Best Galaxy S22 Ultra Wallet Cases

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best smartphones available from Samsung's stables in 2022. And if you've recently gotten yourself one, we bet a case is one of the next items on your cards. To help make your search easier, here is Pocketnow's guide on the best wallet cases for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

If you're looking for simpler and less bulky options for Galaxy S22 Ultra, do not miss our thin cases, cheap cases, and colorful cases guides!

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a larger 6.8" QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, a versatile camera setup, and a large battery that will keep you going through a whole day! It also features support for the S Pen stylus, making it a great device for productivity.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Wallet Cases

Samsung LED View Flip Cover Unique & Functional Samsung's LED View Flip Cover brings one-touch control to your S22 Ultra, allowing you to control certain actions on the smartphone without having to turn on the display. It even makes carrying around some cash or cards convenient with a dedicated slot on the inner side of the front flap. VRS Design Damda Glide Pro Store up to 4 Cards The VRS Design Damda Glide Pro features a sturdy design and features a compartment to store up to four cards. It is available in two colors, Black and a Grey shade, called Metal Black. OTTERBOX Strada Rugged Protection in Leather The OTTERBOX Strada brings rugged protection to Galaxy S22 Ultra with the premium feel of leather. Due to its folio-like design, the OEM also includes a cardholder that can help secure cash or cards. BlackBrook Case Carson Natural Leather Made with Carson Natural Leather, the BlackBrook Case for Galaxy S22 Ultra is an option that will patina with time, helping you get an elegant looking accessory. It even features four card slots and a dedicated section to store cash. Spigen Slim Armor CS Traditional Case Design The Spigen Slim Armor CS has a minimal design made possible due to its TPU and Polycarbonate based construction. A sliding door on the back gives way to a storage slot that can hold up to 2 cards. This accessory provides the protection that Spigen is known for and brings additional functionality with the cardholder. KEZiHOME Wallet Case Built-in RFID Blocking The KEZiHOME Wallet Case has an attractive color block design and magnetic folio closure mechanism that will keep your S22 Ultra looking good and protected. It even has an RFID blocking plate built into the case to prevent any unauthorized scanning of your stored cards.

Which Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Wallet Case should you buy?

In case you've gone through this list and still haven't been able to pick a Wallet Case for your Galaxy S22 Ultra, here are some of our thoughts on which option you should get!

If official accessories are the ones that you tend to pick, Samsung offers an option that not only brings additional functionality but even protects the phone from all sides with the LED View Cover. The case allows you to use customizable icons and has one-touch control over basic actions like answering calls. You can even assign icons to contacts and applications.

Our next favorite recommendation is the OTTERBOX Strada for its combination of a rugged case and a leather accessory. It promises military-grade protection and, not to forget, cardholder functionality to keep your cards and cash in place.

And lastly, the Spigen Slim Armor CS and VRS Design Damda are the options to consider if you want to avoid the whole folio-like design. Each of these has its unique aspects, Spigen for its slim form factor and VRS for the boxy and bulked-up design.

This marks the end of our wallet case collection for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. If you're interested in checking out some other types of cases, make sure to read Roland Udvarlaki's guide on the best cases for Galaxy S22 Ultra, which covers several categories.