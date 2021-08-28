The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a stunning new foldable with a clamshell design. It features a larger 1.9 inch external display, a 6.7 inch FHD foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel capable of 120Hz refresh rates, and more. It’s priced at $999.99, which makes it the most affordable option when compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Samsung claims both the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 are stronger and more durable than their predecessors, which explains Samsung’s decision to include a year of Samsung Care Plus for free when you reserve yours. However, that doesn’t mean your device will be able to survive a drop or that it will look amazing with a couple of scratches.

This is why we’ve decided to search the web to find you some of the best cases for your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. There’s something for everyone, as we’ve included first-party options, as well as other options that will also do a great job keeping your device safe.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Silicone Cover with Strap Keep it strapped to your hand The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Silicone Cover with Strap will help you hold your device and avoid accidental drops, and in case it does fall, its silicone body will protect your device from bumps and scratches. View at Samsung

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Silicone Cover with Ring Safety Ring The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Silicone Cover with Ring will also give you great protection against bumps and scratches, as well as keeping your device in your hand as it holds on to one of your fingers thanks to its metal ring. View at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Leather Cover Official Leather Cover The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Leather Cover is made with real calf leather that will keep your new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 safe without having to add extra bulk, and it will also make your device look even better in any of its three color options. View at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Aramid Cover Slim protection from Samsung The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Aramid Cover has been designed with a slim form factor that will help to keep your device feeling thin while giving you improved grip and protection against possible accidents. View at Samsung

VRS Design QuickStand Active Built like a tank The VRS Design QuickStand Active will definitely add some bulk to your new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, but it will also provide major protection for your foldable phone. Plus, it features a kickstand that will allow you to place your device in a vertical position. View at Amazon

Foluu for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Case Budget option This is the most affordable option in this selection, but that doesn’t mean it won't give you amazing protection. It features PU leather and a hard PC shell in an ultra-thin design that will also make your phone look and feel better. View at Amazon

Spigen Air Skin Ultra-light The Spigen Air Skin Designed for Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Case is available in two colors, Black and Crystal Clear, in case you want to show off the color and design of your new foldable device. Plus, its polycarbonate-made body will provide great protection without the added bulk. View at Amazon

Incipio Grip for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 For added Grip Incipio is a well-known brand in the case market, meaning you can rest assured the Grip for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 case will protect your foldable phone, as it includes a lifetime guarantee. View at Incipio

Ringke Slim Case Slim Fit The Ringke Slim Case is made of premium polycarbonate, and features a non-slip design that will provide a slim fit and heavy-duty shockproof protection for your new device. It comes in three different color variants for you to choose from. View at Amazon

UAG Civilian Series Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 2021 Case With HyperCush The UAG Civilian Series Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 2021 Case features the UAG’s HyperCush technology to disperse the shock created when your phone impacts another surface. It also features traction grip, hinge protection, and more. View at AUG

Spigen Tough Armor Tough and Elegant Usually, tough cases are bulky and don’t look as good on your devices, but the Spigen Tough Armor will provide touch protection with its combination of TPU and polycarbonate construction that also offer a rather minimalistic design. View at Amazon

Indeed, there are lots of options to choose from, and we will keep on adding them as they hit the market. In the meantime, we have to recommend you start checking out Samsung’s options. Remember these cases have been specifically designed to give your new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 the best protection possible. My first choice would be the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Leather Cover since it will keep your device safe from regular accidents, and it will also have it looking awesome.

Suppose you’re more interested in third-party options? Well, in that case, you should consider grabbing one of the products offered by well-known brands such as Spigen and Incipio. If it were my money, I’d most likely go for the Spigen Tough Armor that will look stunning on your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 or your Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Remember we will be adding more products to our selection of best accessories for your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3, which include rugged cases, kickstand cases, and more for you to choose from.