Apple, it doesn’t throttle even after playing your favouite game for multiple hours at a time.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max If you're looking for an even bigger display than the standard iPhone 13 and 13 Pro, the 13 Pro Max has everything you're looking for, and it can even last longer thanks to the larger battery. View at Amazon View at Best Buy

Other awesome iPhones to consider

Apple iPhone 13 Mini The iPhone 13 mini is a smaller version of the standard iPhone 13. It comes with the same powerful chipset, excellent dual camera on the back, and it has a much improved battery life over the iPhone 12 mini. View at Amazon View at Best Buy

Apple iPhone 13 The iPhone 13 is the default smartphone from Apple for 2021. If you're looking for an experience that remains fast and fluid over years to come and not lacking on any hardware front, this is the device to get. View at Amazon View at Best Buy

Apple iPhone 13 Pro If you're looking for a device that ticks all the boxes and has an excellent battery life, high-refresh-rate display, and it can capture breathtaking photos, this is the best iPhone that money can buy. View at Amazon View at Best Buy

OnePlus 10T

Source: OnePlus

The OnePlus 10T was recently unveiled, and it aims to be one of the best Android smartphones at an affordable price tag. It’s powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, 8/16GB of RAM, and plenty of storage to download multiple graphics-intensive games. It has a large 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with 120Hz, and up to 1,000 Hz touch sampling rate – making it excellent and responsive for playing games on the go.

Sadly, the OnePlus 10T lacks wireless charging, but it supports the new 150W fast charging technology, which promises a full charge in just 20 minutes. It also has an excellent camera setup, which we’ll show you more about in our review.