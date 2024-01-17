Samsung introduced the brand-new Galaxy S24 series on January 17, 2024, consisting of the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra flagship devices. The new premium smartphones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chips, and come in several new and tweaked color hues and variants to give the new devices a fresh new coat of paint.

In this guide, we’ll take a closer look at all of the new colors, including the ones that are exclusively available on Samsung’s website. We’ll explain which color you should get and why. If you haven’t decided about any of the new devices, or perhaps you want to learn more about them, we recommend you check our guides for the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Which Galaxy Color Should You Get?

The new Samsung Galaxy S24 series is the most colorful lineup yet in Samsung’s arsenal. The new Galaxy S24 series are available in a total of 14 colors. Most of these colors are available at retailers, including Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow. The remaining three colors are exclusive to Samsung, and they’re only available from Samsung’s website. These colors include Jade Green, Sandstone Orange, and Sapphire Blue.

Picking the right color could be a difficult and challenging task, especially as all of these old and new hues are better than the others. Choosing the perfect colors can be tiresome, but we recommend you pick something that expresses your unique self and shows your authentic side. Whether that’s Onyx Black, Sandstone Orange, or perhaps the Jade Green or Sapphire Blue colors, we recommend choosing one that resonates with you the most.

Things don’t always have to match perfectly, but if that’s your primary goal, choose a color that compliments your wardrobe, and the style you wear often. Don’t forget, you can’t go wrong with any of these options, and you can always apply a skin, or pick up one of the best cases for your Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, or Galaxy S4 Ultra smartphones using our guides.

Best Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ Colors

Onyx Black

The Onyx Black color from Samsung has been around for several years with minor tweaks to the hue and contrast, and this year, it’s a bit lighter. The Onyx Black color was rebranded from Phantom Black, but it remains an elegant, strong, bold, and perfect fit for the Galaxy S24 series. It goes with all outfits, and while it's a more muted option, unlike the other colors, it’s a safe bet and is guaranteed to make your phone look professional and great in all conditions. It also complements most cases, whatever the color, style, or design.

Marble Gray

The new Marble Gray provides more of a light graphite gray color, offering beautiful and elegant looks for the Galaxy S24. It’s ideal for those looking for a more toned-down yet sleek look that’ll go well with most cases and even skins. Choose this if you’re not a fan of dark black colors and want something that’d stand out more.

Cobalt Violet

The Cobalt Violet will offer similar looks to the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s Titanium Violet shade, and if you’re looking for matching looks for the smaller flagship, this is an excellent color. The Cobalt Violet offers the perfect dark and bright hues in different lighting conditions, providing a more premium feel. This color will go better with transparent and darker cases, but the sides will have a glossy finish, making it great to show off the color more easily.

Amber Yellow

The Amber Yellow for the Galaxy S24 looks like fine jewelry, providing a more elegant and polished look. If you’re a fan of this shade of gold-ish yellow, you’re in luck. It’ll go well with most phone cases, regardless of whether they have transparent, colorful, or pale colors. The yellow accent will always show through, offering an enhanced look that looks stunning from all angles.

Best Galaxy S24 Ultra Colors

Titanium Black

The Titanium Black offers an elegant and titanium finish, providing a beautiful and bold new look for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. If you’re fan of toned-down, dark colors, this Black color will suit you perfectly. It’s not too dark, and it’s to too bright, making it look gorgeous on all cases regardless of their color.

Titanium Gray

The Titanium Gray is much brighter, and it has a silver-ish look with a hint of brown. It looks more like a jewlery, and it’s stunning in all angles. The Titanium Gray symbolizes wisdom and dignity, and it’s an excellent color for those looking for a classic and timeless design that goes well with all clothing and styles.

Titanium Violet

The Titanium Violet looks gorgeous on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and it offers a beautiful tone for the large smartphone. If you want to show off your ambitious, creative and a bit of your mysterious side, the Titanium Violet is an excellent option that’ll certainly attract attention. This color will go well with transparent cases.

Titanium Yellow

If you’re a fan of gold accents, the new Titanium Yellow will provide a great balance. It looks a little more yellow than gold. The color suggests generosity, compassion, and power, making it an ideal choice for those looking to stand out with the newest color in the series that looks stunning. It’ll go well with most clear, and dark cases, and the yellow-ish accent will show through, potentially improving the looks of the device, while protecting it from scratches and shock damage.

Best Samsung Exclusive Colors for Galaxy S24 Series

Jade Green

The Jade Green is available for Galaxy S24, and Galaxy S24+. It's a light shade of green color, offering a beautiful pale hue for those who love nature and want something relaxing and calming. If you like new beginnings and something that looks comforting, the new Jade Green might be something you want to consider.

Sapphire Blue

The new Sapphire Blue color is available for Galaxy S24, and Galaxy S24+. It's reminiscent of the Sky Blue color that was offered for the Galaxy S24 Ultra in 2023. It looks playful and relaxing, yet elegant at the same time. If you’re tired of the usual white and black shades, perhaps this Icy Blue will offer bold new looks to stand out.

Sandstone Orange

The Sandstone Orange is available for Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+. Instead of bringing the vibrant Red color we’ve seen for the Galaxy S23 Ultra in 2023, Samsung decided to bring a new shade into the mix, Sandstone Orange. If you like the darker shade of orange with a hint of the pale design, this new refreshing color will offer a striking look.

Titanium Green

The Titanium Green is a light green color, exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. If you’re a fan of nature and pale colors, the Titanium Green will offer an excellent shade that looks stunning.

Titanium Blue

The new Titanium Blue is a bit lighter and more pale than last year’s Sky Blue model, and it’s exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. It looks playful and relaxing, and while it might be on the pale side, it’s elegant and bold at the same time. It’s not a color you see every day on a smartphone, and it’s a great match if you’re looking for something special.

Titanium Orange

It looks like Samsung retired last year’s special Red color and replaced it with the new Titanium Orange, exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The unique Titanium Orange is an excellent alternative if you want something that symbolizes ambition and positivity.