The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is already available for pre-order at Samsung.com. This powerful device comes packed with a 4,400mAh battery capacity that’s divided into two physical batteries inside the device to help it feel balanced in the hand. It doesn’t feature the fastest charging speeds in the market, as it will top out at 25W when charging through a cable, and it supports wireless charging of up to 10W.

There are several wireless chargers in the market, and we’ve selected some of the best options for those looking to get their hands on one. These will be very convenient when working at a desk since you can place your phone on the wireless charger and forget about having to connect or disconnect your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3 after every use. Plus, these wireless chargers will also make your workspace look more sophisticated and cool.

Samsung 15W Fast Charge 2.0 Samsung’s official choice This is one of the best options to charge your device, as it comes directly from Samsung. It delivers 15W Fast Charge 2.0, and you can get it in two different color options. Plus, it will work with other wireless charging devices. View at Amazon

Samsung Electronics Wireless Charger Trio To charge 3 devices Samsung’s option for those who want to charge more devices at the same time. It will charge up to three different devices, which means you can charge your new Galaxy Z Fold 3, your earphones, watches, and more. View at Amazon

Samsung Wireless Charger Fast Charge Pad DUO Charge two devices at once If you don’t need three charging spaces, you can also consider this option that can charge two devices at the same time. You can also get it in Black or White. View at Amazon

Amazon Basics Wireless Charging Pad Amazon’s option Amazon has always given us great alternatives to many products on the market, and this is no exception. The Dual 10W Pad will easily charge your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and any other device you may want to charge. View at Amazon

Anker PowerWave Stand Great option for less This option is more affordable than the Samsung Charger stand, and will give enough juice to charge your new Galaxy Z Fold 3, as it delivers 10W high-speed charting. View at Amazon

Spigen Wireless Charger Universal compatibility Spigen is a well-known brand in the smartphone world. It offers a 15W convertible Wireless charging stand that can also turn into a charging pad for your new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. View at Amazon

mophie Wireless 15W Charging Pad Small and Powerful If you want a small wireless charger that will get the job done without taking up too much space on your desk, this may be your best choice, as it will also deliver 15W wireless charging speeds. View at Amazon

Anker PowerWave Alloy Pad Premium design The Anker 15W Max Wireless Charger PowerWave Alloy Pad will give enough power to charge any device capable of wireless charging. Its aluminum base will help dissipate heat, so you won’t have to worry about it overheating. View at Amazon

Yootech Wireless Charger The affordable option The Yootech Wireless Charger is the most affordable option in this list as it's up for grabs at just $12.50, and will deliver 10W wireless charging to keep your device going all day. View at Amazon

If you’re planning to buy a new wireless charger, we have to recommend Samsung’s options, as they’re the ones designed to work best with your new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and any other Samsung device. This includes the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the latest Galaxy Watch 4, and the Galaxy Buds 2. Remember Samsung has more wireless charging options to choose from, so you can also browse through these options to find one that fits your budget and your taste.

However, If you would rather go for a third-party solution, we must suggest the Spigen Wireless Charger for its 15W charging speeds. Plus, it adds the convenience of changing the position of the charging area to make it a stand or a pad, depending on your needs. Anker’s PowerWave Alloy Pad is another great option that features a non-slip design that will help your device to stay in place, even without a protective case. And the Mophie Wireless 15W Charging Pad is another option to consider if you have a crowded desk and need to fit your charger into tight spots.