The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are already available for purchase. These amazing smartphones come packed with lots of new features and upgrades when compared to their predecessors. The larger Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with a massive 7.6-inch display, IPX8 water resistance, and more. Unfortunately, it doesn’t include a power adapter in the box, which means you’ll have to use your current charger to juice this new beast. However, you can also choose to get a new charger for your new foldable device. We’ve selected some of the best options available in the market for you to check out.

Looking for a power adapter for your new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or your Galaxy Z Flip 3 can be a pain, considering there are many options to choose from. So we’ve decided to make a list of some of the best ones. You’ll find options from Samsung, Anker, and more, so you can save some time and maybe even some money when getting the new charger for your new Samsung foldable or for any other device.

45W USB-C Fast Charging Wall Charger The best Charger for your Samsung devices The 45W USB-C Fast Charging Wall Charger is, without a doubt, the best wired charging alternative for your new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and any other Samsung Galaxy device you may get. View at Samsung

Wireless Charger Convertible Great Samsung wireless charger A convertible wireless charger that's been created to work with your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and other Galaxy devices. It'll charge your device at a maximum of 9W of power. View at Samsung

Wireless Charger Trio Charge more devices simultaneously A convertible wireless charger that's been created to work with your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and other Galaxy devices. It'll charge your device at a maximum of 9W of power. View at Samsung

Spigen Wireless Charger Convertible wireless charging A great alternative for those looking to get wireless charging for their new Galaxy Z Fold 3. Plus, it'll be able to change from a stand to a pad whenever you need to accommodate to your needs. View at Amazon

Anker 60W Power Delivery Fast Charger Anker's fast charging solution Anker's 60W PD Charger will power almost anything you throw at it, even laptops, so your new Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip will be charged without a problem. View at Amazon

Samsung 25W USB-C Super-Fast Charging Wall Charger Just the right amount of Fast Charging The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 supports up to 25W charging speeds, so basically, you don't need to get a more powerful charger. It's one of Samsung's most affordable options, so you have to take that into consideration. View at Amazon

QuickVoltage 25W Wall Charger Budget-friendly solution This is one of the most affordable options for anyone looking for a new Fast Charging power adapter. It will deliver 25W, which is exactly what your new device needs. View at Amazon

Anker 48W 2-Port PIQ 3.0 Fast Charger Adapter To charge on the go If you need to get a power adapter to carry around with you in the car, this is one of the best options. It will give you 48W and two ports so you can charge two devices at the same time. View at Amazon

If you’re still not sure as to what the best option is for you, we suggest you go for any of Samsung’s official options, as these are designed to work with your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. If it was my money, I’d go for the basic 25 W option, as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is designed to support up to 25W, meaning you don’t need the extra power. If you’re looking for more wireless charging options, we’ve also got you covered with a list of the best wireless chargers for your new Galaxy Z Fold 3.

We hope you find this list useful when grabbing a new power adapter for your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3. Just remember you should also consider getting some protection for your new devices. Indeed, they are stronger than before, and they now feature water protection, but that doesn’t mean these new foldables will handle falls without taking some damage. We’ll also make a list to help you get some of the best protection for your Galaxy Z Fold 3, so stay tuned.