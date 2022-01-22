Best Stylish Cases for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is one of the best devices to have arrived out in 2021 and featured several refinements gaining it our recommendation and award as the best of the best. So, if you've recently bought a Galaxy Z Fold 3 or are planning on buying one soon, here are some of our stylish case recommendations that will ensure your device looks great and is protected.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 The Galaxy Z Fold 3 features an exciting set of features with an under-display camera, Snapdragon 888 Chipset, S Pen, and a first for foldables IPX8 rating. If you've been itching to try out a folding phone, this device is one to consider buying.

We also recommend you check out our compilation of the best case options that you should consider. But if you're looking for more specific styles, we also have a collection of Rugged Cases and Kickstand Cases for Galaxy Z Fold 3. Check the respective guides out by clicking (or tapping) on the underlined text.

Best Cases for Galaxy Z Fold 3

i-Blason Cosmo Stylish & Protective The i-Blason Cosmo features two parts, one with a built-in screen protector, while the other has a stylish back and TPU bumper to protect your phone from falls and bumps. It has a 10ft drop protection rating and is available in two other color variants. SaharaCase Marble Series Bling The SaharaCase Marble Series will protect your Galaxy Z Fold 3 against falls while ensuring it looks upscale due to its elegant design. The accessory also has easy access to ports, and its open button design helps increase usability. Samsung Aramid Cover Thin & Light Samsung's Aramid Cover adds protection to your Z Fold 3 without affecting the overall feel of the device. Its low-profile design keeps your foldable from looking bulky, while the carbon fiber-like look ensures your Z Fold 3 looks stunning. Spigen Air Skin Minimalistic The Spigen Air Skin is a stylish case to have for the minimalist in you. It has a low-profile similar to the Aramid Case but features a plain black back. It's also available in Green. The form-fitted nature of the accessory will make sure your Z Fold 3 doesn't feel too bulky with the case on it. UAG Civilian Rugged & Stylish The UAG Civilian is a rugged case that features a stylish element to it due to the angular pattern on its back. It's a simple plain black case that will feel great in your hand while ensuring protection from severe falls. The OEM also claims the accessory remains compatible with wireless chargers. Samsung Silicone Cover Soft & Simple Samsung's Silicone Cover for Z Fold 3 is the accessory to get if you need a soft protective case that doesn't make your phone feel overly bulky. It's available in three colors, Black, Green, and White (like the Z Fold 3), and can be color coordinated to give your phone a seamless look with increased protection. SaharaCase Hard Shell Silicone Case Poppy Colors The SaharaCase Hard Shell Silicone Case features a structure that has tough polycarbonate covered with silicone that not only minimizes bulk but provides protection against bumps and falls. It is available in three colors -- Black, Red, and Rose Gold. SaharaCase Leather Folio Wallet Case Vegan Leather The Leather Folio from SaharaCase uses vegan leather in its construction and features a form-fitting design that is easy to hold and provides adequate protection. The leather folio part of this case is magnetic for easy attachment and detachment from the TPU housing of the phone. DEMCERT PU Leather Folio Inbuilt Stand The DEMCERT PU Leather Folio features a TPU frame and a polycarbonate back, connected to which is a leather folio. All of this comes together to protect your Galaxy Z Fold 3. The accessory is available in eight variants and even features a nifty S-Pen holder. Samsung Leather Cover Basic Luxury The Samsung Leather Cover is an accessory to consider if you need a case that feels soft in hand and maintains a hint of luxury. The official leather case is available in three colors, Black, Green, and Brown, and arrives in a two-piece configuration. Leather Flip Stand Cover Leather & Kickstand The Samsung Leather Flip Stand protects your Galaxy Z Fold 3 from harm with a flip cover design and its wraparound casing. Also, when you want to view content or get into a video call, the strap on the back will allow you to prop up the device at a convenient angle.

Which stylish case should you buy for Galaxy Z Fold 3?

Now, if you've gone through the entire collection and still haven't come to a decision, here are some of our thoughts to help you make a decision.

If you're looking for a case that feels great in your hand and doesn't compromise much in terms of feeling premium, we feel the official Samsung Leather Cover is your best bet. You can switch to the folio-styled accessory if you wish to get something more from your case. The DEMCERT is the perfect alternative if you're looking to save some money.

Now, if you're looking for more robust protection without making your device look like a chunky mess, the UAG Civilian is another great option. But in case you want to see more rugged options make sure to check out our dedicated guide.

It's a bumper that Samsung no longer bundles accessories with their premier folding phone, as their Galaxy Buds 2 -- released alongside Z Fold 3 and one of the best earbuds on the market -- would have made a pretty good pairing with this device.

Hey, if you own a pair of Galaxy Buds 2, we also have an article that lists the best case options for it! Check it out by tapping on the underlined text.

Nevertheless, what do you think of this Z Fold 3 collection? If you have any other recommendations for us to look at, let us know with your comments below.