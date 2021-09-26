The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is indeed stronger and tougher than its predecessor, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t require some help to withstand an occasional drop, an accident here and there, and above all, the test of time. Indeed, you can carry your device in a typical silicone or leather case that will keep your phone safe in normal conditions. But we know some users out there live to the limit. These cases are for those who practice insane sports or those who want extra protection for their devices. We have selected some of the best rugged cases on the market that will keep your new foldable device safe under extreme situations.

Spigen Slim Armor Pro The best Alternative The Spigen Slim Armor Pro takes the first spot as we can’t say that there are many (if any) real rugged cases for your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. But the Spigen Slim Armor Pro features dual layers with foam technology that will provide an extra layer of shock resistance, as well as Air Cushion Technology to keep your phone safe. View at Amazon

Grip for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G To keep your phone in your hand The Incipio Grip case for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will give you a better gripping texture to keep your phone from slipping out of your hand. It comes in three different color options, and features impact struts to absorb shocks, a raised-edge bezel to keep your display free from scratches, and antimicrobial technology. View at Incipio

Civilian Series Galaxy Z Fold3 5G 2021 Case Tough Looks This one definitely has the tough look you want in a rugged case. It will keep your device safe, as it features an impact-resistant exoskeleton, hex cushioning & shock absorbing panels. Unfortunately, it doesn’t provide hinge support, but still manages to meet military drop-test standards. View at UAG

VRS Design QuickStand Pro The most affordable The VRS Design QuickStand Pro also looks tough, but it will also allow you to enjoy your favorite content, thanks to its built-in kickstand. It’s bulky but not that bad, but unfortunately, it doesn’t handle wireless charging that well, but it will surely keep your device safe from falls. View at Amazon

We could have added more cases to this selection, but none of them would exactly fall into the category of rugged cases. Still, these are some decent options for you to consider. Remember, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3’s design isn’t that common in the market, which means we will have to wait a bit longer to see more case makers get their options right.

In the meantime, we recommend you go for the Spigen Slim Armor Pro, as it’s without a doubt the best option for those who push the limit. This case will protect your new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 since it features edge protection technology to protect even the hinge of your device. Plus, it will also provide easy access to the device’s buttons and peace of mind.

If it were my money, I would go for the Urban Armor Gear Civilian Series Galaxy Z Fold3 5G 2021 Case in Black, as it comes in three different color variants. I love the looks and the traction grip that will keep the phone safe in my hand and on top of most surfaces. Plus, it meets military drop-test standards, providing increased shock protection, and it will allow you to charge your device wirelessly.