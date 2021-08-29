Samsung’s latest foldables are just about to hit the stores. The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will officially launch on Friday, 27th August, meaning you can still preorder yours and get extra benefits. For example, you’ll also get instant Samsung Credit to use towards accessories, increasing your phone’s storage space, and more. Plus, you can also use it to get your hands on a new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

Another accessory you must consider getting is a case for your Galaxy Fold 3. Indeed, it may be stronger than its predecessor, but a little extra protection won’t hurt. Again, there are several cases to choose from, but you may want to consider getting one with a built-in kickstand, as these will allow you to place your phone on top of any flat surface without having to hold it in your hands. So, we have selected some of the best kickstand cases in the market to help you choose the best option for your new device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Leather Flip Stand Cover Samsung’s kickstand option Samsung’s official kickstand case is made of high-quality leather that will protect your phone while still managing to make it look awesome, and its strap will also help you keep your phone in your hands. View at Samsung

Spigen Neo Hybrid S Designed for Galaxy Z Fold 3 Lightweight and slim The Spigen Neo Hybrid S for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold features an integrated kickstand for convenient hands-free viewing, plus its open button design doesn’t get in the way of your fingers and the buttons for original click response. View at Amazon

VRS Design QuickStand Pro for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Tough protection The VRS Design QuickStand Pro isn’t just for appearance. This rugged case will keep your phone protected against scratches thanks to its raised lips, and it’s also designed to work with most wireless chargers so you don’t need to be taking your phone out of the case to charge it. View at Amazon

TingYR Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Cover Affordable option The TingYR Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Cover comes in six different color options for you to choose from. In addition, it features a mirror and a clear view design that will provide all-around protection for your new foldable phone. View at Amazon

YukeTop Cover for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Case ultra-thin and luxurious This option gives you five different color variants, and is made out of hard polycarbonate that includes cushioning to help your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 withstand drops, bumps, and anything you may want to throw at it. View at Amazon

DOOTOO for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Case Luxury Hard PC Shockproof Armor Shockproof Armor The DOOTOO Case Luxury Hard PC Shockproof Armor with Ring Holder will let you choose between four different color options. It’s made with premium polycarbonate material to provide excellent drop and scratch protection as an excellent textured feeling in the hand. View at Amazon

We hope you found this selection of kickstand cases for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 helpful. However, if you’re still not sure which option to go for, we can start by recommending Samsung’s official solution. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Leather Flip Stand Cover was created explicitly by Samsung for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, meaning that it will do a great job keeping your new device safe from scratches and possible accidents.

However, if it were my money, I’d go for the Spigen Neo Hybrid S design for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 case since it features a minimalistic and elegant design. The DOOTOO for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Case Luxury Hard PC Shockproof Armor will also make an excellent choice if you want rugged protection. Plus, the case’s kickstand is also a ring holder that will help to keep your foldable phone in place while in your hand.

We have also created selections with some of the best accessories for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, band replacements for the Galaxy Watch 4, and more. So you may want to check those out, and remember, these listings will be updated as more options become available. So don’t forget to stop by occasionally.