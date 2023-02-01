The new Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra are available in a total of eight new colors, four from most retailers and four exclusive to Samsung.

Samsung unveiled the brand-new Galaxy S23 series on February 1, consisting of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship smartphones. The new devices are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and come in several new and tweaked color options.

In this guide, we’ll take a closer look at the new standard colors, as well as the exclusive ones directly available on Samsung’s website. We’ll explain which color you should get, and why. We also recommend you read our guides on the best cases for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra premium phones.

Which Galaxy color should you get?

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 series is available in a total of eight colors. Four of these are available at most retailers, including Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender. The remaining four colors are exclusive to Samsung, and they’re only available from Samsung’s website. These colors include Lime, Graphite, Sky Blue, and Red.

Picking the right color could be a difficult and challenging task, especially as one looks better than the other. Choosing the perfect colors can be tedious, but we recommend you pick something that expresses your unique self and shows your true side. Whether that’s Phantom Black, Green, or perhaps the Lime or Sky Blue colors, we recommend choosing one that resonates with you the most.

Things don’t always have to match perfectly, but if that plays a major role, choose a color that compliments your wardrobe, and the style your often wear. Don’t forget, you can’t go wrong with any of these options, and you can always apply a skin, or pick up one of the best cases for your Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, or Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones using our guides.

Best Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ & Galaxy S23 Ultra colors

Phantom Black

The Phantom Black color from Samsung has been around for several years with minor tweaks to the hue and contrast, but it’s always stayed mostly the same. It’s elegant, strong, bold, and perfectly fits the Galaxy S23 series. It goes with all clothes and dresses, and while it might not be as vibrant and colorful as the other options, it’s a safe bet. It also complements most cases, whatever the color, style, or design.

Cream

The new Cream color is bright and elegant. It stands out from the rest of the colors, and it’s the new alternative to the white color, offered by previous generations. It has a yellow-ish hue, allowing the device to catch attention with its unique shade. It goes well with most cases, although if you’re a fan of dark colors, it might be a good idea to avoid this as the bright metal chassis could get reflected in bright environments – which may or may not be what you’re looking for.

Green

The Green color has been tweaked from last year, and has lighter and darker shades. It looks amazing in direct sunlight, and it manages to hide its unique tone in dark environments. It goes well with dark cases and skins; if you want to stand out and catch attention, this will surely be a head-turner.

Lavender

Building on the massive success of the Bora Purple color shade announced not long ago for the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung decided to bring back a tweaked version of the color. The new Lavender features lighter, pale-ish tones, and it looks beautiful. It goes well with the curved design of the Galaxy S23 and S23+, as well as the larger rectangular shape of the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

If you’re looking to spice up the looks of your new device with a bright, elegant, and smart shade, this is the perfect opportunity.

Best Samsung Exclusive colors for Galaxy S23 series

Lime

The new Lime color brings a colorful, vibrant, and bright color to the Galaxy S23 series. The new color is exclusively available at Samsung.com for the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra. It reminds us of a lemon – hence the name – and it seems like a perfect match for those always on-the-go, wanting something different that doesn’t blend into anything. It’s refreshing, and it might just be the perfect match for you.

Graphite

The new Graphite color is elegant and uniquely bold. It’s lighter than the Phantom Black, and it gives the Galaxy S23 series a more refined look. It perfectly matches suits and dresses, and it also goes with any other color that you may be wearing. It’s an excellent choice if you’re after something minimalistic, and something that goes well with cases and skins.

Sky Blue

The Sky Blue color is exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and it follows last year’s pastel Blue hue color tone. It looks playful, and relaxing, yet elegant and bold at the same time. It’s not every day you see a smartphone in this color, and it’s an excellent match for those looking for something unique.

Red

The new Red color is exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and similarly to the Sky Blue color, it follows last year’s Red hue color tone. It looks bold and vibrant. The black sides complement the design and the color tone, and it’s certainly one of the best colorways available to the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

We recommend the Red color to everyone looking to spice up their smartphone game. If you’re tired of the usual Black, Blue, and White colors, it’s the perfect opportunity to give the Red variant a try.