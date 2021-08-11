Announced at Samsung Unpacked on August 11th, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the cheapest a foldable from Samsung has ever been. The Korean OEM has introduced a drastic reduction in cost as the smartphone now costs $999, almost $450 less than the launch price of its predecessor. Interested buyers can now pick it up via pre-order on the official Samsung website and it will be in stores from August 27th. But in case you’re on the lookout for some offers before making your purchase decision, here are some of the best deals available for the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Pre-order Bonuses

Beginning with offers coming straight from Samsung, if you order the Galaxy Z Flip 3 during the pre-order window between August 11th and August 26th 2021, you’ll receive $150 worth of Samsung Credit.

You can put this amount towards accessories, products, or special bundles on the Shop Samsung application or official Samsung website. According to the OEM, the list of products includes TVs, the latest Tab S7 FE, and even the newly announced Galaxy Watch 4, and many other accessories.

The $150 credit will help reduce the Galaxy Watch 4’s buying price to just $100 and $200 for the traditional timepiece-like Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. So if you do decide to get either of the two, make sure to read our compilation of the best band options available. Also, if you’d like to see how it compares against the Apple Watch Series 6, we have you covered there.

Another offer made available is if you pre-order the foldable, you’ll receive a discount on the monthly cost for Samsung Care+ and a free first year of service. For those unaware, the Care+ program grants consumers protection against accidental damage and 24/7 dedicated support.

Trade-in Offers for Galaxy Z Flip 3

In addition to the pre-order bonuses, Samsung also allows interested first-time customers buying from the official website to trade-in up to four devices (including phones, tablets, and smartwatches) to earn up to $650 in credit towards the Galaxy Z Flip 3. You can then finance the remaining amount with payments as low as $13 per month for 36 months.

Carrier Deals

If you’re interested in Galaxy Z Flip 3 deals from carriers, the information below will be helpful.

AT&T

The offers listed are available for new and existing customers:

You can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 free of cost, with trade-ins if buying on a qualifying installment plan and an eligible unlimited plan.

Business customers can receive discounts up to $600 on Galaxy Z Flip 3 with eligible two-year contracts.

This article will be updated as we receive additional information from different carriers or resellers.

