The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 remains one of the best foldable phones currently available. With its similar design to the Z Flip 4, IPX8 water resistance, 6.7-inch foldable AMOLED display, Snapdragon 888 processor, and dual 12-MP cameras, the Z Flip 3 can still hold its own against flagship smartphones on the market today.

Moreover, if you're considering upgrading to the new Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5 smartphones later this year, it's worth keeping the Z Flip 3 as it continues to provide excellent value. However, considering the Z Flip 3 features a delicate folding glass construction, you'll want to ensure your smartphone remains protected. The best way to safeguard your device is to use a protective case with it, and in this article, we've compiled a list of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases currently available.