The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are two amazing devices that feature a foldable display, water resistance, and other great features. However, we have seen that several Android OEMs have decided to follow Apple’s eco-friendly example, which means that we don’t get a power adapter in the box of Samsung’s latest devices. This can be somewhat convenient, as you can choose among tons of options in the market.

We have already selected several great accessories for your new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, including cases and power adapters, to mention a few. But we have also taken the time to search for some of the best USB cables for your new device. If you are like me, someone who thinks that wired charging is faster and somewhat more convenient when you want to get your devices charged ASAP. We have included several options from some of the best accessory brands in the market for you to choose from, so check them out and see if you find something you fancy.

Native Union Belt Cable USB-C to USB-A Ultra-Strong A great option to consider if you have a power adapter with a USB-A output, since it is compatible with almost any device you can think of, and it will last for a while, thanks to its reinforced structure. View at Amazon

Belkin Braided USB-C Cable One of the best Belkin is a well-known brand in the accessory world, so you can rest assured that this option will do an outstanding job with your new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and any other device with a USB-C port. View at Amazon

Anker Type C Charger Premium Nylon USB Cable Two are better than one Anker is another well-known accessory brand, and this option will get you two cables with Fast Charge support for the price of one of the more expensive options. View at Amazon

Belkin 100-Watt 3.1 USB-C to USB-C Charging Cable The ultimate USB connection We had already mentioned that Belkin is a well-known accessory brand, but this may be one of the best charging cables you can get for your new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, as it will give you up to 10Gbps data transfer rates and 100-Watt fast charge support. View at Amazon

Belkin USB-C to USB-C Cable Belkin’s affordable option This cable will also work great with your new Galaxy Z Fold 3, as it supports Fast Charge and Power Delivery, but you won’t have to break the bank, as it’s one of the most affordable options on the list. View at Amazon

AINOPE 100W/5A 2-Pack USB C to USB C Cable The budget-friendly option You get two 6.6ft USB-C to USB-C nylon braided cables with super-fast charging support, and it will also be able to charge your most demanding laptops and other great Android devices. View at Amazon

Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip come with a data cable and an ejection pin in the box, but the data cable you get is a USB-C to USB-C, so you may also want to look for a USB-C to USB-A cable, considering that your current charging block. You must also remember that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 supports up to 25W charging speeds via cable, so some of these options will also be helpful to keep your other devices charged with the correct connector.

Now, I’d try to keep the charging cable that comes with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, but if it were my money, and I’d have to get another cable to charge my device, I would definitely go for Belkin’s options or Anker if I just want a cable to get my phone with enough juice to get me through the day. Remember that you should also consider getting your hands on a new wireless charger and a new case to keep your phone safe.