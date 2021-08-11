Announced at the Samsung Unpacked event on August 11th, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the cheapest Samsung’s premier foldable has ever been. As rumored, it comes in at a twenty percent lower price tag, meaning it now costs $1,799.99 instead of the $1,999 the Galaxy Z Fold 2 charged. The foldable is now available for pre-order on the official Samsung website and will be in stores from August 27th. So in case you’re planning on getting your hands on one early, here are some of the best deals available for the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Pre-order Bonuses

Coming straight from Samsung, if you order the Galaxy Z Fold 3 during the window between August 11th and August 26th, 2021, you’ll receive $200 worth of Samsung Credit.

The amount received can be put towards accessories, products, or special bundles on the official Samsung website or Shop Samsung application. According to the OEM, the list of products includes Samsung TVs, Tab S7 FE, the newly announced Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Buds 2, and other accessories.

At $149.99, the earbuds will effectively be free, bundle this with a fast charger, and you’ll be good to go since Samsung no longer includes an adapter or earphones in the box. So if you do decide to get the all-new earbuds, which are one of the best options available on the market, make sure to check out our compilation of the best case options.

Pre-ordering the foldable will also get you a discount on the monthly cost for Samsung Care+ and a free first year of service. For those unaware, the Care+ program grants accidental damage protection for your device and 24/7 dedicated support.

Trade-in Offers for Galaxy Z Fold 3

In addition to the pre-order bonuses, Samsung will also allow interested customers buying from its website to trade-in up to four devices (including phones, tablets, and smartwatches) to earn a maximum of $800 in credit towards the Galaxy Z Fold 3. You can also finance the remaining amount with payments, as low as $28 per month for 36 months.

Carrier Deals

For those interested in Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals from their carriers, the information below is for you.

AT&T

The offers listed are applicable for both new and existing customers:

You can buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and receive up to $1,000 off, with trade-ins when purchasing a qualifying installment plan and an eligible unlimited plan.

Business customers can get discounts of up to $650 on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with eligible 2-year contracts.

This article will be updated as we receive more information from other carriers or resellers.

